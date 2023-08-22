Hang Seng downside break eyes retest of 2022 lows

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is arguably the ugliest index chart in the world right now, for good reason.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
August 21, 2023 11:50 PM
downtrend chart
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is arguably the ugliest index chart in the world right now. As the doorway for offshore investors looking to trade mainland Chinese markets, it’s understandably been hammered more than most by the deterioration in sentiment towards China’s economic outlook recently. There’s been no stimulus bazooka deployed yet, raising questions as to whether the government is willing go down the same path at as the post GFC-playbook given the significant structural problems it created. The longer investors have to wait, as the economic data continues to soften, the more downside momentum it is generating for Chinese markets.

Hang Seng bares the brunt of bearish China sentiment

The Hang Seng looks horrible on the weekly chart. Stuck in a downtrend since the start of 2021, the optimism that accompanied China’s reopening to the world has now all but been erased, seeing the index fall to the lowest level since November 2022. Add in challenges posed by higher interest rates globally and persist geopolitical risks and it’s seen the index break out of the range it’s been sitting in for most of this year. Even though it’s fallen a long way, leaving valuations cheap relative to historic averages, momentum is clearly to the downside. Having broken support just above 18000, traders will be eyeing off a potential move back below 15000, the lows struck last year.

Hang Seng weekly chart. Source: Trading View

For those looking for a retest of the 2022 lows, a stop above 18100 may help limit potential losses posed by extreme pessimism and potential policymaker support, both of which could spark a meaningful market reversal.

 

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

Related tags: AUD/USD ASX RBA Australia

Latest market news

Crude Oil Week Ahead: China, OPEC, and US Inflation
Today 01:00 PM
US Dollar Forecast: USD/CHF Climbs Towards 2024 High
Today 08:00 AM
EUR/USD forecast remains bearish ahead of US CPI
Today 03:00 AM
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
Yesterday 10:00 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Bulls Charge Resistance
Yesterday 05:00 PM
Weekly equities forecast: US banks earnings - JP Morgan, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open an account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Australian flag
Australian Dollar Technical Analysis: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY
By:
James Stanley
January 8, 2025 07:48 PM
    Market chart
    AUD/USD holds ground despite softer CPI, EUR/AUD looks set to tap out
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    January 8, 2025 05:12 AM
      Research
      USD stands firm as ISM services delivers a sobering start to 2025
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      January 7, 2025 10:31 PM
        Research
        How futures traders were positioned at the end of 2024: COT report
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        January 7, 2025 12:36 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.