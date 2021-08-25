Utilizamos cookies. Al continuar usando este sitio o al hacer clic en "Aceptar", acepta su uso. Los detalles completos están en nuestra política de cookies.
Aceptar

Asian Open: 73c Could Be Key for AUD/USD This Week

Analista Financiero Matt Simpson
Escrito por : ,  Analista de mercados
25-08-2021 19:44:00
9 Visitas a la página
Analista Financiero Matt Simpson
Escrito por : ,  Analista de mercados

Asian Futures:

  • Australia's ASX 200 futures are down -11 points (-0.15%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,520.90
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 futures are up 50 points (0.18%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 27,774.80
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng futures are down -74 points (-0.29%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 25,619.95

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 index rose 24.34 points (0.34%) to close at 7,150.12
  • Europe's Euro STOXX 50 index rose 3.04 points (0.07%) to close at 4,181.12
  • Germany's DAX index fell -45.19 points (-0.28%) to close at 15,860.66
  • France's CAC 40 index rose 12.17 points (0.18%) to close at 6,676.48

Wednesday US Close:

  • The Dow Jones Industrial rose 39.24 points (0.11%) to close at 35,405.50
  • The S&P 500 index rose 9.96 points (0.23%) to close at 4,496.19
  • The Nasdaq 100 index rose 11.239 points (0.07%) to close at 15,368.92


US Indices edge higher

Pfizer are now seeking approval for vaccine booster injections, claiming the additional dose (on top of the double dose) increases antibodies against COVID-19 by three times. Earlier this week the FDA fully approved the vaccine.

US inched higher again overnight during another session of light trade. Trading higher until lunch then giving back gains in the last hour, the S&P 500 briefly traded above 4500 before closing 0.22% up in the day. Financial and energy sectors outperformed whilst consumer staples and real estate investment trusts weigh on the broader index. Penn National Gaming (PENN) and Western Digital Corp (WDC) were top performers, rising 8.7% and 7.8% respectively. US yields were higher overnight as traders sold bonds ahead of the Jackson Hole meeting.


ASX 200 Market Internals:


ASX 200: 7531.9 (0.39%), 25 August 2021

  • Information Technology (1.86%) was the strongest sector and Telecomm Services (-1.54%) was the weakest
  • 4 out of the 11 sectors closed higher
  • 3 out of the 11 sectors closed lower
  • 120 (60.00%) stocks advanced, 73 (36.50%) stocks declined
  • 69% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 68.5% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 61% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

Outperformers:

  • + 28.5%   - WiseTech Global Ltd  (WTC.AX) 
  • + 8.73%   - Appen Ltd  (APX.AX) 
  • + 8.49%   - Hub24 Ltd  (HUB.AX) 

Underperformers:

  • - 10.8%   - Reece Ltd  (REH.AX) 
  • - 9.73%   - Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Ltd  (NEC.AX) 
  • - 7.56%   - Seven Group Holdings Ltd  (SVW.AX)
 

Forex: AU Capex up next

The US dollar index (DXY) made a false break above Tuesday’s high and erased all earlier gains to form a bearish outside day, closing near Tuesday’s low. Given the dollar and gold dropped together it suggests traders are squaring up their positions ahead of Powell’s speech in the early hours of tomorrow.

The Yen and Swiss franc were again the weakest currencies as money flowed out of safe havens and into risker currencies such as AUD, GBP ad NZD. The New Zealand and US dollar are the strongest majors month to date.

USD/CAD made a minor effort to rally early on yet closed effectively flat, sitting around the support zone highlighted in yesterday’s European Open report.


AUD/USD rallied for a third day, a streak of wins not cobbled together in two months. Yet it is approaching a key resistance zone which is likely to become a pivotal area leading into Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole.  The combination of the July low, 20-day eMA and weekly R1 pivot places a resistance zone between 0.7289 – 0.7300. A descending trendline from the July high also provides an extra layer of potential resistance around key events. The bias remains bearish whilst prices remain beneath the resistance cluster, but should that level hold it could see some decent bullish follow-through. 

The Key event to watch out for today (if you’re still up) is Jerome Powell’s keynote speech at 02:00 AEST tomorrow (15:00 BST or 10:00 EST). But at 11:30 today Australia releases CAPEX data for Q3. Given the extended lockdowns and expectations for GDP to contract, a surprise upside CAPEX report would be welcomed by the RBA. But, as it rose unexpectedly in Q2, then perhaps that is wishful thinking given the given the circumstances.


