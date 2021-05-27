Utilizamos cookies. Al continuar usando este sitio o al hacer clic en "Aceptar", acepta su uso. Los detalles completos están en nuestra política de cookies.
Aceptar

Asian Open Industrial Metals and Commodity FX Rally on Stimulus Talks

Avatar azul para los colaboradores invitados de FOREX.com
Escrito por : 
27-05-2021 20:12:00
2 Visitas a la página
Avatar azul para los colaboradores invitados de FOREX.com
Escrito por : 

Chart shows overnight market action of FX, Commodities and Index products. Published in May 2021 by FOREX.com

Asian Futures:

  • Australia's ASX 200 futures are up 58 points (0.82%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,152.90
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 futures are up 350 points (1.23%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 28,899.01
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng futures are up 13 points (0.04%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 29,126.20

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 index fell -7.26 points (-0.1%) to close at 7,019.67
  • Europe's  Euro STOXX 50  index rose 7.54 points (0.19%) to close at 4,039.21
  • Germany's DAX  index fell -43.99 points (-0.28%) to close at 15,406.73
  • France's CAC 40 index rose 44.11 points (0.69%) to close at 6,435.71

Thursday US Close:

  • The Dow Jones Industrial fell 141.59 points (-0.41%) to close at 34,464.64
  • The S&P 500 index rose 4.89 points (0.12%) to close at 4,200.88
  • The Nasdaq 100 index fell -44.895 points (-0.33%) to close at 13,657.85

 

Learn how to trade indices

 

Wall Street mixed despite stronger economic data

Unemployment claims continued to fall and Q1 GDP was confirmed at 6.4% (second fastest growth since 2003) to show the economic rebound was maintaining momentum. Furthermore, US Republicans gave the US infrastructure bill a new lifeline overnight by unveiling a $928 billion package to rejuvenate roads, bridges and broadband systems. Whilst this still falls far short of the White Houses’ $2.25 trillion package, it’s still enough to keep talks ongoing.

The Russell 2000 gained a further 0.7% following Wednesday’s 2% rebound, with value stocks outperforming growth. The S&P 500 closed 0.12% higher, led by the financials and materials sectors, although tech stocks fell with the Nasdaq 100 closing -0.3% lower.

The Euro STOXX 600 again failed to hold onto gains after printing a record high, closing just beneath the prior high at 446.44 yet up 0.3% from the prior close.

Futures markets are pointing to a stronger open in Asia, with the ASX 200 currently pencilled to open around 7152. This places the February high of 7172.80 and record high of 7197 into focus. Given the OBV (on balance volume) indicator is pushing higher ahead of prices, it suggest demand is building and bulls may well have a crack at these milestone levels over the coming session/s. A break beneath 7082 signals the potential for a correction.

 

ASX 200 Market Internals:

Chart shows the performance of the S&P vs ASX 200 and 3 popular stocks in 3 months. Published in May 2021 by FOREX.com

ASX 200: 7094.9 (0.03%), 27 May 2021

  • Information Technology (1.92%) was the strongest sector and Utilities (-1.18%) was the weakest
  • 4 out of the 11 sectors outperformed the index
  • 5 out of the 11 sectors closed higher
  • 102 (51.00%) stocks advanced, 87 (43.50%) stocks declined
  • 12 hit a new 52-week high, 0 hit a new 52-week low
  • 64% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 54.5% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 54% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

Outperformers:

  • + 8.45%   -  AMP Ltd  (AMP.AX) 
  • + 8.05%   -  TPG Telecom Ltd  (TPG.AX) 
  • + 6.17%   -  Pilbara Minerals Ltd  (PLS.AX) 

Underperformers:

  • -24.1%   -  Costa Group Holdings Ltd  (CGC.AX) 
  • -5.99%   -  Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Ltd  (FPH.AX) 
  • -4.90%   -  Domino's Pizza Enterprises Ltd  (DMP.AX) 

 

Forex: CAD propelled by oil prices

Chart shows daily % Candles (from NY close) relative to ATR (10). Published in May 2021 by FOREX.com

GBP and CAD were the strongest majors, whilst JPY was the weakest amid a risk-on (commodity fuelled) session. GBP/JPY rose 1.3% to its highest level since February 2018 and a break above here take it to a post-Brexit it high. NZD/JPY broke above 80.0 and USD/JPY rallied to a six week high and stopped just shy of our original 110.0 target.  

Rising oil prices helped the Canadian dollar finish the session in second place, seeing the Loonie rise 1.2% against the Japanese yen, 0.5% against the US and Australian dollar and 0.4% against the Swiss franc. CAD/JPY enjoyed its most bullish session in three months and closed at its highest level since January 2018.

CAD/CHF spiked its way to a five-day high. Whilst this goes against our bearish bias outlined in yesterday’s Asian open report, prices remain beneath the 0.7466 invalidation point (and the idea was generated from a weekly chart so extra breathing room is required) so all is not lost. A break beneath yesterday’s lows assumes bears have regained control.

The US dollar index (DXY) gave back earlier gains to close lower by a mere -0.08% after finding resistance at a trendline projected from the March high. The Chinese Yuan continued to appreciate as Beijing tries to fend off rising commodity prices, sending USD/CNH to its lowest level since May 2018.

