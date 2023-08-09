Oil at new highs, Nasdaq and Banks down again

Nasdaq and the Bank sector lead markets lower for a second day, down 0.6% and 1.0% at time of writing. The VIX, Wall Street’s fear index is back to 18, a 4-week high. Crude oil prices were again the standout, rising 1.0% to $83.4 per barrel, fueled by continuing Saudi and Russian production cuts, and strong US economic demand. Meanwhile, the inflation outlook highlights a major gulf between the US, with sticky inflation, and China, now in deflation.
Bottom-line: risk-off.

Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer
August 9, 2023 3:00 PM
Research
Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer

Nasdaq and the Bank sector lead markets lower for a second day, down 0.6% and 1.0% at time of writing. The VIX, Wall Street’s fear index is back to 18, a 4-week high. Crude oil prices were again the standout, rising 1.0% to $83.4 per barrel, fueled by continuing Saudi and Russian production cuts, and strong US economic demand. Meanwhile, the inflation outlook highlights a major gulf between the US, with sticky inflation, and China, now in deflation.

Bottom-line: risk-off.

TODAY’S MAJOR NEWS

OPEC’s oil price targeting good for oil, bad for economies and equity markets

StoneX energy analyst Harry Altham recently discussed tight conditions in the oil sector which might lift crude to $90 per barrel. Peak oil prices were $105.8 in June 2022. While we have yet to see evidence in the forward curve that demonstrates the degree of tightness which could justify this price, we have seen the oil price add $10 in the last four weeks. The next four weeks will be telling as export cuts by Russia, and an additional 140,000 parrel per day cut from Saudi Arabia, come into play. Altham concludes that “price determinism” by OPEC+, targeting higher prices, opens the door to anomaly price levels and a continuing upward bias. Historically, high oil prices have been bad for economies and equity markets alike.

Worse US inflation data tomorrow would be bad for markets

Analyst estimates for tomorrow morning’s consumer price index – 3.3% headline inflation, 4.8% core inflation – will hardly pleaser the Fed, but traders are choosing to look past that, as it has for much of the past 18 months. It’s interesting to see the average analyst estimates so low, considering that the Cleveland Fed’s inflation nowcaster tool, which predicts 3.4% headline, and 4.9% core. The Cleveland Fed’s model has a decent track record, and its numbers suggest the increased possibility of a surprise in tomorrow’s numbers to the upside, with a negative impact on financial markets.

China in deflation, is this its ‘lost decade’?

China today looks eerily like the Japan of the lost decade (1991-2001), when deflation and sluggish economy sapped confidence. China officially in a period of deflation, according to analysis by the StoneX Shanghai office, raising additional concerns about the health of its economy. Analysts worry about a deeper contraction once the boost from holiday related expenses fades.

China’s CPI rose 0.2% month-on-month in July, reflecting a seasonal uptick in holiday spending by consumers, but it was down 0.3% year-on-year, signaling a period of deflation over the past year. Core CPI inflation, excluding food and energy, remained positive, rising 0.8% year-on-year, but that was far below the 3% target set by the government at the beginning of the year.

Holiday driven entertainment and travel provided the biggest boost for prices over the past month, rising 1.3% month-on-month. Gains were more modest for rental prices, which rose 0.1%. Similar gains were seen for medical care, while clothing prices fell 0.3% on the month, and food and beverage prices dropped by 0.6% on the month.

China’s producer price index ex-factory fell 4.4% year-on-year in July, after falling by 5.4% in June. China’s PPI was down for the eighth consecutive month in June. Much of the decline is tied to China’s declining demand for exportable goods as Europe and the United States decouple from China.

TODAY’S MAJOR MARKETS

Equity markets sell off again

  • Equity markets sold off again this morning, with the Nasdaq and Russell 2000 down 0.6%, while the S&P 500 was off 0.2%
  • Global markets were mixed, with the FTSE 100 and DAX up 0.8% and 0.7%, respectively, while the Nikkei 225 was off 0.5%
  • The VIX, Wall Street’s fear index, rose to 18, its highest level for 4 weeks

Currencies and Bonds unchanged

  • The dollar index was unchanged against a basket of currencies to 102.5
  • The Euro and Yen fell by 0.2% against the dollar, while Sterling was up 0.1%
  • Bonds were unchanged, with 2-year and 10-year Treasuries yielding 4.81% and 4.00%

Commodities see oil reach new highs

  • Gold and Silver prices were off 0.5% and 0.3% respectively, at $1,950 per ounce and $22.7 per ounce
  • Crude oil prices were again the standout, rising 1.0% to $83.4 per barrel, a new year-to-date high
  • December grain and oilseed markets are mixed to weaker ahead of Friday's USDA WASDE crop report
  • Soybeans have the tightest balance sheet going into Friday's report, leaving traders holding short positions with perhaps the greater risk, supporting prices today
  • Meanwhile, wheat prices continue to get weighed down by weak demand as Russia continues to dump cheap supplies on the market
  • Cheap wheat is a drag to corn prices, which also have weak exports.

Analysis by Arlan Suderman, Chief Commodities Economist: [email protected]

Market outlook by Paul Walton, Financial Writer: [email protected]

Related tags: US US 30 US 500 US Dollar US economy US Election US equities US earnings Bonds

Latest market news

DAX, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:28 AM
AUD/USD: Rate cut bets rise as RBA signals confidence in inflation progress
Today 04:15 AM
Bitcoins 100k speedbump prompts shakeout at the highs
Today 01:57 AM
Hang Seng, China A50: Moderately loose powers fast and furious rally
Today 12:21 AM
Iron Ore, Copper: Sparks fly as China sets stage for super stimulus
Yesterday 10:19 PM
USD/JPY, AUD/JPY rally with China during risk-on trade
Yesterday 09:50 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open an account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

US_flag_graph
US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) Report Preview (SEP 2024)
By:
David Song
October 3, 2024 04:38 PM
    100USD_buildings
    US ISM Services Survey Preview (SEP 2024)
    By:
    David Song
    October 2, 2024 04:15 PM
      Research
      Strong payroll data doesn’t deter equity bulls with Nasdaq up and Russell 2000 down
      By:
      Paul Walton
      January 5, 2024 03:09 PM
        Research
        Dow challenges peak, Bitcoin’s mainstream moment is expected
        By:
        Paul Walton
        January 4, 2024 06:55 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.