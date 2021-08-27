Powell underwhelming US Dollar EURUSD levels to watch

With a weaker US Dollar, EUR/USD took off

August 27, 2021 6:30 AM
Bank notes of different currencies

After 24 hours our hawkish Fed speakers, which seemed to be setting up Powell for the easy lay-up, Powell took a 180 degree turn and continued to talk about needing to reach maximum employment and and how inflation is transitory.  Markets were  “disappointed” and ran to buy stocks and sell the US Dollar. 

TradingView chart of Euro vs USD. Analysed on August 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, StoneX

With a weaker US Dollar,  EUR/USD took off.  Levels to watch:

  • Horizonal resistance at 1.1850
  • 200 Day Moving Average, horizontal resistance previous highs, and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the May 25th highs to the august lows at 1.1990/1.2035
  • Above there is a downward sloping trendline near 1.2250, as well as previous highs at 1.2265

If markets reverse and move lower, was the August lows near 1.1666

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.

Related tags: EUR Forex Powell Trade Ideas

Latest market news

GBP/USD Pullback Pushes RSI Toward Oversold Territory
Yesterday 06:50 PM
Japanese Yen Short-term Outlook: USD/JPY Bulls Tested Ahead of Trump
Yesterday 06:06 PM
King Dollar's Trump Rally: What Does it Mean for Macro?
Yesterday 03:00 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA set for strong weekly gains ahead of Trump's inauguration
Yesterday 02:38 PM
EUR/USD forecast: Forex Friday – January 17, 2025
Yesterday 12:00 PM
USDJPY, Nasdaq Analysis: Bull Trends in Question
Yesterday 10:00 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open an account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Forex trading
EUR/USD Update: The Euro Remains Weak Due to Dovish ECB Comments
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
January 16, 2025 08:07 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    Is EUR/USD Primed for Parity in 2025?
    By:
    James Stanley
    December 31, 2024 03:00 PM
      Finger pointing on market chart data
      Why I have my eyes on a bearish prize for EUR/JPY in 2025
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      December 31, 2024 01:30 AM
        Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
        EUR/USD Forecast: The Price Breaks the Two-Year Support Zone
        By:
        Julian Pineda, CFA
        December 20, 2024 04:14 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.