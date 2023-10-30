US Dollar Analysis: USD/JPY Dips Ahead of BOJ, Fed

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
Yesterday 2:56 PM
dow_jones_03
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

USD/JPY Key Points

  • Reports suggest the BOJ will consider further relaxing its Yield Curve Control (YCC) program at its meeting tonight.
  • The Fed is unlikely to tweak interest rates and will likely stick to a “data dependent” approach to monetary policy.
  • USD/JPY is showing signs of rolling over, but remains in a longer-term uptrend.

USD/JPY Fundamental Analysis

It’s been a quiet, cautiously optimistic start to the trading week for risk appetite, but economic data is poised to pick up in earnest over the next 24-48 hours. In addition to the usual end-of-month rebalancing flows, traders are also on tenterhooks ahead of the Bank of Japan’s monetary policy meeting tonight and the Federal Reserve’s equivalent gathering on Wednesday.

Looking first to the BOJ, a late-breaking report from Nikkei suggested that the central bank was considering adjusting its Yield Curve Control (YCC) program again to allow 10-year government bond yields to rise above 1% in an extension of its move this summer. While not strictly a “rate hike” per se, such a move would be akin to policy tightening and could boost the yen further.

Beyond any direct changes to monetary policy, traders will also be keen for BOJ policymakers’ economic projections, particularly inflation, which is on track to eclipse the central bank’s 2% target for the second straight year.

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve’s FOMC will announce its own interest rate “decision,” though hardly anyone expects it to be a “live” meeting with actual changes to monetary policy. Instead, traders will key in on any adjustments to the FOMC’s monetary policy statement and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s press conference.

With economic data continuing to show strong growth and inflation moderating, the central bank is currently tracking toward achieve its dual mandate. At the same time, the market-driven rise in longer-term bond yields has some of the same effects as an outright change in monetary policy, potentially allowing the Fed to sit on its hands for longer than it otherwise could have.

Expect Mr. Powell to stick to the well-established “data dependent” script, leaving the door open for another interest rate increase if necessary while stopping while short of pre-committing to any moves in either direction.

US Dollar Technical Analysis – USD/JPY Daily Chart

USDJPY_daily_chart_japanese_yen_technical_analysis_2023_10_30

Source: TradingView, StoneX

Ahead of this week’s dueling central bank meetings, USD/JPY is showing signs of rolling over. After briefly making a run above 150.00 last week, rates have reversed back toward 149.00 as we go to press, leaving the pair (just) in negative territory over the course of month so far.

Much will hinge on the fundamental outlooks of the Bank of Japan and Federal Reserve, but from a purely technical perspective, the pair remains within a longer-term uptrend, though rates are on track to close below their 21-day EMA for the first time since late July. A deeper dip may take rates down toward the 50-day EMA near 148.00, whereas the key level to watch on the topside will be around 150.00, where traders start to worry about the potential for intervention from the BOJ once again.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: USD/JPY Fed BoJ Interest rates

Latest market news

Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
Today 01:33 PM
S&P500 Forecast: Stocks muted ahead of the Fed rate decision
Today 01:14 PM
DAX outlook: Stocks in cautious mode ahead of FOMC
Today 12:19 PM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:56 AM
EUR/USD under pressure ahead of FOMC: European open – 1/11/2023
Today 05:45 AM
Markets 4x4: What caught our eye in Asian trade
Today 04:16 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open an account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

japan_10
Nikkei 225, USD/JPY: Situation “tense” as speculative moves amplify BOJ intervention risk
By:
David Scutt
Today 12:41 AM
    Research
    USD/JPY surges towards ‘that high’ post BOJ: Asian Open – 1/11/2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 09:40 PM
      japan_09
      USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Bouncing back despite BOJ abandoning hard cap on bond yields
      By:
      David Scutt
      Yesterday 05:04 AM
        japan_08
        USD/JPY implied volatility spikes ahead of BOJ: Asian Open – 31/10/2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        October 30, 2023 08:50 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.