USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Narrowing yield differentials with the US amplify downside risks

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Yesterday 8:24 PM
japan_03
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Markets are pricing more than 100 basis points of cuts from the Fed next year
  • Bond markets have responded by sending yields sharply lower
  • Narrowing yield differentials between the US and Japan could lead to downside for USD/JPY
  • A stronger JPY may create headwinds for Japan’s Nikkei 225

If you believe the Federal Reserve is done hiking rates and will be forced to ease policy aggressively next year as a new US economic downturn begins, it’s hard to be bullish USD/JPY or the Nikkei 225 given the role yield differentials and FX fluctuations have played in underpinning both this year.

Base case scenario is no more Fed hikes, plenty of cuts next year, according to markets

The scenario detailed above is, except for uncertainty about the trajectory for the US economy, now the accepted base case scenario based on recent market movements. In the wake of the Federal Reserve’s November interest rates decision, softer ISM services and nonfarm payrolls reports, markets are pricing in over 100 basis points of cuts next year, nearly 50 basis points more than what was priced in following the Fed’s last meeting six weeks ago.

US yield curve sees unusually large bull flattening

With the short-end of the US interest rate curve moving lower rapidly, it’s combined with improved sentiment towards longer-dated bonds to send US yields five year and out cascading lower. From the cyclical highs, five-year yields have fallen 50 basis points. For benchmark 10-year debt, it’s over 46 basis points. 30-years are off 42 basis points. It’s been a massive move, only really seen in the past in times of extreme market turbulence.

That’s what make this move unusual; it’s not been caused by something breaking in financial markets or the real economy, at least not yet. It’s occurred when markets have been in a near euphoric mood as short covering helped fuel one of the largest weekly gains in risker assets in years.

While there may be grounds for near-term consolidation or a partial reversal of last week’s moves given how quickly the move occurred, at face value, evidence is building to suggest the highs for US yields may be in. It would be wrong to dismiss the move, arriving in a week that was laden with major risk events. It appears meaningful.

USD/JPY vulnerable to lower US yields

For a FX pair such as USD/JPY, beholden to shifts in rate differentials with the US, the implications may also be meaningful. Relative to where it was sitting in late October, the yield differential for 10-year debt has narrowed by around 50 basis points, leaving it levels last seen in late September. As seen in the daily chart below, USD/JPY was trading below 148 around then, not 149.60 where it trades today.

usdjpy nov 6

Source: Refinitiv

While there are numerous considerations that go into FX valuations, purely from a rate differentials perspective, risks appear to be building on the downside. And given the proximity to the recent highs, unless the drivers of USD/JPY switch away from interest rates, it’s not difficult to see the pair trading lower.

For those who expect yields will continue to dictate direction with differentials with the US likely to narrow further, you could consider initiating a short position below 150 with a stop loss order above for protection. Outside last week, the pair has had little success above the figure this cycle even when rate differentials meaningfully higher than what they are today. On the downside, the 50-day moving average looms as the first big technical test given it’s been respected on multiple occasions over the past few years. Below that, 148.50 and 147.50 are the next levels to watch with more meaningful support likely to kick in around 144.80.

jpy nov 6

Stronger JPY unlikely to help Nikkei 225

Should USD/JPY start to move lower, it would also lessen earnings tailwinds for Japanese exporters from the weaker yen, likely weighing on the Nikkei 225 given the mix of its constituents. Other risks are the potential for the US economy to experience a hard economic landing, creating an environment where demand for Japanese manufactured good would likely soften.

Looking at the Nikkei 225 daily, the bounce off the intersection of the 200-day moving average and 2021 double top support has been powerful, seeing the index punch through numerous resistance layers before stalling around 32640. The index has done a lot of work either side of this level, meaning what happens near-term may be influential for the longer-term trajectory.

Should the index fail to extend its rally, traders could initiate shorts with a stop placed between 32800 and 33,000, depending on the entry level. Former channel resistance just below 32400, 31700 and 31250 are the initial downside levels to watch.

Nikkei 225 Nov 6

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

Related tags: Japan 225 BoJ Equities USD/JPY

Latest market news

Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks struggle as peak rate optimism fades
Today 02:07 PM
USDBRL should reflect Copom's minutes, IPCA, fiscal fears, and Chinese data
Today 11:57 AM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Stocks running out of bullish catalysts after big rally
Today 11:40 AM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:24 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200: Don’t be so quick to call it a dovish RBA hike
Today 04:38 AM
TLT EFT rebound faces major test from long bond auctions, Fedspeak
Today 01:53 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open an account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

japan_10
Nikkei 225, USD/JPY: Situation “tense” as speculative moves amplify BOJ intervention risk
By:
David Scutt
November 1, 2023 12:41 AM
    japan_09
    USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Bouncing back despite BOJ abandoning hard cap on bond yields
    By:
    David Scutt
    October 31, 2023 05:04 AM
      japan_05
      USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Difficult to ignore the noise surrounding a BOJ early exit
      By:
      David Scutt
      October 23, 2023 11:22 PM
        japan_03
        USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Moment of truth as traders grapple with BOJ intervention threat
        By:
        David Scutt
        October 20, 2023 01:38 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.