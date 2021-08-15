[Video] Apple Eyes a Break of 150 (AAPL, EW, FBHS)

It was volatile trade for metals last week which saw silver extend its slide and exceed our bearish target. Also covered in that video was Morgan Stanley, which reached the upper trendline of its bullish channel. Yet with no immediate signs of a top then it’s possible momentum may even break the channel to the upside.
S&P 500: Market Internals
S&P 500: 4468 (0.16%), 13 August 2021
- Consumer Staples (0.81%) was the strongest sector and Energy (-1.28%) was the weakest
- 7 out of the 11 S&P 500 sectors closed higher
- 6 out of the 11 sectors outperformed the S&P 500
- 272 (53.86%) stocks advanced and 232 (45.94%) declined
- 84.16% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
- 70.1% of stocks closed above their 20-day average
Outperformers:
- + 7.45% - eBay Inc (EBAY.OQ)
- + 3.80% - Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD.OQ)
- + 2.76% - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN.OQ)
Underperformers:
- -5.50% - APA Corp (US) (APA.OQ)
- -4.70% - Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG.OQ)
- -4.57% - HP Inc (HPQ.N)
How to trade with FOREX.com
Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:
- Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
- Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
- Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
- Place the trade.
10.1.1
Últimas noticias
abril 21, 2023 03:54 p.m.
abril 21, 2023 01:45 p.m.
abril 20, 2023 01:34 p.m.
abril 20, 2023 10:46 a.m.
abril 19, 2023 11:10 a.m.
abril 19, 2023 10:55 a.m.
Plataforma Web Trader
Nuestra sofisticada plataforma web está repleta de funciones.
Artículos relacionados
septiembre 26, 2021 11:46 p.m.
septiembre 23, 2021 11:34 p.m.
septiembre 22, 2021 10:05 p.m.
septiembre 21, 2021 09:54 p.m.