NZD/USD, NZD/JPY: Headline jobs strength masks underlying weakness, RBNZ may cut next week

New Zealand’s jobs report beat across the board in the June quarter with unemployment undershooting forecasts while wages growth, employment, participation and wages growth topped expectations. However, the details were not as impressive, keeping the prospect of an August rate cut from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand in play.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
August 6, 2024 7:58 PM
Chart showing uptrend
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • New Zealand’s Q2 jobs report beat across the board
  • Unemployment came in under expectation while participation, employment and wages beat
  • Underlying detail was not as strong with alarming weakness among young Kiwis
  • RBNZ meets to discuss rates next week, a rate cut is possible
  • NZD/USD capped below .5985, NZD/JPY

New Zealand’s jobs report beat across the board in Q2 with unemployment undershooting forecasts while wages growth, employment, participation and wages growth topped expectations. However, the details were not as impressive as the headline figures, keeping the prospect of an August rate cut from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand in play.

NZD/USD and NZD/JPY are trading modestly higher following the data, although gains are being capped by ongoing nervousness in markets after what happened over the past week.

Jobs report details

Looking at the details, unemployment ticked up two tenths to 4.6%, the highest level since December 2020. However, that was a tenth below the median economist forecast. Employment growth impressed, rising 0.4% compared to expectations for a decline of 0.2%. The detail was not as strong with full time employment declining 0.1% while the part time workforce rose 1.9%. Hours worked declined 1.2%.

Contributing to the lift in unemployment, labour force participation increased two-tenths to 71.7%, reversing the trend seen since the middle of 2023.

Underutilisation, which includes unemployed and underemployed workers, increased at a faster pace than unemployment, rising six tenths to 11.8%. Tarnishing the report further, youth unemployment spiked, jumping over five percentage points to 20.7% for 15 to 19-year-olds and more than two percentage points for 20 to 24-year-olds to 8%.

That’s a sign the economy is not growing faster enough to absorb new labour force entrants, boosting the need for growth to accelerate to above-trend levels.

Despite more Kiwis either in or looking for work, private sector wages grew more than expected, lifting 0.9% over the quarter. Markets were looking for a smaller increase of 0.8%, the same level seen in Q1. From a year earlier, wages excluding overtime rose 3.6%, a tenth ahead of forecast but down on the 3.8% pace reported previously.

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in H2 2024

Implications for RBNZ

Two-year New Zealand interest rate swaps rose around 7bps on the back of the data, implying a slight reduction in the amount of easing expected from the RBNZ in the coming rate cutting cycle. Most Kiwi mortgages are priced off two-year swaps, making this rate a powerful one when it comes to monetary policy transmission.

As a reminder, the RBNZ has a single policy mandate of low and stable inflation, not a dual mandate like the RBA and Federal Reserve to also target full employment.

When the RBNZ last met in June, it said that while policy will need to remain restrictive, the “extent of this restraint will be tempered over time consistent with the expected decline in inflation pressures.” Today’s report provides mixed messages on this front, although lead indicators such as higher participation and underutilisation suggest risks for wages growth, and therefore inflation, remain to the downside.

Heading into next Wednesday's RBNZ meeting, markets see the prospect of a 25 basis point rate cut as a coin flip. 

NZD/USD bulls thwarted again at .5985

NZD/USD hit highs not seen since July 22 on the data before reversing, struggling again to hold above resistance at .5985. That’s now four attempts where it has either been thwarted or baulked at breaking above this level. You get the sense these that unless risk appetite can improve beyond what’s already been seen, it may be easier to sell Kiwi than buy in the current environment.

nzd aug 7 2024

Those considering short setups could sell below .5985 with a stop above today’s high for protection, targeting a move back down to .5983, where the price has been well supported on pullbacks, including earlier this week. Below, there’s not much to speak of until .57736, the lows struck in October 2023.

On the topside, should sellers above .5985 be overrun, .6049 is the next level of note, coinciding with the intersection of the June downtrend and horizontal resistance. For the moment, RSI and MACD are providing mildly bullish signals on momentum.

NZD/JPY a pure-play on risk appetite

NZD/JPY managed to bounce on Monday after a torrid run that saw it tumble into oversold territory on RSI (14) rarely seen before. Unlike NZD/USD which is more a play on risk appetite, yield differentials and sentiment towards China, NZD/JPY comes across as a pure play on risk appetite.

Support is located from 83.50 with 80.436 the next level after that. On the topside, the downtrend running from July will need to be broken before thoughts of meaningful upside can be pondered. Should that go, 87.70 and 90 are the levels of note.

nzdjpy aug 7 2024

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

Related tags: APAC session NZD USD NZD JPY Forex Trade Ideas

Latest market news

USD/JPY weekly outlook: Fed and BoJ decisions to ignite FX market volatility
Today 12:00 PM
Bitcoin Consolidates Near $100K – Will We See a Christmas Rally? Cryptoasset Weekly Update (December 14, 2024)
Today 07:00 AM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Highs, Trump Tariff Threat Drives
Yesterday 07:36 PM
Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD Bears Go for the Break
Yesterday 06:27 PM
USD/JPY Stages Five-Day Rally for First Time Since June
Yesterday 05:00 PM
EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – December 13, 2024
Yesterday 01:06 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open an account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

japan_03
USD/JPY weekly outlook: Fed and BoJ decisions to ignite FX market volatility
By:
David Scutt
Today 12:00 PM
    channel_02
    AUD/USD, NZD/USD: Fed Meeting cements shift from China proxy to rates play
    By:
    David Scutt
    December 12, 2024 10:49 PM
      Gold_bar
      A sobering day for gold and silver as US producer prices pack a punch
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      December 12, 2024 10:48 PM
        Finger pointing on market chart data
        Why I don’t trust this bounce on AUD/JPY (as tempting as it looks)
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        December 12, 2024 03:04 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.