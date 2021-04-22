Utilizamos cookies. Al continuar usando este sitio o al hacer clic en "Aceptar", acepta su uso. Los detalles completos están en nuestra política de cookies.
Asian Open Enter Taxman Wall Street lower USD Catches a Bid

Avatar azul para los colaboradores invitados de FOREX.com
Escrito por : 
22-04-2021 20:09:00
3 Visitas a la página
Avatar azul para los colaboradores invitados de FOREX.com
Escrito por : 

Chart shows overnight market action of FX, Commodities and Index products. Published in April 2021 by FOREX.com

Asian Futures:

  • Australia's ASX 200 futures are down -15 points (-0.21%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,040.40
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 futures are down -220 points (-0.76%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 28,968.17
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng futures are down -38 points (-0.13%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 28,717.34

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 index rose 42.95 points (0.62%) to close at 6,938.24
  • Europe's  Euro STOXX 50  index rose 38.39 points (0.97%) to close at 4,014.80
  • Germany's DAX  index rose 124.55 points (0.82%) to close at 15,320.52
  • France's CAC 40 index rose 56.73 points (0.91%) to close at 6,267.28

Thursday US Close:

  • The Dow Jones Industrial fell -321.41 points (-0.94%) to close at 33,815.90
  • The S&P 500 index fell -38.44 points (-0.93%) to close at 4,134.98
  • The Nasdaq 100 index fell -172.794 points (-1.24%) to close at 13,762.36

US indices wobble on Biden’s eye-watering tax proposal:

That the Biden administration wanted to raise taxes does not come as a surprise. But what was unexpected (at least judging by the market’s reaction) is plans to almost double capital gains tax to 39.6% for earners over $1 million. Of course, Biden still needs to get this over the line. But he is clearly playing hardball. And, given high earners are more likely to be active on Wall Street to some degree or other, the news weighed on prices.

The Nasdaq-100 was biggest decliner on Wall Street, falling -1.24% and giving back all of Wednesday’s ‘recovery’ gains to re-test the low of the week. Now back beneath its 10-day eMA, it appears vulnerable to further losses as its stumbles into the weekend. The S&P 500 fell -0.92%, dragged down by materials, energy and technology stocks. All but the health care sector closed in the red. The Russell 2,00 held up quite well in comparison, falling just -0.3% by the close.  

It was a better close for Europe which saw the DAX, CAC and STOXX 50 trade to a two-day high and close firmly above their 10-day eMA’s. Still, in each case these markets are on track for weekly bearish hammers to form at their highs, which is a slight concern if we use the rule of thumb that the higher the timeframe, the more reliable the pattern.

As for the ASX, we doubt US tax news will weigh on it much today. Yesterday, the ASX 200 broke above Wednesday’s hammer high from the get-go, which further suggests the ‘buying tail’ above 6900 has conviction. Barring a sudden shift in sentiment (locally or globally), the bias remains for a run for, and beyond, 7100. However, also take note that like its European counterparts,  the ASX 200 is also forming a large bearish hammer, so it would need to close convincingly above this week’s highs to help eradicate that technical warning next week. Ultimately, today’s bias remains bullish above yesterday’s low.

 

ASX 200 Market Internals:

Chart shows the performance of the S&P against ASX/200 and 4 indices over 3 months. Published in April 2021 by FOREX.com

ASX 200: 7055.4 (0.83%), 21 April 2021

  • Heath Care (1.74%) was the strongest sector and Energy (-0.57%) was the weakest
  • 5 out of the 11 sectors outperformed the index
  • 9 out of the 11 sectors closed higher
  • 6 hit a new 52-week high, 3 hit a new 52-week low
  • 76.5% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 66.5% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

Outperformers

  • + 9.74%   -  Megaport Ltd  (MP1.AX) 
  • + 5.76%   -  Monadelphous Group Ltd  (MND.AX) 
  • + 5.73%   -  Westgold Resources Ltd  (WGX.AX) 

Underperformers:

  • -23.05%   -  Redbubble Ltd  (RBL.AX) 
  • -10.8%   -  Pilbara Minerals Ltd  (PLS.AX) 
  • -4.32%   -  Blackmores Ltd  (BKL.AX) 

 

Commodities: Oil forming a base?

Metals were lower overnight as fears of capital gains tax (and a stronger USD) squeezed Wall Street traders. Gold is back below its 200-day eMA, which is usually the case upon its firt attempt to break it and silver stumbled from the March 18th resistance level. Palladium was also lower after reaching our inverted H&S (head and shoulders) target at 2895.

We suspect a base is forming on oil prices. WTI found support above 60.38 (last Wednesday’s low), adding significance to this support level for the bull-camp and making it a pivotal level to watch. Brent produced a bullish hammer and closed above the 20-day eMA and on 65.50 support, after an intraday break beneath it. Given its long-term uptrend our bias is bullish, and brent is favoured over WTI as its recent retracement has been the shallower of the two.

