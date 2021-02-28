Utilizamos cookies. Al continuar usando este sitio o al hacer clic en "Aceptar", acepta su uso. Los detalles completos están en nuestra política de cookies.
Aceptar

Asian Open Bidens stimulus package and new vaccine approved

Avatar azul para los colaboradores invitados de FOREX.com
Escrito por : 
28-02-2021 17:58:00
15 Visitas a la página
Avatar azul para los colaboradores invitados de FOREX.com
Escrito por : 

Chart shows last week's market action of major FX, Commodities and Index products. Published in February 2021 by FOREX.com

Asian futures:

  • Australia’s ASX 200 futures are currently up 29 points (0.48%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 6,702.3
  • Japan’s Nikkei 225 futures are currently up 100 points (0.34%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 29,066.01
  • Hong Kong’s Heng Seng futures are currently up 13 points (0.04%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 28,993.21

FTSE 100 Friday close:

  • The UK’s FTSE 100 index fell -168.53 points (-2.53%)

Europe’s Friday close:

  • The Euro STOXX 50 index fell -48.84 points (-1.33%)
  • France’s CAC 40 index fell -93.04 points (-0.67%)
  • Germany’s DAX index fell -80.67 points (-1.4%)

Friday US close:

  • The Dow Jones index fell -469.64 points (-0.15%) to close at 30,932.37
  • S&P 500 index fell -18.19 points (-0.48%) to close at 3,811.15
  • Nasdaq 100 index fell -473.88 points (-3.56%) to close at 12,909.443

The US dollar was the strongest major during a risk-off week, allowing the US dollar index close to a 6-day high. Commodity currencies such as AUD and NZD were hit hard over Thursday and Friday, EUR/USD appears to be headed for 1.2000 again and USD/JPY closed above 106 to print a bullish outside candle on Friday.

The stronger dollar saw commodities trade broadly lower, and the Thomson Reuters CRB commodity index fell -2.2% from its 3-year high amid its most bearish session in 5-months. Copper led metals lower with a -4% decline, palladium and platinum fell -3.5% and -2.3% respectively, silver was down -2.85% and gold broke below key support (in line with Friday’s bias) to close at 1,733. WTI (-3.2%) and Brent (-1.2%) remain structurally bullish on their daily charts yet suffered their most bearish sessions since early November. Gold broke below key support in line with our bearish bias in Friday’s European open report and currently trades around 1,733. 

The US 10-year is back below 1.5% to close at 1.45% and the 3-year yield fell to 2.18% after printing a 1-year high on Thursday of 2.42%. Given the TNX/S&P 500 ratio fell 3% then the move could be attributed to pension funds buying bonds alongside month-end rebalancing.

Asian indices were the worst hit on Friday with the Nikkei 5 falling nearly 4%, the Hang Seng was -3.6% lower and the ASX 200 fell to a 1-month low. Yet US indices seemed to get off lightly. The Nasdaq 100 held above 12,755 support and posted a minor gain of 0.6%, the S&P 500 held above its 50-day eMA with a minor loss of -0.5% and the Russell 2000 remains flat at 2200. The Dow Jones industrial average got off less lightly closing -1.5% lower and breaking convincingly below 31,272 support.

 

Democratic House passes Biden’s COVID-19 relief plan

Biden’s relief package has passed another milestone, even if it was highly unlikely to be blocked by the Democrat-majority House. Voting down party lines, the bill won majority support of 219- 212. Individuals can now expect $1400 to arrive as a one-off payment with a $400 employment benefit due to run until the 29th of August. The bill is expected to be signed into law before current unemployment benefits package is due to expire in mid-March.

Yet Republicans retain their view that much of this support is not necessary, and there are also concerns from within the investment community that this $1.9 trillion package could result in unwanted inflation. Now to be passed over to the Senate and Vice President Kamilla Harris may have to perform another tie-breaking vote (obviously, in favour of the bill).

 

FDA Approve Johnson and Johnson’s one-shot vaccine

Further positive news in the fight against the pandemic has arrived, as the FDA formally approved Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine. Now the third available in the US, 20 million doses already produced and 100 million expected by May, this one-shot vaccine alone could treat nearly one third of the US population. And as it does not require two shots like other currently available vaccines, it could help speed up the process and the economic recovery.

 

Weekly Commitment of Traders Report


Chart shows large speculative positioning of major world currencies. Published in February 2021 by FOREX.com

Read our guide on how to interpret the weekly COT report


As of Tuesday 23rd February 2021:

  • Repositioning last week was fairly-light with all FX majors seeing a weekly change below 10,000 contracts.
  • Large speculators reduced their net-long JPY futures exposure by -5.5%.
  • Traders increased their net-long exposure to the Swiss franc futures by 10%, and British pound futures by 8.4%.
  • Gold futures traders reduced their net-long exposure by -19.2k contracts, fuelled predominantly with a closure of log positions.

USD/CHF: Eyeing a break of the December high

Chart analysis shows performance of USD/CHF ahead of new vaccine approval. Published in February 2021 by City Index

USD/CHF has produced a 3-month bullish reversal pattern called a morning star reversal. Prices closed to a 3-month high and produced a bullish engulfing candle on Friday. Given the series of higher lows on the daily chart and Friday’s bullish close we are now waiting for a break above Friday’s high to assume bullish continuation.

