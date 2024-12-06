Silver: Key break nears as payrolls loom large

Silver is caught in a tight squeeze between uptrend support and downtrend resistance, with November payrolls ready to shake things up. A breakout looms, but will it shine or slide?

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Thursday 7:00 PM
Uptrend
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Silver trapped between key support and resistance ahead of payrolls
  • Momentum signals favour bullish bias, but time is running out
  • Breakout could target $32.18 or $33.10, failure risks $29.66 retest

Overview

Silver hasn’t been particularly correlated with any major asset class over the past month, not even gold, suggesting this could be an environment where price signals hold more weight than other factors. Currently wedged between downtrend resistance and uptrend support, and with the November non-farm payrolls release looming, a decisive move may soon provide medium-term directional clues.

Time ticking for bullish breakout

Silver has rebounded strongly since bottoming at $29.66 in late November, climbing within an uptrend to retest downtrend resistance established earlier this month. With four failures so far – Thursday’s dragonfly doji not included – the window for a bullish breakout looks to be narrowing before the uptrend itself comes under threat.

From a momentum standpoint, RSI (14) is trending higher, while MACD has crossed over from below, reinforcing the bullish bias. This supports a preference for buying dips or topside breaks in the near term.

silver Dec 6 2024

Source: TradingView

Get our exclusive guide to gold trading in Q4 2024

If the price were to break and hold above the downtrend, one setup would be to buy with a tight stop beneath targeting a push towards either $32.18 or $33.10, two horizontal levels that acted as both support and resistance in the recent past.

While the 50-day moving average is located just above the downtrend at $31.71, the price has a chequered track record for respecting the level, meaning it should be monitored but not an impediment for longs.

Alternatively, if the price were to reverse lower and break uptrend support, another option would be to sell with a tight stop above the uptrend for protection. $29.66 is one potential target with the 200-day moving average and $29.10 the next after that.

Pondering payrolls

While silver hasn’t shown a meaningful relationship with the US dollar or Treasury yields recently, Friday’s payrolls report is a pivotal macro event that could shift expectations for both. Given silver is priced in USD and offers no yield, it remains relevant for traders.

With markets pricing a 70% chance of a 25bps Fed rate cut later this month, even a slight uptick in unemployment from 4.1% could create a supportive backdrop for risk assets like silver. However, a hot report, featuring stronger payroll growth and a surprise drop in unemployment, could bolster the US dollar and lift interest rate expectations, adding downside pressure to silver prices.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

Related tags: APAC session Forex Trade Ideas Silver

Latest market news

GBP/USD Remains Susceptible to Bear Flag Formation
Yesterday 10:00 PM
Gold Outlook: XAUUSD trends and catalysts ahead of CPI
Yesterday 05:00 PM
Bitcoin Breaks $100K! Where Next? Cryptoasset Weekly Update (December 6, 2024)
Yesterday 07:00 AM
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Prices Grind into a Range
December 6, 2024 06:29 PM
USD/JPY forecast: Mixed NFP triggers mixed dollar response – Forex Friday
December 6, 2024 05:13 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Eyes Yearly Low Ahead of RBA
December 6, 2024 04:02 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open an account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Uptrend
Silver: Key break nears as payrolls loom large
By:
David Scutt
December 6, 2024 12:00 AM
    aus_03
    AUD/JPY: Metallica, RBA rate pricing, and the battle going on below
    By:
    David Scutt
    December 5, 2024 03:22 AM
      japan_02
      EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY: Rate differentials matter, politics don’t
      By:
      David Scutt
      December 4, 2024 10:25 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        AUD/USD saved by the yuan, though April cut fully priced for RBA
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        December 4, 2024 09:46 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.