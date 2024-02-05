USD extends its lead on hot ISM report, RBA up next for AUD, ASX traders

An inflationary ISM report saw bets of multiple Fed cuts reduced to send the US dollar index to an 11-week high. If the RBA come out with a dovish meeting today, AUD/USD could be headed for 64c.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
February 5, 2024 5:19 PM
Graphic of trading data chart
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Market Summary:

Any concerns that the ISM services PMI could move closer to (or within) contraction were promptly swept aside with Monday's report, which saw the headline PMI expand at its fastest pace in four months. S&P Global’s services PMI for the US was also above expectations.

 

Most importantly, ISM employment, new orders and prices paid expanded - and these were the internal indices of concern in from the prior report.

 

Specifically, prices paid (a proxy for inflation) expanded at its fastest pace in 11 months and the m/m read increased at its highest rate since February 2021.

 

Fed fund futures still imply a cut in May with a 52.6% probability (good luck with that...) but from there on out, any expectations of a cut are all <50%.

 

  • The USD remained dominant following the better-than-expected ISM services report and of course Friday's bumper NFP, sending the US dollar index to an 11-week high.
  • USD/JPY briefly traded at a 10-week high, although the day’s range was less than a third of Friday’s
  • AUD/USD closed below 65c for the first time in 11 weeks ahead of today’s RBA meeting, where the a dovish statement or press conference could send it lower
  • US yields were also higher across the curve whilst bets of multiple Fed cuts this year diminished.
  • Wall Street indices were lower but seemed to take it all within stride, with Monday’s small daily ranges remaining within Friday’s range, just beneath their all-time highs.
  • Gold fell for a second day ad trades at $2024, but at this stages I suspect it will hold above $2000
  • Crude oil looks to have found some stability around $72 with a small-range doji on the daily timeframe. Given its deep retracement over the past week, a minor bounce may be in order.
  • The Bank of Canada’s quarterly survey of market participants showed expectations of four BOC rate cuts in 2024 to begin in April.

 

Market Outlook AUD/USD

 

Events in focus (AEDT):

  • 09:00 – Australian
  • 11:00 – Fed Harker speaks
  • 11:30 – Australian retail sales (final)
  • 14:30 – RBA interest rate decision, statement
  • 15:30 – RBA press conference

 

ASX 200 at a glance:

  • The ASX 200 cash index faltered at 7700 and handed back most of Friday’s gains
  • 10 of its 11 sectors declined, led by mater4ials and utilities
  • 158 stocks declined (79%), 37 advanced (18.5%), 5 were unchanged (2.5%)
  • Short volume of ASX rose to a 5-day high on Friday, ahead of Monday’s selloff (we can presume short sales would have risen considerably yesterday)
  • The daily direction for the ASX 200 has alternated each of the past four days, but with a soft lead from Wall Street and lower SPI 200 futures, a second consecutive down day could be on the cards (unless the RBA’s meeting is more hawkwish than expected)

20240206asxglance

20240206asxshortvol

 

AUD/USD technical analysis (1-hour chart):

The strength of the US dollar saw AUD/USD closed beneath 65c, although the 1-hour chart shows it found support at the weekly S1 pivot point and a bullish RSI divergence has formed. For us to expect AUD/USD to perform a strong rally today likely requires the RBA to keep the threat of further hikes in the table. Seeing as I see this as an unlikely scenario, I would prefer to fade into any bounce on the assumption it won’t last. Besides, we’ve seen a bear flag breakout on the daily chart which projects a target around 64c. From here, nears could look to fade into moves towards 0.6500 and initially target the Weekly S2 pivot / Q4 open, ahead of the 64c bear-flag target.

20240206audusd 

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

Related tags: Asian Open Trade Ideas ASX AUD USD RBA

Latest market news

Crude Oil Week Ahead: Middle East Reforms, Chinese Data, and US Inflation
Today 01:00 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX Churn to 6100
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Snapback Signals Recovery Potential
Today 03:00 AM
GBP/USD Remains Susceptible to Bear Flag Formation
Yesterday 10:00 PM
Gold Outlook: XAUUSD trends and catalysts ahead of CPI
Yesterday 05:00 PM
Bitcoin Breaks $100K! Where Next? Cryptoasset Weekly Update (December 6, 2024)
Yesterday 07:00 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open an account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
AUD/USD saved by the yuan, though April cut fully priced for RBA
By:
Matt Simpson
December 4, 2024 09:46 PM
    Forex trading
    USD/JPY selloff loses steam around support, bounce incoming?
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    December 3, 2024 10:21 PM
      Downward trend
      AUD/JPY, AUD/USD drop like a tonne of BRICS
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      December 2, 2024 10:00 PM
        ASX hits record high in thin trade, but double top clouds the outlook
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        November 28, 2024 10:32 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.