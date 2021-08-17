Utilizamos cookies. Al continuar usando este sitio o al hacer clic en "Aceptar", acepta su uso. Los detalles completos están en nuestra política de cookies.
Aceptar

Asian Open: Will ‘The Power of One’ Deter an RBNZ Hike?

Analista Financiero Matt Simpson
Escrito por : ,  Analista de mercados
17-08-2021 19:44:00
4 Visitas a la página
Analista Financiero Matt Simpson
Escrito por : ,  Analista de mercados

Asian Futures:

  • Australia's ASX 200 futures are down -34 points (-0.46%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,477.00
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 futures are up 60 points (0.22%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 27,484.47
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng futures are down -67 points (-0.26%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 25,678.87

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 index rose 27.13 points (0.38%) to close at 7,181.11
  • Europe's  Euro STOXX 50 index fell -6.04 points (-0.14%) to close at 4,196.40
  • Germany's DAX index fell -3.78 points (-0.02%) to close at 15,921.95
  • France's CAC 40 index fell -18.93 points (-0.28%) to close at 6,819.84

Tuesday US Close:

  • The Dow Jones Industrial fell -282.12 points (-0.79%) to close at 35,343.28
  • The S&P 500 index fell -31.63 points (-0.71%) to close at 4,448.08
  • The Nasdaq 100 index fell -137.945 points (-0.91%) to close at 15,002.83



Indices in the red

The risk-off tone set in Asia continued overnight as traders absorbed the fallout and evacuation of Afghanistan, weak China data and the rise in COVID-19 cases. Retail sales also disappointed to further show lack of confidence from consumers (which, if Friday’s weak consumer sentiment was anything to go might have been dollar bearish) although firmer industrial production softened the blow anyway.

But the pattern was simple; sell equites, metals, risker currencies and buy bonds, USD, CHF and JPY. The S&P 500 fell -0.71% to an 8-day low, although recouped around 2/3rd of its early losses after finding support at the 20-day eMA and printing a bullish hammer on the daily chart. 7 of its 11 sectors were in the red, led by consumer discretionary and materials sectors and 70% of its stocks declined. The Nasdaq 100 shed -0.9% with FAANG stocks falling -1.9%.

The ASX 200 extended losses although found support around the 7506.30 high. Sentiment favours a weak start today with next support sitting around 7448, with potential resistance at 7538 and 7582.


ASX 200: Market Internals


ASX 200: 7511 (-0.94%), 17 August 2021

  • Healthcare (0.44%) was the strongest sector and Financials (-1.73%) was the weakest
  • 7 out of the 11 sectors closed lower
  • 54 (27.00%) stocks advanced, 135 (67.50%) stocks declined
  • 68% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 61% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 57.5% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

Outperformers:

  • + 4.71%   -  Domain Holdings Australia Ltd  (DHG.AX) 
  • + 3.84%   -  Steadfast Group Ltd  (SDF.AX) 
  • + 3.76%   -  Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Ltd  (FPH.AX) 

Underperformers:

  • -10.1%   -  Magellan Financial Group Ltd  (MFG.AX) 
  • -8.97%   -  Breville Group Ltd  (BRG.AX) 
  • -7.59%   -  Lynas Rare Earths Ltd  (LYC.AX) 


Forex: RBNZ cash rate meeting in focus

New Zealand announced a 3-day lockdown due to a single case detected case in Auckland yesterday, and that just may be a record in terms of the lowest threshold for a government to act. And the way the New Zealand dollar tumbled in response suggests this single case may even prevent RBNZ from hiking rates today – an event which markets had already priced in. The 1-month OIS (overnight index swap) fell from around 0.523 on Monday to 0.44 by Tuesday’s close, which means the probability for a +25 bps hike has fallen from approximately 109% to 76%. So it still appears likely, just not the ‘dead cert’ it appeared to be yesterday.

The US dollar was the strongest major on safe-haven flows, with slightly hawkish (less dovish) comments from Powell overnight saying he’s not certain the Delta outbreak will hamper the economic recovery. Although JPY ad CHF pairs also remain firm overall.


So, this places NZD/JPY into focus for today’s RBNZ meeting. The daily chart has seen bearish momentum accelerate out of a corrective channel and fall just short of the July low. Prices have recovered slightly above the 75.27 – 75.58 support zone, and this area may tempt cheeky longs should RBNZ go ahead and raise rates as originally expected. But, if the yen remains bid due to safe-haven flows and RBNZ pull the plug on a hike today (and not hint at a hike any time soon) then we could see NZD/JPY break below 75.27


Learn how to trade forex


Commodities broadly lower:

The Thomson Reuters CRB commodity basket fell -1.8% to a 5-day low, excluding energy it was still -1.6% lower for the day.

Copper futures fell -1.2% to a 1-month low as the Afghanistan fallout and China data dented sentiment for the bronze metal.

