USD/CNH, A50: Bearish breaks as Chinese property prices keep on falling

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Wednesday 11:43 PM
china_07-LONC02G510KMD6R
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Optimism surrounding China’s GDP, retail sales and industrial output beats didn’t last long
  • USD/CNH has broken downtrend resistance whole the A50 has simply broken down
  • Chinese property prices continued to fall in September, according to government data

Yesterday I asked whether Chinese markets like the A50 and USD/CNH had reached a turning point in terms of investor sentiment, encouraged by data seeming to suggest the economy has turned the corner. Well, they say markets aren’t the economy, and so it has proven to be over the past 24 hours. The answer to the question is undeniably no with both markets resuming their unwind.

CNH. A50 weakness coincides with ongoing property market weakness

The latest weakness coincides with data from China’s National Bureau Statistics (NBS) showing new home prices fell 0.2% in September following a 0.3% decline in August, leaving nationwide prices down 0.1% from a year earlier. The softness, coming despite a raft of government incentives to bring-forward homebuyer demand, followed data on Wednesday revealing an unexpected double-digit decline in property investment over the past year, reflective of the government’s push to limit risks to the economy posed by heavily indebted Chinese property developers such as Evergrande and Country Garden.

However, when property investment was allowed to become such a substantial part of the Chinese economy in the decade following the GFC, investors remain concerned about potential for negative unintended consequences.

USD/CNH price action suggests sellers are in control

USD/CNH is bearing the brunt of that angst, continuing to hover near multi-year highs despite constant intervention from the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) to push against relentless market forces. Following China’s GDP and monthly indicators released on Wednesday, traders attempt to slam the pair back into its former triangle formation, succeeding briefly before stopping abruptly ahead of the 50-day MA. The subsequent unwind was ugly, ultimately producing a bullish pin par signaling USD/CNH buyers are in the ascendency whenever the PBOC steps back.

The pair is currently bumping up against resistance at 7.33170. Above that, 7.3500 is the next level to watch before we get to the 2022 high above 7.33750. On the downside, buying is likely to be found around the 50-day MA and again below 7.2700.

cnh oct 19

China A50 looks ugly

Like its currency, China’s bluechip stocks are also faring poorly, including the A50 which has broken down badly on the daily today. Through prior support at 12040, the index is moving towards 11800, where it bounced strongly late last year. After that, there’s not a lot of visible support evident until we get back to towards the 2022 low around 11160. On the topside, sellers may emerge at 12040 and again near 12350.

a50 oct 19

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

Related tags: Equities China A50 USD/CNH FX

Latest market news

FTSE 100, DAX Analysis: European Indices Limp to a Losing Week
Yesterday 08:15 PM
Nasdaq leads equity sell-off as VIX fear index rises
Yesterday 05:26 PM
Gold analysis: precious metals extend rally on Middle East jitters
Yesterday 03:55 PM
Earnings This Week: Big Tech, UK banks and defence stocks
Yesterday 02:12 PM
S&P500 Forecast :Stocks falls as treasury yields remain elevated
Yesterday 12:58 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 20, 2023
Yesterday 12:24 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

stocks_03
Earnings This Week: Big Tech, UK banks and defence stocks
By:
Joshua Warner
Yesterday 02:12 PM
    Close-up of stock market board
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 20, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Yesterday 12:24 PM
      japan_03
      USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Moment of truth as traders grapple with BOJ intervention threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      Yesterday 01:38 AM
        channel_03
        Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 19, 2023
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 19, 2023 12:43 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.