Housing data and Philly Fed results don't inspire much hope for US economy

Jerome Powell said at yesterday’s FOMC press conference that he doesn’t see signs of a broader slowdown in the economy. Will his view change?

June 16, 2022 12:46 PM
Downward trend

The US Housing data for May released this morning was terrible.  Housing starts were down 14.4% MoM in May vs an expectation of +1.5% MoM and a reading of +5.5% MoM in April.  In addition, Building Permits dropped 7% MoM vs -1.7% MoM expected and -3% MoM in April.  Yesterday, Powell mentioned that the Fed was well aware that mortgage rates had moved up a lot and that the housing market is changing.  Did Powell pick the top in the housing market?

In addition, the US Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index for June was -3.3 vs 5.5 expected and 2.6 in May.  This was the first contraction in the index since May 2020.  In addition, the 6-month outlook index fell to its lowest level since February 2008, despite the increasing number of employees.  Philly Fed New Orders for June also decreased to -12.4 from 22.1 May, and Prices Paid fell to 64.5 in June from 78.9 in May.  If the Fed is going to be “data dependent” as Powell mentioned yesterday during his press conference, this could dampen expectations for more aggressive rate hikes in July.  Powell also said that he doesn’t see signs of a broader slowdown in the economy.

The US Dollar Index began to sell-off after the data was released as traders began to see cracks in the economy.  The DXY fell through support below the June 14th lows at 104.62.  The next support level on the 240-minute timeframe is at the 50% retracement level from the lows of May 30th to the highs of Jun 15th, near 103.54, then the upward sloping trendline near 103.40.  Below there, the DXY can fall to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the previously mentioned timeframe, near 103.01.  First resistance comes in at the June 15th highs of 105.79, then the 127.2% Fibonacci extension from the highs of May 13th to the lows of May 30th near 106.01.

20220616 dxy 240

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

As the Euro makes up 57% of the US Dollar Index, the DXY and EUR/USD trade inversely to one another.  If the DXY continues to move lower, EUR/USD should move higher.  The pair already broke through first resistance at the highs of June 15th at 1.0508.  The next resistance level is the 50% Fibonacci retracement from the highs of June 9th to the lows of June 15th at 1.0566, then a confluence of resistance at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the same timeframe and horizontal resistance near 1.0615.  First support is at today’s lows of 1.0428, then the lows from June 15th at 1.0359.  Below there, price can fall to the May 13th lows at 1.0349.

20220616 eurusd 240

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

With today’s housing and manufacturing data worse than expected, the odds of a recession are increasing.  Jerome Powell said at yesterday’s FOMC press conference that he doesn’t see signs of a broader slowdown in the economy.  Will his view change?  DXY traders seem to think so as they sell the US Dollar Index thinking the FOMC may not hike 75bps at the next meeting!

 
Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex economic data DXY EUR/USD

Latest market news

AUD/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD: Commodity Currencies Hitch a Ride on China’s Yield Curve Rollercoaster
Today 01:40 AM
ASX 200 Analysis: Santa’s rally timing could be down to the Fed
Yesterday 10:06 PM
US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Approaches November 2023 Low
Yesterday 07:45 PM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Resistance Intact Ahead of Fed/BoE
Yesterday 06:00 PM
FOMC Preview: Cut Then “Prudent Pause” from Powell?
Yesterday 04:12 PM
Gold forecast: XAU/USD succumbing to yields, dollar strength
Yesterday 12:00 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open an account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
AUD/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD: Commodity Currencies Hitch a Ride on China’s Yield Curve Rollercoaster
By:
David Scutt
Today 01:40 AM
    Research
    ASX 200 Analysis: Santa’s rally timing could be down to the Fed
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:06 PM
      channel_05
      US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Approaches November 2023 Low
      By:
      David Song
      Yesterday 07:45 PM
        Close-up of Union Jack flag
        British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Resistance Intact Ahead of Fed/BoE
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        Yesterday 06:00 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.