EUR/USD dsahi;ljkfadsljkfhskzdalhfds

Gold is breaking out - will xau/usd traders be able to take advantage

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 23, 2024 10:23 AM
Research
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

GBP/USD Key Points

  • The US economy is outperforming the struggling UK economy by a wide margin, leading to a divergence in interest rate expectations later this year.
  • Traders now expect the Bank of England to start cutting rates sooner (August) and by more (50bps) than in the US (potentially as late as November, only 40bps discounted).
  • GBP/USD remains in “sell rallies” mode, so bullish readers will want to be nimble against a broader backdrop that favors more downside from here.

Sometimes, it pays NOT to overthink markets.

The US economy is outperforming the rest of the developed world by a wide margin, whereas the rest of the developed world, including the UK, is struggling with lackluster economic growth:

wirp1

Source: IMF World Economic Outlook, Axios

Indeed, the UK has already experienced a post-COVD recession, and its recovery has been tepid at best, with slow growth and falling price pressures, compared to a US economy showing continued robust growth and stickier inflation.

Get our exclusive guide to AUD/USD trading in Q2 2024

Not surprisingly, money markets have noticed this divergence, and traders in those markets are now pricing in more easing from the UK (~50bps) than the US (~40bps). The market is also expecting the Bank of England to start cutting rates sooner (August) than in the US (potentially as late as November). Against that backdrop, perhaps the only surprise is that it’s taken as long as it has for GBP/USD to start falling in earnest.

British Pound Technical Analysis – GBP/USD Daily Chart

 

Source: TradingView, StoneX

Looking at the chart above, GBP/USD has been following the 2-year yield spread between UK bonds and US treasury bills lower for the last couple of months. The selling pressure picked up in earnest after the hotter-than-expected US CPI report on April 10, and the pair has since gone on to break below previous support at 1.2500 and, on Friday, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its 5-month rally near 1.2400.

Moving forward, there is little in the way of technical support nearby until closer to the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement at 1.2245. However, GBP/USD is nearing “oversold” territory on its 14-day RSI for the first time since last September – the last previous reading before that was also in September, in 2022 – suggesting that it won’t take much to create a near-term bounce in cable.

Regardless, the pair remains clearly in “sell rallies” mode unless and until US yields stop surging, so bullish readers will want to be nimble against a broader backdrop that favors more downside from here.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: Crude Oil Technical Analysis

Latest market news

FTSE, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:27 AM
WTI crude oil inflates its way into 2025, eyes break of $80
Today 02:03 AM
AUD/USD: Jobs Data Bolsters Range Test as RBA Rate Cut Bets Ease
Today 01:59 AM
EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/CHF Struggling for Direction as Rate Links Fray
Yesterday 10:54 PM
Bears awaken USD/JPY from its lull, Nikkei bulls eye bounce
Yesterday 10:26 PM
USD/MXN Forecast: The Mexican Peso Recovers Slightly After CPI
Yesterday 10:25 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open an account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Oil refinery
Crude Oil Week Ahead: China, OPEC, and US Inflation
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
January 12, 2025 01:00 PM
    Oil extraction
    Crude Oil Forecast: WTI Continues Unstoppable Growth
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    January 10, 2025 05:39 PM
      Oil_cans
      Crude oil outlook: WTI faces a bumpy road in 2025
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      January 8, 2025 04:30 PM
        Oil_rig
        Crude Oil Forecast: Spotlight on China
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        January 7, 2025 09:34 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.