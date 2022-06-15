US Retail Sales: Is inflation affecting the US consumer?

The main culprit for the lower print was a decrease in new car and trucks.

June 15, 2022 11:09 AM

Last week’s CPI for May was 8.6% YoY, the highest level since December 1981. Has the high level of inflation reached the point that American consumers are willing to spend less due to higher prices?  The headline Retail Sales print for May was -0.3% MoM vs +0.2% MoM expected.  Therefore, it appears inflation may be causing consumers a bit of concern. In addition , the April number was revised from +0.9% MoM down to +0.7% MoM, which makes May’s number even worse. The main culprit for the lower print was a decrease in new car and trucks.  Excluding autos, the print was +0.5% MoM.  However, the expectation was for +0.8% MoM. As with the headline print, the ex-autos number for April was revised down, from +0.6% MoM to +0.4% MoM.  For good measure, the ex-gas/autos print was +0.1% MoM in May vs +0.8% MoM in April.

USD/CAD had been trading in a range since mid-November 2021 between 1.2454 and 1.2965.  On May 9th, the pair broke briefly through the top of the range and made a high of 1.3077.  By May 13th, USD/CAD had pulled back within the range and formed a Head and Shoulders pattern.  The target for a head and shoulders pattern is the height from the head to the neckline, added to the and breakdown point below the neckline.  In this case, the target was near the bottom of the range, at 1.2450. Price came up a bit short of the target, reaching just below the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement from the spike low on April 5th to the highs on May 12th, near 1.2518.  Since then, USD/CAD rose in dramatic fashion over the last 5 trading sessions to the top of the range, near 1.2975.

20220615 usdcad daily

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

On a 240-minute timeframe, interestingly, USD/CAD moved higher to the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level from the highs of May 12th to the lows of June 7th, near 1.2960.  If price is to continue higher, the next level of horizontal resistance is at 1.2995 (slightly above the top of the long-term range on the daily).  Above there, price can move to the May 12th highs at 1.3077,  However, notice that the RSI is in overbought territory and turning lower, and indication that USD/CAD may be ready for a pullback. First support is a zone of support between 1.2866 and 1.2900.  Below there, price can fall to the 50 Day Moving Average at 1.2750 (see daily), then horizontal support near 1.2686.

20220615 usdcad 240

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Is inflation affecting retail sales?  It sure seems like it.  Is a recession ahead?  Possibly, but we’ll have to wait for more data to determine that. USD/CAD had been on a tear lately and has stalled its ascent near the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level. The RSI is also pointing lower, in overbought territory, on the shorter timeframe.  Watch for a pullback in the near-term.

 
Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex USD CAD Retail Sales

Latest market news

Gold Price Forecast: Gold Consolidation Continues After 2721 Reversal
Today 05:00 PM
USD/JPY weekly outlook: Fed and BoJ decisions to ignite FX market volatility
Today 12:00 PM
Bitcoin Consolidates Near $100K – Will We See a Christmas Rally? Cryptoasset Weekly Update (December 14, 2024)
Today 07:00 AM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Highs, Trump Tariff Threat Drives
Yesterday 07:36 PM
Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD Bears Go for the Break
Yesterday 06:27 PM
USD/JPY Stages Five-Day Rally for First Time Since June
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open an account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Consolidation Continues After 2721 Reversal
By:
James Stanley
Today 05:00 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY weekly outlook: Fed and BoJ decisions to ignite FX market volatility
    By:
    David Scutt
    Today 12:00 PM
      usdcad_07
      Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Highs, Trump Tariff Threat Drives
      By:
      James Stanley
      Yesterday 07:36 PM
        aus_10-LONC02G510KMD6R
        Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD Bears Go for the Break
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        Yesterday 06:27 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.