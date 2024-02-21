Japanese Yen Intervention Watch: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY Technical Analysis

USD/JPY is consolidating while EUR/JPY and GBP/JPY remain in healthy uptrends.

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
February 21, 2024 3:17 PM
Japanese Flag
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY Key Points

  • The Japanese yen hasn’t seen a meaningful weekly rally against the US dollar yet this year, weighed down by weaker-than-expected economic data and dovish comments from the BOJ.
  • Intervention is still likely a ways away, but it’s worth having on the radar.
  • USD/JPY is consolidating while EUR/JPY and GBP/JPY remain in healthy uptrends.

Japanese Yen Fundamental Analysis

Friday is a bank holiday in Japan to celebrate the Emperor’s birthday, and the Japanese economy could certainly use a reason to celebrate. Last week, we learned that the Japanese economy saw an outright contraction in the 4th quarter, pushing it into a technical recession and allowing Germany’s economy to leapfrog it as the world’s 4th largest.

Weighed down by weaker-than-expected economic data and dovish comments from the Bank of Japan (BOJ), the Japanese yen hasn’t seen a meaningful weekly rally against the US dollar yet this year.

With little in the way of Japanese economic data on the calendar for the rest of the week, traders will be keyed in to any comments from policymakers. Recently, both the Ministry of Finance (MOF) and BOJ have warned that they’re watching the Japanese yen’s exchange rate closely and are willing to intervene directly into the market to strengthen the yen.

As experienced readers know, this type of “jawboning” is still a step or two below outright intervention, especially when volatility in the exchange rate remains low and the fundamental backing for the move (weak Japanese economic performance) augurs for continued weakness. Even if it’s not necessarily imminent, traders should at least be aware of the potential for a sharp drop in XXX/JPY crosses if/when the BOJ decides to enter the market.  

Market Outlook USD/JPY

Japanese Yen Technical Analysis – USD/JPY Daily Chart

usdjpy_daily_chart_japanese_yen_technical_analysis_02212024

Source: TradingView, StoneX

Looking at the chart, USD/JPY remains in a consolidation pattern within the year-to-date uptrend. In fact, the currency pair has spent the last six days treading water within the range established by last Tuesday’s big 160-pip bullish candle on the back of US CPI.

While the recent low-volatility conditions have not been particularly compelling for traders, it’s important to remember that volatility is cyclical, meaning that the current low-volatility conditions could set the stage for a potentially higher-volatility move in the coming days. Given the ongoing economic divergence on the two sides of the Pacific and the near-term uptrend, an upside break may be more likely, in which case USD/JPY could test its multi-decade highs near 152.00 (as well as the BOJ’s patience) in short order.

Japanese Yen Technical Analysis – EUR/JPY Daily Chart

eurjpy_daily_chart_japanese_yen_technical_analysis_02212024

Source: TradingView, StoneX

Relative to USD/JPY, EUR/JPY looks relatively bullish. Rather than spending the last week consolidating, EUR/JPY has steadily edged higher, breaking above the previous 2024 high and the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of the November-December drop in the process. As long as the pair is able to hold above the 162.00 level, the path of least resistance will remain to the topside for a potential test of November’s 16-year high near 164.25 as long as the BOJ remains on the sidelines.

Japanese Yen Technical Analysis – GBP/JPY Daily Chart

gbpjpy_daily_chart_japanese_yen_technical_analysis_02212024

Source: TradingView, StoneX

Last but not least, the ever-volatile GBP/JPY cross looks arguably the most bullish of all from a technical perspective. The pair broke out to an 8-year high above 188.75 early last week, then preceded to pull back and retest that area before bouncing late last week, confirming it as support moving forward. As with EUR/JPY, the technical backdrop remains clearly favorable for bulls at the moment, with potential for a break above last week’s high near 190.00 to re-confirm the established uptrend later this week.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: USD JPY EUR JPY GBP JPY Forex Technical Analysis Intervention

Latest market news

USD/JPY Rallies as Fed Forecasts Less Rate-Cuts for 2025
Today 08:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Breakout Unfolds
Today 05:14 PM
AUD/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD: Commodity Currencies Hitch a Ride on China’s Yield Curve Rollercoaster
Today 01:40 AM
ASX 200 Analysis: Santa’s rally timing could be down to the Fed
Yesterday 10:06 PM
US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Approaches November 2023 Low
Yesterday 07:45 PM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Resistance Intact Ahead of Fed/BoE
Yesterday 06:00 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open an account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

US_flag_map_eye
US Dollar Price Action into CPI, FOMC: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, Gold
By:
James Stanley
December 10, 2024 07:00 PM
    USD_candlestick
    USD Majors, Gold, Oil, Bitcoin, S&P 500 Weekly Technical Outlook
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    December 9, 2024 05:26 PM
      mexico_05
      Trump Bump Price Action Setups: Gold, Bitcoin, EUR/USD, SPX
      By:
      James Stanley
      November 26, 2024 06:30 PM
        japan_07
        Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
        By:
        James Stanley
        November 20, 2024 07:30 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.