Suderman says: Financial markets relaxed despite inflation fears

Bearish inflation data created an even stronger argument for a hawkish monetary policy, Treasury yields rose, the Tech sector was under specific selling pressure, and oil and commodity prices were higher. Generally, equity markets have remained remarkably sanguine in the face of this news.

Equity markets calm on bearish inflation news, but Treasuries fall

The dollar index was stronger, trading up to 105.0, above lows earlier this year

Yields on 2-year and 10-year Treasuries were trading at recent highs, 4.92% and 4.08% respectively

The Tech sector was under specific selling pressure, but the broader Dow Jones index remained in positive territory

Employment data negative for inflation outlook, arguing for hawkish interest rate outlook

The four-week moving average of unemployment benefits climbed to 193,000 claims, up modestly despite some high-profile layoffs in the Tech sector

Unit labor costs soared to a 3.2% growth rate, more than twice the anticipated 1.4%

Nonfarm productivity grew at an annualized rate of 1.7% in the fourth quarter of 2022, well-below an anticipated 2.5%

Higher wage inflation appears to be due in part to lower productivity, not just higher pay

Markets bet on higher (not lower) rate moves

Financial markets, notably Treasuries, are becoming impatient on the Fed’s credibility to stave off inflation, evident in strong labor market and service sector data

The next policy statement from the Federal Open Market Committee is scheduled for March 22, and the next move in rates could be up – maybe at a faster and larger rate

Fed Fund futures, the market’s bet on official interest rates, are expecting a peak at 5.5%, up a point from today, with the odds favoring a 25-basis points rate hike soon but some looking for 20-basis points