Utilizamos cookies. Al continuar usando este sitio o al hacer clic en "Aceptar", acepta su uso. Los detalles completos están en nuestra política de cookies.
Aceptar

April Fools may be no joke for stock indices

Joe Perry
Escrito por : ,  Analista de mercados EE.UU.
31-03-2021 17:10:00
5 Visitas a la página
Joe Perry
Escrito por : ,  Analista de mercados EE.UU.

With March month-end and Q1 quarter-end over and done with, positions have been rebalanced and window dressing has made all the big hedge funds look pretty.   April 1st is the beginning of the new month and the beginning of a new quarter, as well as, April Fool’s day.  However, don’t be fooled by any of the price action that occurs in stock indices.  Traditionally, new money comes into the markets at the beginning of each month.  For example, the Nasdaq 100 has been positive on the first trading day of the month for 5 of the last 6 months (the only exception was January 4th, 2021).  If the price action continues as such on April 1st,  the NASDAQ 100 may break the neckline of an inverse head and shoulders pattern, which would target new highs.  The current high is 13900.50, however the target would be near 14,384!

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

The S&P 500 is currently putting in new all-time highs.  As of the time of this writing, price is near 3980.  The index has been in an ascending wedge since early November and is approaching the apex!  With today’s new highs above 3980, could we possibly see a move above 4,000 tomorrow?  Along with the psychological round number resistance, the top, upward sloping trendline of the ascending wedge crosses near 4010. 

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

The German DAX is putting in new highs as well.  After surging through two 161.8% Fibonacci extensions over the last few days, the index is currently breaking above the upper trendline of an upward sloping channel.  Bulls will be looking to push the DAX higher!

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

However, after April 1st, all bets are off!  Non-farm payrolls from the US will be released on Friday.  (See our preview here.) Current estimates are for ~650,000 jobs to be added to the economy!  However, whispers on the street are as high as 1,000,000 (which may be a bit stretched).  Regardless, the catch is that Friday is also a Holiday in much of the world, including the US.  There could be tremendous volatility after the print in the fx market (which is open)  and it may carry over into Monday’s stock market trading (for the US)!

Although April 1st is April Fool’s day,  April 2nd is not!  If stock market indices do continue higher on the 1st day of the month, that doesn’t mean they will continue the next day, especially when the next trading day is after the NFP release!

Learn more about index trading opportunities.


Tags relacionados Dax Nasdaq SPX 500 Trade Ideas

Últimas noticias

El crudo se desploma. ¿Aparecerá la OPEP al rescate?
marzo 16, 2023 10:06 a.m.
Mercados en el foco de esta semana: FTSE y EUR/USD
marzo 15, 2023 03:46 p.m.
Los bancos se desploman a medida que aumenta la preocupación
marzo 15, 2023 03:34 p.m.
Reddit y las “acciones memes” | ¿Qué son y cuáles están en tendencia?
marzo 15, 2023 03:09 p.m.
Mercados en el foco de esta semana: EUR/GBP y USD/JPY
marzo 14, 2023 10:08 a.m.
Se prevé que los precios de las materias primas sean fuertes en 2023
marzo 14, 2023 09:48 a.m.

Es fácil comenzar a operar

La apertura de una cuenta con nosotros es un proceso rápido y sencillo. Solicite una cuenta en línea en cuestión de minutos a través de nuestro formulario de solicitud simple y seguro.

Abrir una cuenta

Plataforma Web Trader

Nuestra sofisticada plataforma web está repleta de funciones.
Leer más

Calendario económico

Ver más

Artículos relacionados

Imagen destacada del gráfico de trade view utilizado en los artículos de Noticias y análisis de FOREX.com
Mercados en el foco de esta semana: GBP/USD y DAX
Fiona Cincotta
febrero 24, 2023 11:10 a.m.
    Dos mercados en el foco de esta semana: Dax y Petróleo
    Fiona Cincotta
    enero 30, 2023 09:18 a.m.
      Imagen destacada del gráfico futurista utilizado en los artículos de noticias y análisis de FOREX.com
      Dos mercados en el foco de esta semana: GBP/USD y DAX Alemán
      Fiona Cincotta
      enero 16, 2023 10:36 a.m.
        Imagen destacada del gráfico futurista utilizado en los artículos de noticias y análisis de FOREX.com
        Dos trades en el foco de esta semana: GBP/USD y Dax Alemán
        Fiona Cincotta
        noviembre 15, 2022 04:08 p.m.

          Descargo de responsabilidad: La información de este sitio web no está dirigida al público en general de ningún país en particular. No está destinado a la distribución a residentes en ningún país donde dicha distribución o uso infrinja cualquier ley local o requisito reglamentario. La información y las opiniones en este informe son solo para uso de información general y no pretenden ser una oferta o solicitud con respecto a la compra o venta de cualquier divisa o contrato de CFD. Todas las opiniones e información contenidas en este informe están sujetas a cambios sin previo aviso. Este informe ha sido preparado sin tener en cuenta los objetivos de inversión específicos, la situación financiera y las necesidades de cualquier destinatario en particular. Cualquier referencia a movimientos o niveles de precios históricos es informativa basada en nuestro análisis y no representamos ni garantizamos que tales movimientos o niveles puedan volver a ocurrir en el futuro. Si bien la información contenida en este documento se obtuvo de fuentes que se consideran confiables, el autor no garantiza su precisión o integridad, ni asume ninguna responsabilidad por cualquier pérdida directa, indirecta o consecuente que pueda resultar de la confianza de cualquier persona en dicha información u opiniones.


          Los futuros, opciones sobre futuros, divisas y otros productos apalancados implican un riesgo significativo de pérdida y no son adecuados para todos los inversores. Las pérdidas pueden exceder sus depósitos. Aumentar el apalancamiento aumenta el riesgo. Los contratos de oro y plata al contado no están sujetos a la regulación de la Ley de Bolsa de Productos Básicos de EE. UU. Los contratos por diferencia (CFD) no están disponibles para los residentes de EE. UU. Antes de decidir operar con futuros de divisas y materias primas, debe considerar cuidadosamente sus objetivos financieros, nivel de experiencia y apetito por el riesgo. Cualquier opinión, noticia, investigación, análisis, precio u otra información contenida en este documento pretende ser información general sobre el tema tratado y se proporciona en el entendimiento de que no brindamos ningún asesoramiento de inversión, legal o fiscal. Debe consultar con el consejero apropiado u otros asesores sobre todos los asuntos de inversión, legales o fiscales. Las referencias a Forex.com o GAIN Capital se refieren a GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. y sus subsidiarias. Lea Características y riesgos de las opciones estandarizadas.