Platinum futures remains below the 20-day eMA and rolled over from the 1021 – 1038 resistance zone mentioned in yesterday’s report. Our bias remains bearish below 1038 although last week’s high could also be used to fine tune risk management.

Gold broke its 5-day winning streak to close marginally lower by -0.12% and formed a small Doji on the daily chart. The stronger dollar acted as a headwind but we were sceptical of an extended bullish run whilst it traded below 1789 – 1800 resistance, so we remain neutral for now.

Silver printed a small bearish candle within the 23.78 – 24.00 resistance zone. Should risk-off sentiment prevail we suspect it will be the ‘next shoe to drop’ behind platinum.


Up Next (Times in BST)

You can view all the scheduled events for today using our economic calendar, and keep up to date with the latest market news and analysis here.

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

Tags relacionados Equities Indices forex Commodities Trade Ideas NZD Central Bank RBNZ

Últimas noticias

Nasdaq 100: ¿Apple informará por segundo trimestre consecutivo menores ingresos y ganancias?
mayo 2, 2023 09:31 a.m.
Análisis de los mercados: EUR/USD y FTSE en el foco
mayo 2, 2023 09:15 a.m.
Dow Jones: las acciones caen frente a la inflación
abril 28, 2023 02:52 p.m.
Análisis de los mercados: GBP/USD y FTSE en el foco
abril 27, 2023 01:16 p.m.
Análisis de los mercados: USD/CAD y EUR/USD en el foco
abril 25, 2023 03:05 p.m.
Nasdaq 100: ¿Las ganancias de Meta disminuirán por sexto trimestre consecutivo?
abril 25, 2023 09:08 a.m.

Es fácil comenzar a operar

La apertura de una cuenta con nosotros es un proceso rápido y sencillo. Solicite una cuenta en línea en cuestión de minutos a través de nuestro formulario de solicitud simple y seguro.

Abrir una cuenta

Plataforma Web Trader

Nuestra sofisticada plataforma web está repleta de funciones.
Leer más

Calendario económico

Ver más

Artículos relacionados

Nasdaq 100: ¿Apple informará por segundo trimestre consecutivo menores ingresos y ganancias?
Joshua Warner
mayo 2, 2023 09:31 a.m.
    Alphabet en caída previo a las ganancias del primer trimestre
    Joshua Warner
    abril 21, 2023 03:54 p.m.
      Acciones de Tesla caen un 5% con los recortes de precios afectando los márgenes
      Joshua Warner
      abril 20, 2023 01:34 p.m.
        Nasdaq 100: Qué es y cómo operar con este índice
        Federico Canut
        abril 19, 2023 11:10 a.m.

          Descargo de responsabilidad: La información de este sitio web no está dirigida al público en general de ningún país en particular. No está destinado a la distribución a residentes en ningún país donde dicha distribución o uso infrinja cualquier ley local o requisito reglamentario. La información y las opiniones en este informe son solo para uso de información general y no pretenden ser una oferta o solicitud con respecto a la compra o venta de cualquier divisa o contrato de CFD. Todas las opiniones e información contenidas en este informe están sujetas a cambios sin previo aviso. Este informe ha sido preparado sin tener en cuenta los objetivos de inversión específicos, la situación financiera y las necesidades de cualquier destinatario en particular. Cualquier referencia a movimientos o niveles de precios históricos es informativa basada en nuestro análisis y no representamos ni garantizamos que tales movimientos o niveles puedan volver a ocurrir en el futuro. Si bien la información contenida en este documento se obtuvo de fuentes que se consideran confiables, el autor no garantiza su precisión o integridad, ni asume ninguna responsabilidad por cualquier pérdida directa, indirecta o consecuente que pueda resultar de la confianza de cualquier persona en dicha información u opiniones.


          Los futuros, opciones sobre futuros, divisas y otros productos apalancados implican un riesgo significativo de pérdida y no son adecuados para todos los inversores. Las pérdidas pueden exceder sus depósitos. Aumentar el apalancamiento aumenta el riesgo. Los contratos de oro y plata al contado no están sujetos a la regulación de la Ley de Bolsa de Productos Básicos de EE. UU. Los contratos por diferencia (CFD) no están disponibles para los residentes de EE. UU. Antes de decidir operar con futuros de divisas y materias primas, debe considerar cuidadosamente sus objetivos financieros, nivel de experiencia y apetito por el riesgo. Cualquier opinión, noticia, investigación, análisis, precio u otra información contenida en este documento pretende ser información general sobre el tema tratado y se proporciona en el entendimiento de que no brindamos ningún asesoramiento de inversión, legal o fiscal. Debe consultar con el consejero apropiado u otros asesores sobre todos los asuntos de inversión, legales o fiscales. Las referencias a Forex.com o GAIN Capital se refieren a GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. y sus subsidiarias. Lea Características y riesgos de las opciones estandarizadas.