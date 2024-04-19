US dollar taps 106 as US 2yr eyes break of 5%, gold rangebound: Asian Open

FOMC member Bostic said on Thursday that a rate cut is not likely until the end of the year. This makes sense given the strength of US data with elevated interest rates, and likely lands conveniently after the election that the Fed do not want to be seen interfering with by changing policy a couple of months before it.

Backing up the sentiment, Kashkari said that “once inflation is heading back to 2%, we can cut rates”.

The ECB continued to prime markets for a June cut, with Kazaks saying “the path for rates in down” and “the probability of a June rate cut is quite high”.

Just in case someone out there may be expecting any monetary policy excitement from the BOJ this year, Noguchi said “it’s short-term policy rate adjustment is likely to be slow”.

The US, Japan and Korea released their first trilateral dialogue on Wednesday and agreed to consult closely on FX markets following the rapid depreciation of the Japanese yen and Korean won.

Australia’s unemployment rose to 3.8% and 28.5k jobs were added in March, which likely changes nothing in regards to the RBA likely retaining their cash rate at 4.35% over the foreseeable future

Morgan Stanley are retaining their call that the Bank of England (BOE) could begin cutting rates in May, which is against the consensus of September among other banks.

US yields were higher on Thursday, sending the US 2-year just below 5% within a potential bullish pennant pattern

Higher yields allowed the US dollar to recoup some of Wednesday’s ‘bearish engulfing day’ losses and retrace to 106, a key level for bulls and bears to scrap over today.