Learn how to trade forex


Commodities:

Oil prices rallied for a third day as the EIA report showed demand hit its highest levels since March 2020. However, momentum is waning as the daily range is the smallest of three and a Doji formed below the 50-day eMA. With all eyes on the dollar over the next 24-hours we doubt we’ll see much action across commodities until the dollar makes it moves, with Powell being the likely catalyst. WTI now sits around the midway of 66 support and 70 resistance.

Gold prices fell around -1% to a two-day low, invalidating the bull-flag breakout and taking it back below the 50-day eMA and 1800. Perhaps the market has topped, although we’d prefer to wait for a break below 1773.2 before jumping to that assumption.


Up Next (Times in AEST)

You can view all the scheduled events for today using our economic calendar, and keep up to date with the latest market news and analysis here.


How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

Tags relacionados Equities Indices forex Commodities Trade Ideas Gold WTI AUD

Últimas noticias

El crudo se desploma. ¿Aparecerá la OPEP al rescate?
marzo 16, 2023 10:06 a.m.
Mercados en el foco de esta semana: FTSE y EUR/USD
marzo 15, 2023 03:46 p.m.
Los bancos se desploman a medida que aumenta la preocupación
marzo 15, 2023 03:34 p.m.
Reddit y las “acciones memes” | ¿Qué son y cuáles están en tendencia?
marzo 15, 2023 03:09 p.m.
Mercados en el foco de esta semana: EUR/GBP y USD/JPY
marzo 14, 2023 10:08 a.m.
Se prevé que los precios de las materias primas sean fuertes en 2023
marzo 14, 2023 09:48 a.m.

Es fácil comenzar a operar

La apertura de una cuenta con nosotros es un proceso rápido y sencillo. Solicite una cuenta en línea en cuestión de minutos a través de nuestro formulario de solicitud simple y seguro.

Abrir una cuenta

Plataforma Web Trader

Nuestra sofisticada plataforma web está repleta de funciones.
Leer más

Calendario económico

Ver más

Artículos relacionados

Reddit y las “acciones memes” | ¿Qué son y cuáles están en tendencia?
Joshua Warner
marzo 15, 2023 03:09 p.m.
    Alphabet vs Microsoft: una nueva batalla liderada por la IA
    Joshua Warner
    febrero 15, 2023 09:22 a.m.
      Avance de ganancias del Q4 de Barclays: ¿Qué sigue para las acciones $BARC?
      Joshua Warner
      febrero 13, 2023 11:08 a.m.
        Las acciones de Meta aumentan a medida que recorta costos y lanza una nueva recompra
        Joshua Warner
        febrero 2, 2023 02:55 p.m.

          Descargo de responsabilidad: La información de este sitio web no está dirigida al público en general de ningún país en particular. No está destinado a la distribución a residentes en ningún país donde dicha distribución o uso infrinja cualquier ley local o requisito reglamentario. La información y las opiniones en este informe son solo para uso de información general y no pretenden ser una oferta o solicitud con respecto a la compra o venta de cualquier divisa o contrato de CFD. Todas las opiniones e información contenidas en este informe están sujetas a cambios sin previo aviso. Este informe ha sido preparado sin tener en cuenta los objetivos de inversión específicos, la situación financiera y las necesidades de cualquier destinatario en particular. Cualquier referencia a movimientos o niveles de precios históricos es informativa basada en nuestro análisis y no representamos ni garantizamos que tales movimientos o niveles puedan volver a ocurrir en el futuro. Si bien la información contenida en este documento se obtuvo de fuentes que se consideran confiables, el autor no garantiza su precisión o integridad, ni asume ninguna responsabilidad por cualquier pérdida directa, indirecta o consecuente que pueda resultar de la confianza de cualquier persona en dicha información u opiniones.


          Los futuros, opciones sobre futuros, divisas y otros productos apalancados implican un riesgo significativo de pérdida y no son adecuados para todos los inversores. Las pérdidas pueden exceder sus depósitos. Aumentar el apalancamiento aumenta el riesgo. Los contratos de oro y plata al contado no están sujetos a la regulación de la Ley de Bolsa de Productos Básicos de EE. UU. Los contratos por diferencia (CFD) no están disponibles para los residentes de EE. UU. Antes de decidir operar con futuros de divisas y materias primas, debe considerar cuidadosamente sus objetivos financieros, nivel de experiencia y apetito por el riesgo. Cualquier opinión, noticia, investigación, análisis, precio u otra información contenida en este documento pretende ser información general sobre el tema tratado y se proporciona en el entendimiento de que no brindamos ningún asesoramiento de inversión, legal o fiscal. Debe consultar con el consejero apropiado u otros asesores sobre todos los asuntos de inversión, legales o fiscales. Las referencias a Forex.com o GAIN Capital se refieren a GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. y sus subsidiarias. Lea Características y riesgos de las opciones estandarizadas.