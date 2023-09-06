S&P500 Forecast: Stocks slip on inflation worries ahead of ISM services PMI

US stocks are heading lower, extending yesterday's losses. Rising oil prices fuel inflation fears and US ISM services PMI is due.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
September 6, 2023 9:41 AM
USA flag
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures +0.30% at 34540

S&P futures -0.37% at 4480

Nasdaq futures -0.37% at 15447

In Europe

FTSE -0.14% at 7425

Dax -0.1% at 15745

  • Inflation concerns rise ahead of ISM services data
  • Rising oil prices fuel inflation fears
  • USD steadies around a 6-month high
  • Fed Beige Book is due 

Inflation concerns rise

US stocks are heading lower, extending losses from the previous session as investors look cautiously ahead to ISM services data and weigh up inflation concerns.

The data is expected to show that the services PMI edged slightly lower to 52.5 in July, down from 52.7. in June. Continued strength in the dominant services sector could be considered inflationary. This, combined with elevated oil prices, could fuel bets that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer, which could put stocks under further pressure.

The data comes after Federal Reserve official Christopher Waller said that a September rate hike was looking unlikely, but the central bank would give itself more time to see if it needs to raise rates again before the end of the year.

Attention will also be on the US Beige Book, which could provide a snapshot of the US economy.

Meanwhile, rising oil prices are also dragging on market sentiment. Concerns are rising that the jump in oil prices to a year to day high could lift inflation and force the Fed to adopt a more hawkish stance.

Corporate news

Roku rises 10% pre-market after announcing that it will layoff 10% of its workforce as part of a cost cutting move.

C3.ai is due to report as the share price has rallied 180% so far this year thanks to the AI hype but also trades down around 30% from its June peak. Expectations are for loss per share of $0.12 on a 9.6% rise in revenue to $71.6 million.

S&P500 forecast – technical analysis

The S&P500 ran into resistance at 4540 and has been edging lower. The price is testing the 50 sma and the receding bearish bias on the MACD keeps buyers hopeful of losses. Sellers need to break below the 50 sma to test 4450, the June high and open the door to 4400. Should the 50 sma hold buyers could look for a rise towards 4540 and 4600 the July high.

S&P 500 FORECAST CHART

FX markets – USD rises, GBP falls

The USD is edging lower after strong gains yesterday as the market considers that the Federal Reserve could keep interest rates higher for longer, keeping the USD supported.

EURUSD is rising but continues to trade around an 8-month low amid more weak data from the region. German factory orders dropped 11.7% MoM in July after rising 7.6% in June. Meanwhile, eurozone retail sales fell -0.2% MoM in July, more than the -0.1% expected. The data adds to mounting evidence that the region is heading towards recession.

GBPUSD is falling to a 3-month low against the stronger USD. Attention is on BoE Governor Andrew Bailey who is due to testify before the Treasury Select Committee, answering questions on inflation, monetary policy and the economic outlook.

EUR/USD +0.10% at 1.0735

GBP/USD -0.25% at 1.2540

 

Oil hovers around a 10-month high

Oil is holding steady around a 10-month high after rising over 1% in the previous session. Oil prices rallied on Tuesday after Saudi Arabia and Russia announced that they would extend their voluntary oil production cuts into December. The combined total of cuts is 1.3 million barrel per day, but these will still be reviewed on a monthly basis.

While supply concerns are supporting oil prices, the demand outlook is weaker. Concerns over slowing growth in China and weak manufacturing in the US and Europe point to a deteriorating demand outlook.

Attention now turns to API stockpile data, which comes after a much larger-than-expected draw in the previous week,

WTI crude trades -0.3% at $86.02

Brent trades -0.13% at $89.40

Looking ahead

15:00 BoC rate decision

15:00 US ISM services PMI

 

 

 

 

Related tags: US Open Trade Ideas SPX 500 USD Oil

Latest market news

Gold Price Snaps Three-Day Rally Ahead of Trump Inauguration
Yesterday 05:00 PM
USD/JPY Forecast: Trump and BoJ Set to Spark Volatility Amid Yield Disconnect
Yesterday 12:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Fresh 4-Year High on Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 07:30 AM
GBP/USD Pullback Pushes RSI Toward Oversold Territory
January 17, 2025 06:50 PM
Japanese Yen Short-term Outlook: USD/JPY Bulls Tested Ahead of Trump
January 17, 2025 06:06 PM
King Dollar's Trump Rally: What Does it Mean for Macro?
January 17, 2025 03:00 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open an account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

20231218 - 001 - 01
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA set for strong weekly gains ahead of Trump's inauguration
By:
Fiona Cincotta
January 17, 2025 02:38 PM
    US_flag_NYC
    Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA falls as retail sales slowed & banks earnings impress
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    January 16, 2025 02:07 PM
      US_flag_candlestick_USD
      Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA jumps as core CPI cools & banks earnings roll in
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      January 15, 2025 02:30 PM
        US_flag_candlestick_USD
        S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rises after PPI data & gradual trade tariff reports
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        January 14, 2025 02:17 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.