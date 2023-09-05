USD/JPY: BOJ quest for sustained inflation has a long way to go

Japan’s export sector is benefitting from the weaker JPY but that’s not flowing through to the broader economy yet.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
September 4, 2023 9:42 PM
japan_02
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Households in the United States appear to be coping with the higher inflationary environment far better than those in Japan, underscoring the divergent monetary policy settings from their respective central banks that have pushed USD/JPY back towards decade highs. Until there’s greater uniformity in relative domestic economic performance, it’s difficult to see a meaningful reversal of the prevailing currency trend.

Divergent data underpins USD/JPY rally

You only need to look at recent consumer data from both nations to see why traders continue to flock to the dollar.

According to data released on Tuesday, Japanese household spending slumped 2.7% in July, far below the 0.7% increase expected. Spending has only increased twice so far this year, leaving the annual decline at 5%, the steepest since early 2021. In contrast, personal consumption expenditure in the United States remains resilient, jumping 0.8% in July, adding to increases of 0.6%, 0.2% and 0.6% over the preceding three months.

BOJ’s quest for sustained inflation has a long way to go

The data underscores why the Federal Reserve continues to warn that further monetary policy tightening may be required to curb inflationary pressures, and why the Bank of Japan is nowhere near the point where it can start to normalise policy settings too.

Yes, Japan’s export sector is benefitting from the weaker yen but that’s not being reflected across the broader economy yet. Inflation is high and real wages are going backwards, curtailing the ability for households to spend. And while Japan is importing plenty of inflation right now through the trade channel, until that stokes meaningful wages pressures and stronger household demand, the Bank of Japan will continue with existing policies such as yield control and negative interest rates.

USD/JPY dictated by US economic outlook

With the BOJ set to sit pat for the foreseeable future, it means a deterioration in domestic US data will likely be required to spark a meaningful reversal in USD/JPY. While some recent data has undershot lofty expectations, it’s hardly falling off a cliff and remains stronger than other developed economies. That suggests the USD/JPY uptrend sits on solid foundations right now.

Dips below 144.80 have been bought in recent weeks, indicating that may be an appropriate level to enter or add to long positions with a stop below 144.50 for protection. Probes above 146.5 have been repelled of late, other than the pop in late August that took the pair above 147.30 – that’s the first upside target. A break above there opens the door to a possible move back towards the October highs last year.

usdjpy Sept 5

Source: Trading View

Near-term events to watch

In the near-term, pay close attention to the upcoming US ISM non-manufacturing report, especially the figures measuring prices paid and employment. Those subindices were in focus in the manufacturing PMI last Friday, contributing to the turnaround in US yields and dollar. As the services sector is significantly larger proportion of the US economy, this is the key release to watch for USD/JPY. The report is out Wednesday.

As for the potential treat of Bank of Japan intervention, the risk appears overblown right now. The movements in the pair have been orderly and largely in line with yield differentials between Japan and the US across a variety of different tenors. Unless that changes, it’s hard to see the BOJ pulling the trigger.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

Related tags: JPY USD FX BoJ

Latest market news

Copper, Iron Ore Forecast: No Major Pump from China Data Dump
Today 03:12 AM
Gold, Silver Forecast: Bullish Momentum Runs Into Resistance
Yesterday 11:48 PM
USD/JPY, AUD/JPY under pressure amid yen strength, dovish Fed
Yesterday 11:15 PM
EUR/USD Update: The Euro Remains Weak Due to Dovish ECB Comments
Yesterday 08:07 PM
AUD/USD Vulnerable amid Struggle to Push Above Weekly High
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Breakout Looms as Trump Takes Office
Yesterday 06:20 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open an account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Japanese Flag
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY
By:
James Stanley
January 15, 2025 07:54 PM
    Finger pointing on market chart data
    Why I have my eyes on a bearish prize for EUR/JPY in 2025
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    December 31, 2024 01:30 AM
      Japanese Flag
      USD/JPY Support Test 151.95, EUR/JPY Resistance 160.00
      By:
      James Stanley
      December 12, 2024 07:37 PM
        Japanese Flag
        USD/JPY Pulls Back as EUR/JPY Tests Key Resistance at 160.00
        By:
        James Stanley
        December 9, 2024 07:40 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.