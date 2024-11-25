USD/JPY, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold, Bitcoin Weekly Technical Outlook

Sr. Technical Strategist Michael Boutros highlights the levels that matter on the USD Majors, commodities & stocks into the weekly open.

NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
November 25, 2024 12:11 PM
US_flag_candlestick_USD
NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors, Commodities & Stocks

  • Technical setups we are tracking into the weekly open- Canada / UK CPI on tap
  • Next Weekly Strategy Webinar: Monday, December 2 at 8:30am EST
  • Review the latest Video Updates or Stream Live on my YouTube playlist.

In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the technical trade levels for the US Dollar (DXY), Euro (EUR/USD), British Pound (GBP/USD), Australian Dollar (AUD/USD), Canadian Dollar (USD/CAD), Japanese Yen (USD/JPY), Swiss Franc (USD/CHF), Gold (XAU/USD), Silver (XAG/USD),  Crude Oil (WTI), S&P 500 (SPX500), Nasdaq (NDX), Dow Jones (DJI) and Bitcoin (BTC/USD). These are the levels that matter on the technical charts into the weekly open / monthly close.

Japanese Yen Price Chart – USD/JPY Daily

USDJPY Daily Japanese Yen Price Chart USD JPY Trade Outlook Dollar v Yen Technical Forecast11252024 

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; USD/JPY on TradingView

We’ve been tracking this USD/JPY reversal off resistance for past few weeks and the pullback continues to respect support at a key inflection zone at 153.02/40- a region defined by the 61.8% retracement of the July decline and the May low-day close (LDC). Price has been contracting just above this zone and we’re looking for a breakout in the days ahead.

A break below the median-line would threaten a deeper correction towards subsequent support at 151.97-152.04 (the 52-week moving average / monthly open / 2022&2023 highs)- look for a larger reaction there IF reached. Key resistance steady 153.67 and a breach / close above would be needed to mark uptrend resumption towards the April high-close at 158.45.  

Get our exclusive guide to USD/JPY trading in Q4 2024

Economic Calendar – Key USD Data Releases

 Economic Calendar- Key Data Releases- Weekly Event Risk-US Core PCE-Inflation- 11-25-2024

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist

Follow Michael on X @MBForex

Related tags: USD USD/JPY Weekly Strategy Webinar Technical Analysis Trade Ideas Michael Boutros

Latest market news

GBP/USD Recovery Vulnerable as Bear Flag Formation Takes Shape
Today 07:55 PM
Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Coils into Support
Today 07:14 PM
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
Today 06:28 PM
S&P 500 Melt-Up? The Data-Driven Case for SPX Upside in December
Today 04:58 PM
USD/CHF Pullback Faces Positive Slope in 50-Day SMA
Today 03:56 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls as China - US trade tensions rise
Today 02:36 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open an account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

US_flag_candlestick_USD
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
By:
James Stanley
Today 06:28 PM
    USA flag
    S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls as China - US trade tensions rise
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    Today 02:36 PM
      USD_candlestick
      The US dollar, seasonality and what that could mean for December
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Today 01:23 AM
        US_flag_candlestick_USD
        Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises ahead of a data-heavy week
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        Yesterday 02:05 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.