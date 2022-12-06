USD/JPY: Dollar likely to rebound again

USD/JPY is one of the more interesting pairs to watch in this data-light session, as it tests a key support level.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
December 6, 2022 8:00 AM
Currency prices
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

After Monday’s rebound, the US dollar has started Tuesday’s session on the backfoot, although it remains to be seen whether the bears have much conviction in this down move. The bulls could step back in after Monday’s large recovery raised some hope that the recent weakness had ran its course. The USD/JPY is one of the more interesting dollar pairs to watch in this data-light session, as it tests a key support level.

Monday’s greenback recovery was supported by a rebound in US bond yields, which have fallen back today, after the publication of some more stronger-than-expected macro pointers following Friday’s stronger jobs and wages data. Factory orders surged by more than expected, rising 1% month-on-month, while the closely-followed ISM services PMI came in at 56.5 compared to 53.3 expected and 54.4 last.

There are no notable US data scheduled for release today. But the recent trend of stronger data has seen some investors re-question the market pricing of the terminal interest rates in the US, currently priced in at just below 5%. If incoming data continues to remain favourable, then inflation is likely to persist longer and that may encourage the Fed to be even more reluctant to pause its hiking early in the first half of 2023.

As we have been banging on about it, the USD/JPY has bounced back sharply in the last few trading sessions, although it was down again when this report was being written. However, the popular currency pair was testing a key support level around 136.00. This level was the high from Friday, which was taken out on Monday.

USD/JPY

Thus, if Monday’s reversal was a genuine one, then I would expect the bulls to step in and defend their ground here, potentially leading to a move towards the next level of resistance around 137.60, which was the base of the recent breakdown.

In terms of the slightly longer-term outlook, a closing break out side of the bearish channel is needed in order to tempt more bulls to come back and trade this pair long, after it successfully held above the 200-day average at 134.50ish.

From a macro perspective, the long-term trend on the USD/JPY remains bullish. Its more recent weakness was driven by investors reducing their high expectations about the future growth in policy divergence between the US and Japan. Signs of inflation potentially peaking and the Fed dialling down its hawkish rhetoric has seen the markets reduce their expectations of terminal interest rates in the US. But the Fed’s policy remains in contractionary mode, while the BoJ maintains its extremely dovish stance. This should mean the downside risks will be limited for the USD/JPY moving forward, as long as the BoJ does not materially change its policy settings.

 

Related tags: Forex USD/JPY Trade Ideas

Latest market news

GBP/USD Outlook Hinges on Break of December Opening Range
Today 08:00 PM
Canadian Dollar: CAD Rate Cut Rally, but Trump Tariff Threat Looms
Today 07:40 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls to Fresh Yearly Low
Today 06:15 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Bulls Poised for Key Fed Decision
Today 05:08 PM
EUR/USD outlook: ECB set to deliver 25 basis point cut
Today 05:00 PM
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Breakout Takes Out 2700 - 2721 Next Res
Today 04:12 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open an account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

EUR/USD outlook: ECB set to deliver 25 basis point cut
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 05:00 PM
    BOC Recap: USD/CAD Drops as Macklem Hints at Gradual Cuts in 2025
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    Today 03:15 PM
      Market trader analysing data
      GBP/USD forecast: US CPI in focus as cable hits resistance
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Today 12:13 PM
        channel_02
        USD/CHF, EUR/CHF: A SNB Schlegel surprise set to rattle Swiss franc
        By:
        David Scutt
        Today 03:11 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.