STOCKS jump as Trump softens tone on China trade

The reversal came after news emerged that Donald Trump had softened his tone on Chinese investments and won't invoke national emergency law on China despite reports earlier in the week suggesting he was preparing more rigorous restrictions.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 27, 2018 8:41 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Risk-sensitive assets staged a sharp relief rally after starting the day on the back foot as concerns over trade wars eased. The reversal came after news emerged that Donald Trump had softened his tone on Chinese investments and won't invoke national emergency law on China despite reports earlier in the week suggesting he was preparing more rigorous restrictions. The Trump administration will instead use an updated version of the existing national security screening process (CFIUS) to address China's technology theft. The news sent downbeat stocks sharply higher while in the FX markets, the USD/JPY jumped and the Chinese renminbi came off its lows after it had dropped for the tenth consecutive session against the US dollar.

Interest rate differential between Japan and US continuing to grow

While the USD/JPY may have been helped along by a relief rally today, we nonetheless expected it to rise further over time because of the growing disparity between US and Japan’s monetary policy stances.

At its most recent meeting, the Bank of Japan maintained its monetary policy unchanged and re-iterate the need to keep its stance extraordinary loose in order to help the stubbornly low Japanese inflation to climb towards the bank’s target over time. Meanwhile, the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the second time this year and signalled two further rate hikes in the second half of the year.

While the dollar’s response in the aftermath of the Fed’s recent policy decision has been somewhat muted with regards to the USD/JPY pair, it has managed to climb higher against other major currencies which has lifted the Dollar Index to a fresh 2018 high. The USD/JPY has been held back due to haven flows into the yen amid trade war concerns. But with concerns easing a little, and stock markets bouncing back today, there is a possibility that the USD/JPY may finally resume its rally and break decisively higher soon.

USD/JPY’s tight consolidation below key resistance points to breakout

Indeed, the USD/JPY looks technically poised for a bullish breakout after spending several weeks in a tight consolidation. As we have noted previously, it faces strong resistance around its long-term bearish trend line in the 110.00-112.00 region. If and when this resistance area is eroded only then will the bias turn decisively bullish. But while it remains below this area, the technical bias remains neutral – “neutral” as opposed to bearish because it may have formed a higher low at 105.00.


Source: eSignal and FOREX.com

Related tags: Forex Stocks USD/JPY

Latest market news

British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Bulls Emerge at Support
Today 02:02 PM
Gold outlook: CPI in focus as investors keep eye on yields
Today 12:30 PM
GBP/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:33 AM
Gold shakeout may not be over, though downside could be limited
Today 02:49 AM
USD/CHF: Bull Run Faces Reversal Risk as Momentum Fades
Today 02:16 AM
EUR/USD: Morning Star Spark or Just a False Dawn?
Yesterday 10:50 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open an account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Graph showing a slow uptrend
USD/CHF: Bull Run Faces Reversal Risk as Momentum Fades
By:
David Scutt
Today 02:16 AM
    Close-up of market chart
    EUR/USD: Morning Star Spark or Just a False Dawn?
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 10:50 PM
      Research
      USD/CNH stalls below 2023 high, China A50 rebounds from the 200 SMA
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 09:45 PM
        EUR/AUD taps out, Wall Street could throw the ASX a lifeline (for now)
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 04:22 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.