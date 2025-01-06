Silver Forecast: Can XAG/USD Surpass $35 in 2025?

While last year it lagged gold in reaching new record highs due to economic concerns in China, silver’s long-term prospects appear promising. The question remains: can silver climb to $35 or higher this year? Here’s an in-depth look at the factors shaping the silver forecast.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 11:00 AM
Gold nuggets
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Silver has kicked off 2025 on a strong note, following its 21% gain last year. At the time of writing, it was up 1.6% on the session and 4.1% year-to-date. While last year it lagged gold in reaching new record highs due to economic concerns in China, silver’s long-term prospects appear promising. The question remains: can silver climb to $35 or higher this year? Here’s an in-depth look at the factors shaping the silver forecast.

 

Get our exclusive guide to gold trading in 2025

 

Key Fundamental Drivers for silver forecast in 2025

 

  1. China’s Economic Recovery

     

    One of the major headwinds for silver has been the slowdown in China’s economy. As the world’s second-largest consumer of silver, any uptick in Chinese economic activity could provide significant support for the metal. Improved economic data from China could indicate that the country’s monetary stimulus is starting to bear fruit, boosting industrial and precious metals demand alike.

     

  2. US Monetary Policy

     

    In the United States, tight monetary policy is expected to persist into early 2025. Elevated bond yields and a strong US dollar could pose short-term challenges for silver. Higher yields increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets like silver, while a strong dollar makes it pricier for international buyers. However, the dollar index appears to be facing resistance in the 109.00 to 109.50 range, suggesting there is a chance we could see some weakness creep into the US dollar, which could ease pressure on silver prices.

     

  3. Green Energy and Geopolitical Tensions

 

Silver’s role in renewable energy applications ensures robust demand over the long term. Additionally, its status as a haven asset makes it attractive amid inflationary pressures and ongoing geopolitical tensions. These factors could offset some of the headwinds, keeping silver’s long-term bullish narrative intact.

 

Silver technical analysis

 

Since peaking at $34.87 in October, silver’s price action has shown some lower highs and lows. Key support levels have been tested, and prices are trading below several moving averages, signalling a loss of bullish momentum.

 

However, the long-term uptrend remains intact. In fact, the current price action resembles the May-August 2024 consolidation phase, which eventually led to a sharp rally. A decisive end to the current corrective phase could trigger a similar surge, potentially targeting the $35 level.

 

silver forecast

Source: TradingView.com

 

Key areas to watch include the $30 zone, where silver was trading at the time of writing. Here, it was testing the backside of the broken trend line that had been in place for much of 2024. A potential break back above this trend line would be deemed a bullish technical breakthrough.

 

However, if silver goes back below the $30.00 level, then the next key area to watch is between $28.80-$29.00 zone, where silver had staged a breakout last September. A strong rebound from this level, coupled with a close above the pivotal $30 mark, could confirm a fresh bullish trend. So far today, it looks that way, but the day is still young. Conversely, a dip below $28.80 could shift focus to the $26.00-$26.50 zone, although such a decline might weaken the bullish case.

 

Trade Ideas for Silver

 

Bullish Scenario: Look for a decisive close above $30.00, which would signal renewed momentum toward the $35 target, with the December high at 32.34 being the initially upside objective.

 

Bearish Scenario: Monitor the $28.80-$29.00 support zone closely. A break below this level could open the door for further declines, possibly towards the next support zone around $26.00-$26.50.

 

In Conclusion

 

Silver’s 2025 outlook remains cautiously optimistic. While short-term challenges exist, the metal’s role in green energy, combined with its haven appeal, underpins its long-term bullish prospects. A decisive move back above $30 could pave the way for silver to test $35 and beyond.

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

 

Related tags: Precious metals Metals Gold Silver XAG USD Trade Ideas

Latest market news

GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Oil, S&P 500, Bitcoin Weekly Technical Outlook
Today 05:50 PM
US Dollar Forecast: USD/CHF Pulls Back Ahead of 2024 High
Today 05:30 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Consolidation Triangle
Today 05:06 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: PM Trudeau Resigns, USD/CAD Uptrend Intact
Today 04:20 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX rises with chip stocks leading the way
Today 02:13 PM
USD/JPY forecast: Currency Pair of the Week – January 6, 2025
Today 02:00 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open an account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

gold_05
Gold in 2024: Records, Risk, and a Break from Old Relationships
By:
David Scutt
December 30, 2024 01:30 AM
    Gold nuggets
    Gold forecast: XAU/USD rises to key level ahead of big macro events
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    December 9, 2024 05:00 PM
      gold_03
      Gold Outlook: XAUUSD trends and catalysts ahead of CPI
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      December 7, 2024 05:00 PM
        gold_01
        Gold Forecast: XAU/USD faces key test from US data
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        December 4, 2024 01:12 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.