Chart analysis tracks Brent Oil futures with a bullish hammer closing above 20 day EMA. Published in April 2021 by FOREX.com

  • The near-term bias remains bullish above yesterday’s low.
  • A break above yesterday’s high confirms the bullish hammer.
  • Target is open, and also time dependant (depending on time horizon and appetite for risk) as heading into the weekend.

Learn how to trade indices

Forex: Jobless claims fall, dollar catches a safe-haven bid

The US dollar was the strongest major, thanks to a combination of weaker equity prices and better than employment data. US jobless claims fell to a 13-month low of 574k, down from 765k previously, which more than beat the estimated rise to 617k claims.

Chart shows last week's market action of major FX, Commodities and Index products. Published in April 2021 by FOREX.com

  • The Japanese yen was the second strongest major thanks to safe-haven flows amid falling stock prices. NZD, GBP and AUD the weakest majors as risker assets were sold.
  • This placed GBP/JPY as the worst performer, whist EUR/NZD as the strongest following yesterday’s ECB meeting. As expected, the ECB left policy unchanged, although as the dollar caught a bid it weighed on EUR/USD.
  • A bearish outside candle formed on the daily chart and prices saw an intraday break of the bullish channel highlighted yesterday, yet prices remain above the key level of 1.2000.
  • GBP/USD failed to hold onto its base above 1.3900, making this level an area for bears to consider fading into and brings the 1.3716 low into focus.
  • AUD/USD fell to a six-day low and probed 0.7700 support. NZD/USD fared slightly better with a fall to a four-day low and appears to be the marginally stronger of the two (as seen with a falling AUD/NZD).
  • AUD/JPY continues to suggest it is topping out on the daily charts. A bearish engulfing candle closed just above the 50-day eMA, but a break beneath 83.00 takes it to fresh lows an bring the 82.50 target into focus (just above the 82.00/30 lows.
  • The Canadian dollar was favoured over its commodity FX peers, AUD and NZD, after the BOC’s hawkish meeting on Wednesday, but mostly flat elsewhere.

Learn how to trade forex

Up Next (Times in AEST)

Economic calendar table shows key financial events across the world . Published in April 2021 by StoneX

You can view all the scheduled events for today using our economic calendar, and keep up to date with the latest market news and analysis here.

Tags relacionados Indices forex Commodities Trade Ideas Brent ASX Biden

          Descargo de responsabilidad: La información de este sitio web no está dirigida al público en general de ningún país en particular. No está destinado a la distribución a residentes en ningún país donde dicha distribución o uso infrinja cualquier ley local o requisito reglamentario. La información y las opiniones en este informe son solo para uso de información general y no pretenden ser una oferta o solicitud con respecto a la compra o venta de cualquier divisa o contrato de CFD. Todas las opiniones e información contenidas en este informe están sujetas a cambios sin previo aviso. Este informe ha sido preparado sin tener en cuenta los objetivos de inversión específicos, la situación financiera y las necesidades de cualquier destinatario en particular. Cualquier referencia a movimientos o niveles de precios históricos es informativa basada en nuestro análisis y no representamos ni garantizamos que tales movimientos o niveles puedan volver a ocurrir en el futuro. Si bien la información contenida en este documento se obtuvo de fuentes que se consideran confiables, el autor no garantiza su precisión o integridad, ni asume ninguna responsabilidad por cualquier pérdida directa, indirecta o consecuente que pueda resultar de la confianza de cualquier persona en dicha información u opiniones.


          Los futuros, opciones sobre futuros, divisas y otros productos apalancados implican un riesgo significativo de pérdida y no son adecuados para todos los inversores. Las pérdidas pueden exceder sus depósitos. Aumentar el apalancamiento aumenta el riesgo. Los contratos de oro y plata al contado no están sujetos a la regulación de la Ley de Bolsa de Productos Básicos de EE. UU. Los contratos por diferencia (CFD) no están disponibles para los residentes de EE. UU. Antes de decidir operar con futuros de divisas y materias primas, debe considerar cuidadosamente sus objetivos financieros, nivel de experiencia y apetito por el riesgo. Cualquier opinión, noticia, investigación, análisis, precio u otra información contenida en este documento pretende ser información general sobre el tema tratado y se proporciona en el entendimiento de que no brindamos ningún asesoramiento de inversión, legal o fiscal. Debe consultar con el consejero apropiado u otros asesores sobre todos los asuntos de inversión, legales o fiscales. Las referencias a Forex.com o GAIN Capital se refieren a GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. y sus subsidiarias. Lea Características y riesgos de las opciones estandarizadas.