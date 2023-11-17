Japanese yen analysis: USD/JPY, CAD/JPY and GBP/JPY provide reversal hints

The Japanese yen has finally found some much needed support this week. It is all to do with the falls in global bond yields, and the unwinding of carry trades. US yields slumped earlier this week after US CPI fell more than expected, cementing expectations that the Fed (and other central banks) will no longer raise rates further

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 17, 2023 11:28 AM
japan_03
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Japanese yen analysis: USD/JPY weighed down by falling bond yields
  • CAD/JPY creates another possible bearish reversal pattern
  • GBP/JPY hurt by UK data and falling yields

 

Japanese yen analysis: USD/JPY weighed down by falling bond yields

 

The Japanese yen has finally found some much needed support this week. It is all to do with the falls in global bond yields, and the unwinding of carry trades. US yields slumped earlier this week after US CPI fell more than expected, cementing expectations that the Fed (and other central banks) will no longer raise rates further. With a couple of other key US economic pointers also coming in weaker this week, such as industrial production and jobless claims data, as well as a sharp drop in oil prices, this has led to speculation that the Fed may start cutting rates sooner than expected in 2024. In addition, there’s anticipation of further intervention from the Japanese government, causing traders to ease their short bets against the yen.

 

The weekly chart of the USD/JPY shows price action has been quite wild in the past couple of weeks. An inverted hammer was formed two weeks ago. Last week it was completely invalidated by a bullish candle. But this week, price is displaying another large bearish candle with price back below the key 150.00 handle, after failing to take out last year’s high at 151.95. So, there is the possibility that the USD/JPY may have formed a double top against last year’s high, but we need to see some confirmation. Even if this turns out to be a correction in the bullish trend, we will still require some confirmation. Perhaps a break below recent low at 148.80 could be that.

 

Japanese yen analysis USD/JPY

 

CAD/JPY creates another possible bearish reversal pattern

 

The CAD/JPY failed to hold the breakout above last year’s high of 110.62 in September, when it formed a bearish looking doji candle on the weekly chart. Since then, rates have fallen before bouncing twice to test last year’s high, with both attempts failing the bulls. Interestingly, we haven’t observed a single weekly close above the key psychologically-important level of 110.00. This week, the CAD/JPY has printed a bearish engulfing weekly candle that suggests more losses could be on the way, assuming it doesn’t rally later in the day to invalidate this pattern. Still, key support at 107.50 will need to break at some stage if we are to see more than just a small dip.

Japanese yen analysis: CAD/JPY

 

GBP/JPY hurt by UK data and falling yields

 

The GBP/JPY had been among one of the best pound crosses to trade on the long side, owing to the fact Japanese yen has been one of the weakest currencies out there. Until now. What has changed this week is that yields have fallen across the board, and this has boosted the appeal of zero and low yielding assets like the yen and gold. Given that we are continuing to see weakness in UK data, the GBP/JPY could be heading further lower along with global bond yields in the coming weeks.

Japanese yen analysis: GBP/JPY

 

Source for all charts used in this article: TradingView.com

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

 

Related tags: Forex Trade Ideas USD/JPY CAD JPY GBP JPY

Latest market news

Gold Price Snaps Three-Day Rally Ahead of Trump Inauguration
Today 05:00 PM
USD/JPY Forecast: Trump and BoJ Set to Spark Volatility Amid Yield Disconnect
Today 12:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Fresh 4-Year High on Trump Tariffs
Today 07:30 AM
GBP/USD Pullback Pushes RSI Toward Oversold Territory
Yesterday 06:50 PM
Japanese Yen Short-term Outlook: USD/JPY Bulls Tested Ahead of Trump
Yesterday 06:06 PM
King Dollar's Trump Rally: What Does it Mean for Macro?
Yesterday 03:00 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open an account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

US_flag_candlestick_USD
USD/JPY Forecast: Trump and BoJ Set to Spark Volatility Amid Yield Disconnect
By:
David Scutt
Today 12:00 PM
    Forex trading
    EUR/USD forecast: Forex Friday – January 17, 2025
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 12:00 PM
      Downward trend
      USD/JPY, AUD/JPY under pressure amid yen strength, dovish Fed
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      January 16, 2025 11:15 PM
        Market trader analysing data
        GBP/JPY forecast turns bearish ahead of BoJ
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 16, 2025 05:23 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.