S&P 500 forecast: New highs for US stocks, DAX and Bitcoin

Investors are looking ahead of the all-important non-farm payrolls report on Friday. Ahead of this, there were little signs of waning appetite for risk, keeping the S&P 500 forecast and trend bullish. But as the index starts to drift higher and higher into overbought levels, investors will be wondering when the Trump trade will be fully priced in.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Thursday 11:34 AM
Feature image of stock market figures and indices
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Investors’ insatiable risk appetite keeps S&P 500 forecast intact – for now

 

Risk appetite continued to remain insatiable in the first half of Thursday’s session, with Bitcoin surging through $100K hurdle and some to reach $104K, while the German DAX index hit yet another record high, reaching north of 20,300. In the US, the S&P and Nasdaq both hit new highs shortly after the opening (before easing off their best levels). Investors are looking ahead of the all-important non-farm payrolls report on Friday. Ahead of this, there were little signs of waning appetite for risk, keeping the S&P 500 forecast and trend bullish. But as the index starts to drift higher and higher into overbought levels, investors will be wondering when the Trump trade will be fully priced in. From here on, we may see some weakness creep into the markets amid profit-taking. But until the charts create clear reversal patterns, any short-term dip could be bought as they have been done all year.

 

When will the “Trump trade” be fully priced in?

 

Investors are continuing to pour funds into assets that have benefitted since Trump’s election victory. But soon, the market will wonder whether we have now priced in the potential impact of Trump’s win on the US economy and stock markets, and whether investors have even over-reacted. The markets are looking quite overvalued now with the major indices nearing technically overbought levels. Still. dip-buying remains the name of the game until the charts tell us otherwise. Therefore, even if the market were to weaken a little bit, this won’t necessarily be the end of the bull market until we have a proper bearish reversal signal to work with.

 

Technical S&P 500 forecast

 

The trend bullish trend that started in August continues to remain in place for the US stock market, as you can see with the series of higher highs and higher lows on the S&P 500 chart. Traders have bought every dip they got their hands on. While the index is now getting a little overstretched, until we see an end in the trend of higher highs and higher lows, there is little point in trying to figure out where the market may eventually top – though we can always be prepared with sound risk management such as always ensuring to have stops in place in case something happens.

 

S&P 500 forecast

Source: TradingView.com

Currently, the S&P 500 is residing inside what looks like a bullish channel. It is also holding comfortably above the long-term trend line, as well as the 21- and 200-day moving averages, and trading at record highs.

 

Get our exclusive guide to index trading in Q4 2024

 

S&P starting to look a little overstretched

 

But after such a strong rally, there are a couple of warning signals that the index may be a little overstretched again, requiring some basing or consolidation, or a proper correction, before we potentially see more highs. The daily RSI, for example, is now near the overbought threshold of 70.00, although it has been quite common for the RSI to get even more overbought before the underlying index pulls back or consolidates. The monthly RSI, meanwhile, continues to hold above 70.00 since the summer – and this will eventually have to be addressed.

 

What’s more, the S&P has now breached the 161.8% Fibonacci extension level at 6028, derived from the last significant downswing that took place back in mid-July and ended in early August, putting it at extreme overbought levels. In strong bullish trends especially for markets trading at record highs, Fibonacci-based strategies are often used to determine targets. The Fibonacci-based targets from shorter-term downswing we saw post the election are also in focus, with the 127.2% being test at 6080 today.

 

Thus, we could potentially see some profit taking around these levels in the days ahead.

 

Key support levels to watch

 

So, in the event we do see a bit of a pullback, what are the key support levels to watch then, you may ask?

Well, on the S&P 500 chart, the first key level of support for me is now at 6027, which marks the post-election high made on November 11, before we took it out at the end of that month. Below this, 6000 comes into focus – a psychologically-important handle – followed by some slightly longer-term levels seen around 5882 and 5793.

 

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

 

Related tags: Indices Trade Ideas SPX 500

Latest market news

Bitcoin Breaks $100K! Where Next? Cryptoasset Weekly Update (December 6, 2024)
Today 07:00 AM
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Prices Grind into a Range
Yesterday 06:29 PM
USD/JPY forecast: Mixed NFP triggers mixed dollar response – Forex Friday
Yesterday 05:13 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Eyes Yearly Low Ahead of RBA
Yesterday 04:02 PM
US Dollar Dips to 105.44 Support Test After NFP
Yesterday 02:58 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rises after solid NFP report
Yesterday 02:36 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open an account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Feature image of stock market figures and indices
S&P 500 forecast: New highs for US stocks, DAX and Bitcoin
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
December 5, 2024 04:34 PM
    Research
    EUR/AUD turns higher, ASX 200 falters on sluggish Australian growth
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    December 4, 2024 01:49 AM
      Research
      S&P 500 Melt-Up? The Data-Driven Case for SPX Upside in December
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      December 3, 2024 04:58 PM
        ASX hits record high in thin trade, but double top clouds the outlook
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        November 28, 2024 10:32 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.