 

Switching to the hourly chart shows a small bull flag has formed around Friday’s high. Assuming prices do not trade much lower at the weekly open then we’d be on high alert for a breakout above 0.9100. Also note that a bullish pinbar marks support around 0.9024 which also coincide with a 50% retracement level.

  • A break above Friday’s high confirms the bullish breakout. If prices drift lower we’d be looking for 0.9067 to hold as support
  • Next major resistance is around 0.9100
  • The 0.9067 and 0.9024 support levels can be used to aid risk management

Up Next (Times in AEDT)


Economic calendar table shows key financial events across the world . Published in February 2021 by StoneX

You can view all the scheduled events for today using our economic calendar, and keep up to date with the latest market news and analysis here.

Today’s trade balance data for South Korea can be used as a proxy for global demand. Exports are expected to have risen by +9.5% in February whilst imports are forecast to have risen by +12.3%. A positive report could help provide some support under Asian indices.

Flash PMI data is released across Asia, Europe and US today (US also includes ISM manufacturing). As for Asia, manufacturing PMI for Australia, Japan and China are main calendar events. If we are to see all rise in tandem (along with positive exports for South Korea) then we run the chance of a mild risk-on session ahead of the Europe open. Asian indices (Nikkei, Hang Seng, ASX 200) along with AUD and JPY should be of interest to news traders.


Tags relacionados forex Biden USD

Últimas noticias

Alphabet en caída previo a las ganancias del primer trimestre
abril 21, 2023 03:54 p.m.
Análisis de los mercados: GBP/USD y Petróleo en el foco
abril 21, 2023 01:45 p.m.
Acciones de Tesla caen un 5% con los recortes de precios afectando los márgenes
abril 20, 2023 01:34 p.m.
Nvidia se sube a la ola de la Inteligencia Artificial
abril 20, 2023 10:46 a.m.
Nasdaq 100: Qué es y cómo operar con este índice
abril 19, 2023 11:10 a.m.
¿Qué es la volatilidad de los mercados financieros?
abril 19, 2023 10:55 a.m.

Es fácil comenzar a operar

La apertura de una cuenta con nosotros es un proceso rápido y sencillo. Solicite una cuenta en línea en cuestión de minutos a través de nuestro formulario de solicitud simple y seguro.

Abrir una cuenta

Plataforma Web Trader

Nuestra sofisticada plataforma web está repleta de funciones.
Leer más

Calendario económico

Ver más

Artículos relacionados

¿Qué es la volatilidad de los mercados financieros?
Federico Canut
abril 19, 2023 10:55 a.m.
    La inflación de México retrocede después de un sorpresivo aumento de tasas
    Joe Perry
    febrero 24, 2023 10:17 a.m.
      Peso mexicano gana fuerza tras la subida de Banxico de la tasa de interés en 50 puntos
      Federico Canut
      febrero 10, 2023 03:36 p.m.
        El dólar se mantiene mientras las acciones suben
        Fawad Razaqzada
        febrero 9, 2023 02:33 p.m.

          Descargo de responsabilidad: La información de este sitio web no está dirigida al público en general de ningún país en particular. No está destinado a la distribución a residentes en ningún país donde dicha distribución o uso infrinja cualquier ley local o requisito reglamentario. La información y las opiniones en este informe son solo para uso de información general y no pretenden ser una oferta o solicitud con respecto a la compra o venta de cualquier divisa o contrato de CFD. Todas las opiniones e información contenidas en este informe están sujetas a cambios sin previo aviso. Este informe ha sido preparado sin tener en cuenta los objetivos de inversión específicos, la situación financiera y las necesidades de cualquier destinatario en particular. Cualquier referencia a movimientos o niveles de precios históricos es informativa basada en nuestro análisis y no representamos ni garantizamos que tales movimientos o niveles puedan volver a ocurrir en el futuro. Si bien la información contenida en este documento se obtuvo de fuentes que se consideran confiables, el autor no garantiza su precisión o integridad, ni asume ninguna responsabilidad por cualquier pérdida directa, indirecta o consecuente que pueda resultar de la confianza de cualquier persona en dicha información u opiniones.


          Los futuros, opciones sobre futuros, divisas y otros productos apalancados implican un riesgo significativo de pérdida y no son adecuados para todos los inversores. Las pérdidas pueden exceder sus depósitos. Aumentar el apalancamiento aumenta el riesgo. Los contratos de oro y plata al contado no están sujetos a la regulación de la Ley de Bolsa de Productos Básicos de EE. UU. Los contratos por diferencia (CFD) no están disponibles para los residentes de EE. UU. Antes de decidir operar con futuros de divisas y materias primas, debe considerar cuidadosamente sus objetivos financieros, nivel de experiencia y apetito por el riesgo. Cualquier opinión, noticia, investigación, análisis, precio u otra información contenida en este documento pretende ser información general sobre el tema tratado y se proporciona en el entendimiento de que no brindamos ningún asesoramiento de inversión, legal o fiscal. Debe consultar con el consejero apropiado u otros asesores sobre todos los asuntos de inversión, legales o fiscales. Las referencias a Forex.com o GAIN Capital se refieren a GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. y sus subsidiarias. Lea Características y riesgos de las opciones estandarizadas.