USDJPY another day another weaker dollar

At the time of this writing the US dollar was a touch firmer against the likes of the euro and the Aussie, but lower versus the pound and yen, leaving the Dollar Index basically flat, but below that critical 100 level. So far, there are no signs of a comeback for the greenback. It sure wasn’t helped by the fact that unemployment claims showed a surprise increase last week. Apart from a few Fed speakers, there isn’t any significant US data scheduled for the remainder of this or next week to change the dollar’s current trend. So, the US currency may drift further lower. Any potential bounces should be taken with a pinch of salt, unless there is a clear break in the downtrend structure.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 23, 2017 9:03 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

At the time of this writing the US dollar was a touch firmer against the likes of the euro and the Aussie, but lower versus the pound and yen, leaving the Dollar Index basically flat, but below that critical 100 level. So far, there are no signs of a comeback for the greenback. It sure wasn’t helped by the fact that unemployment claims showed a surprise increase last week. Apart from a few Fed speakers, there isn’t any significant US data scheduled for the remainder of this or next week to change the dollar’s current trend. So, the US currency may drift further lower. Any potential bounces should be taken with a pinch of salt, unless there is a clear break in the downtrend structure.

The dollar’s relentless selling saw the USD/JPY finally break below key support around 111.55/75 at the start of this week. It has since held below this area, which suggests further technical follow-up selling could be on the way. The sell-off has paused for breath around 110.75-111.15, an area which was previously support and resistance and ties in with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level against the low from last year. But if the USD/JPY were to break below this support region, which is our base case scenario, then the next stop could be around the 108-109 area. This is where the support trend of the bearish channel meets the 50% retracement level and the 200-day moving average. In addition, the point D of an AB=CD price move completes there. Thus, as a minimum, we should expect to see a bounce if the USD/JPY were to get there. But there’s an even stronger level of support further lower around 1.0650/80 area, as this was the last resistance prior to the breakout and it also ties in with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level. It is here where it is more likely that may see a bottom on the USD/JPY, though there is also a good chance for this to happen around the 200-day average.

But it is far too early to say anything technically bullish about the USD/JPY with a high degree of confidence, even if we remain fundamentally bullish on this par. Thus, for now, the bulls appear to be losing control of the trend. However, if they somehow manage to push the USD/JPY back above the broken support at 111.55/70 area then that could lead to a short-covering bounce, possibly towards the top of the bearish channel. The long-term bullish trend would only be re-established in the event the USD/JPY breaks out of the bearish channel to the upside. 

Source: eSignal and FOREX.com.

Related tags: Dollar index Dollar Forex USD USD/JPY Forex

Latest market news

GBPUSD, Dow Jones Forecast: Rebound Mode On
Today 08:17 AM
Nasdaq, Russell 2000: Rates-Driven Rally or Bull Trap in Disguise?
Today 02:31 AM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: China Beats Estimates, Oil Hits $80 Barrier
Yesterday 01:00 PM
COT report – 20 Jan 2025
Yesterday 12:14 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: The Aussie snaps a 6-week losing streak
Yesterday 11:21 AM
FTSE analysis: Could Trump disrupt record-hitting European stock markets?
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open an account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
November 8, 2024 02:15 PM
    Federal reserve name plaque on building
    No Fed Rate Cut in November: Is it on the Table After Strong US Data?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    October 17, 2024 02:47 PM
      GettyImages-485112085
      US dollar forecast: DXY remains supported ahead of CPI
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      October 9, 2024 12:19 PM
        "Newspaper snippet of jobs board"
        NFP Preview: Why Any Halfway Decent Jobs Report Could Be Dollar Bullish
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        October 3, 2024 02:53 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.