US CPI Preview: GBP/USD Pulls Back to 1.2800 – Has US Inflation Bottomed?

GBP/USD remains in a bullish technical position ahead of the US CPI report - see what we're watching!

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
March 11, 2024 11:15 AM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

US CPI Key Points

  • US CPI is expected to hold steady at 3.1% y/y, with the “Core” (ex-food and -energy) reading coming in at 3.7% y/y.
  • The ISM PMI surveys suggest that most of the disinflationary pressures may be behind us.
  • GBP/USD’s technical outlook remains bullish above 1.2800 with plenty of UK and US data to digest this month.

When is the US CPI Report?

The February US CPI report will be released at 8:30am ET on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

What Are the US CPI Report Expectations?

Traders and economists expect the US CPI report hold steady at 3.1% y/y on a headline basis, with the “Core” (ex-food and -energy) reading anticipated at 3.7% y/y.

US CPI Forecast

As we noted last month, traders and economists have been expecting a slowdown in job growth and falling inflation to push the Fed to start cutting interest rates, potentially as soon as this month.

Instead, the US labor market remains objectively strong, highlighted by last week’s above-expectations Non-Farm Payroll reading (though negative revisions took some of the sheen off the initial strong numbers), and price pressures have not moderated sufficiently to give the Fed confidence in cutting interest rates, likely until May or June at the earliest.

Tomorrow’s US CPI report is the next big test to see if the trend of US economic exceptionalism in 2024 can extended from here.

Digging into the data, headline CPI has clearly seen its decline stall over the last couple of quarters, with the year-over-year measure actually increasing from 3.0% to 3.1% over the last eight months. That said, the Fed is more concerned with the “Core” CPI reading, which is seen as more indicative of underlying price pressures and has continued to edge lower in recent months and is expected to dip toward 3.7% y/y in this month’s reading.

One of the best leading indicators for inflation is the “Prices” component of the Manufacturing and Non-Manufacturing PMI surveys. Historically, a simple average of these two components has been a relatively reliable predictor of CPI readings 3-6 months into the future, as the chart below shows:

us_cpi_vs_PMI_prices_03112024

Source: TradingView, StoneX

As the chart above shows, the “Prices” component of the PMI reports has similarly stopped falling after a big spike in 2021 and moderation throughout 2022. Notably, this measure of price pressures bottomed back in Q3 of last year, suggesting that, if anything, headline CPI could tick higher in the coming months depending on base effects.

Market Outlook GBP/USD

US Dollar Technical Analysis – GBP/USD Daily Chart

BRITISH_POUND_TECHNICAL_ANALYSIS_GBPUSD_FOREX_CHART_20240311

Source: TradingView, StoneX

Turning our attention to markets, GBP/USD is worth watching as a cross where both central banks have pushed back against market expectations for early, and frequent, interest rate cuts this year.

As the chart above shows, GBP/USD broke out of a big symmetrical triangle pattern last week, seeing a strong bullish continuation to trade above former resistance at 1.2800 by Friday’s close. While rates are pulling back to retest that level as of writing, the bigger picture technical outlook for GBP/USD remains bullish as long as the pair holds above 1.2800, with potential for a move toward 1.29 or even 1.30 if we strong UK data (jobs figures tomorrow + GDP on Wednesday) and/or weak US data this week.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: CPI Core CPI Inflation Fed Forex GBP USD

Latest market news

GBPUSD Forecast: 2025 Inflation Concerns Dampen Dovish Drive
Today 08:37 AM
USD/CNH: Can PBoC tweak tame the rising dollar ahead of US inflation data?
Today 04:14 AM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: 4-year low heading into US CPI and AU jobs
Today 02:07 AM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: China, OPEC, and US Inflation
Yesterday 01:00 PM
US Dollar Forecast: USD/CHF Climbs Towards 2024 High
Yesterday 08:00 AM
EUR/USD forecast remains bearish ahead of US CPI
Yesterday 03:00 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open an account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

united_kingdom_05
GBPUSD Forecast: 2025 Inflation Concerns Dampen Dovish Drive
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
Today 08:37 AM
    Oil refinery
    Crude Oil Week Ahead: China, OPEC, and US Inflation
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    Yesterday 01:00 PM
      Market chart
      AUD/USD holds ground despite softer CPI, EUR/AUD looks set to tap out
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      January 8, 2025 05:12 AM
        EURUSD Forecast: Is 2025 a Bullish Reversal Year?
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        January 6, 2025 12:18 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.