 

EUR/CAD prints 3-bar bearish reversal in line with trend

Chart analysis of EUR to CAD: Fibonacci ratio with 3 bar reversal in May 2021 by FOREX.com

EUR/CAD looks set to break lower. It remains in a strong downtrend in the daily chart although prices have been in a counter-trend phase through most of May. Yet two ‘selling tail’ have failed to break above the 38.2% Fibonacci ratio and yesterday’s large bearish candle completed a three-day bearish reversal pattern called an Evening Star Reversal. We are now waiting if prices can break trend support so momentum can realign with its bearish trend.

Learn how to trade forex

 

Commodities: Oil and Industrial metals rally

Stronger employment data in the US saw WTI rise just over 1% to a seven-day high. Closing at 66.88 it sits just off the May high and just $1.09 from the year-to-date high set in March. Brent rose 0.4% and settled at 69.45.

Copper prices came back to life and rallied over 3% during its most bullish session in three weeks. Stronger economic data from the US and china alongside threats of strikes from Chilean copper miners were the perfect storm for bulls to snap up the orange metal with confidence, reaffirming our suspicions that the corrective low was set 4.44 following Monday’s small bullish hammer.

Silver rose 0.62% and held above 27.5 support and prices remain within its bullish channel, so a break above 27.90 today would be constructive for the bull case. Gold prices found support around 1890 although closed effectively flat for the session at 1895.

 

Up Next (Times in AEST)

Economic calendar table shows key financial events across the world . Published in May 2021 by StoneX

You can view all the scheduled events for today using our economic calendar, and keep up to date with the latest market news and analysis here.


Tags relacionados Equities Indices forex Commodities Copper Trade Ideas CAD ASX

Últimas noticias

Dow Jones: las acciones caen frente a la inflación
Ayer 02:52 p.m.
Análisis de los mercados: GBP/USD y FTSE en el foco
abril 27, 2023 01:16 p.m.
Análisis de los mercados: USD/CAD y EUR/USD en el foco
abril 25, 2023 03:05 p.m.
Nasdaq 100: ¿Las ganancias de Meta disminuirán por sexto trimestre consecutivo?
abril 25, 2023 09:08 a.m.
Análisis de los mercados: USD/CAD y EUR/USD en el foco
abril 24, 2023 09:27 a.m.
Alphabet en caída previo a las ganancias del primer trimestre
abril 21, 2023 03:54 p.m.

Es fácil comenzar a operar

La apertura de una cuenta con nosotros es un proceso rápido y sencillo. Solicite una cuenta en línea en cuestión de minutos a través de nuestro formulario de solicitud simple y seguro.

Abrir una cuenta

Plataforma Web Trader

Nuestra sofisticada plataforma web está repleta de funciones.
Leer más

Calendario económico

Ver más

Artículos relacionados

Alphabet en caída previo a las ganancias del primer trimestre
Joshua Warner
abril 21, 2023 03:54 p.m.
    Acciones de Tesla caen un 5% con los recortes de precios afectando los márgenes
    Joshua Warner
    abril 20, 2023 01:34 p.m.
      Nasdaq 100: Qué es y cómo operar con este índice
      Federico Canut
      abril 19, 2023 11:10 a.m.
        ¿Qué es la volatilidad de los mercados financieros?
        Federico Canut
        abril 19, 2023 10:55 a.m.

          Descargo de responsabilidad: La información de este sitio web no está dirigida al público en general de ningún país en particular. No está destinado a la distribución a residentes en ningún país donde dicha distribución o uso infrinja cualquier ley local o requisito reglamentario. La información y las opiniones en este informe son solo para uso de información general y no pretenden ser una oferta o solicitud con respecto a la compra o venta de cualquier divisa o contrato de CFD. Todas las opiniones e información contenidas en este informe están sujetas a cambios sin previo aviso. Este informe ha sido preparado sin tener en cuenta los objetivos de inversión específicos, la situación financiera y las necesidades de cualquier destinatario en particular. Cualquier referencia a movimientos o niveles de precios históricos es informativa basada en nuestro análisis y no representamos ni garantizamos que tales movimientos o niveles puedan volver a ocurrir en el futuro. Si bien la información contenida en este documento se obtuvo de fuentes que se consideran confiables, el autor no garantiza su precisión o integridad, ni asume ninguna responsabilidad por cualquier pérdida directa, indirecta o consecuente que pueda resultar de la confianza de cualquier persona en dicha información u opiniones.


          Los futuros, opciones sobre futuros, divisas y otros productos apalancados implican un riesgo significativo de pérdida y no son adecuados para todos los inversores. Las pérdidas pueden exceder sus depósitos. Aumentar el apalancamiento aumenta el riesgo. Los contratos de oro y plata al contado no están sujetos a la regulación de la Ley de Bolsa de Productos Básicos de EE. UU. Los contratos por diferencia (CFD) no están disponibles para los residentes de EE. UU. Antes de decidir operar con futuros de divisas y materias primas, debe considerar cuidadosamente sus objetivos financieros, nivel de experiencia y apetito por el riesgo. Cualquier opinión, noticia, investigación, análisis, precio u otra información contenida en este documento pretende ser información general sobre el tema tratado y se proporciona en el entendimiento de que no brindamos ningún asesoramiento de inversión, legal o fiscal. Debe consultar con el consejero apropiado u otros asesores sobre todos los asuntos de inversión, legales o fiscales. Las referencias a Forex.com o GAIN Capital se refieren a GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. y sus subsidiarias. Lea Características y riesgos de las opciones estandarizadas.