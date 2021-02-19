Utilizamos cookies. Al continuar usando este sitio o al hacer clic en "Aceptar", acepta su uso. Los detalles completos están en nuestra política de cookies.
Aceptar

AUDUSD breakout out of flag formation on its way to 08400

Joe Perry
Escrito por : ,  Analista de mercados EE.UU.
19-02-2021 10:37:00
4 Visitas a la página
Joe Perry
Escrito por : ,  Analista de mercados EE.UU.

Last week, we discussed the possibility of AUD/USD making a run out of a flag pattern and towards a target of 0.8400.  The move has begun, and Aussie traders will be eyeing the 0.8000 level first. So far, traders seem to be ignoring the weak data from Australia.  Both Manufacturing and Services Preliminary numbers were weaker than January’s data.  Preliminary Retail Sales data posted a big miss from expectations at 0.6% vs 2% expected, however is was still a huge jump from December.  December’s reading was -4.1%.  But with commodities such as copper, platinum, iron ore, and lumber screaming as of late, commodity currencies should be higher!  A recovery is seemingly being priced into the market.

AUD/USD has been rising since the pandemic lows in March. Of course, price rarely moves in a straight line, and on November 2nd, 2020, after a pullback, AUD/USD continued its bid into year end.  Price then pulled back once again, this time forming a flag pattern. Price broke out of the flag pattern on February 7th, and is on its way towards its flag target, near 0.8400.  Today, AUD/USD broke above horizontal  resistance at the top of the flag, near 0.7810.  However, the pair may be nearing more resistance at  0.7862.  This is the 127.2% Fibonacci extension from the highs of January 6th to the lows on February 5th

Chart analysis shows AUDUSD Breakout Out Of Flag Formation On Its Way To 08400. Published in February 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

On a shorter 240-minute timeframe, within the flag pattern there is an AB=CD pattern.  The target for D in this formation is 0.7935, which is just below the 161.8% Fibonacci extension from the same timeframe on the daily chart.  This is the last resistance area before the round phycological round number resistance at 0.8000. Bulls will be looking to add to long positions at the top of the flag previous resistance (now support) at 0.7810.  If price breaks below there, watch for a move back to Point C near 0.7567 where more buyers will be waiting. 

Chart analysis shows AUDUSD Breakout Out Of Flag Formation On Its Way To 08400. Published in February 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

Its not often that price moves in a straight line before moving to a target.  The AUD/USD is likely going to be one of those cases.  With near term resistance just above current levels, and the RSI overbought on a 240-minute timeframe, a pullback may be imminent.  Watch for buyers to enter near support to bring AUD/USD higher.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Tags relacionados AUD forex Retail Sales PMI

Últimas noticias

Dow Jones: las acciones caen frente a la inflación
Ayer 02:52 p.m.
Análisis de los mercados: GBP/USD y FTSE en el foco
abril 27, 2023 01:16 p.m.
Análisis de los mercados: USD/CAD y EUR/USD en el foco
abril 25, 2023 03:05 p.m.
Nasdaq 100: ¿Las ganancias de Meta disminuirán por sexto trimestre consecutivo?
abril 25, 2023 09:08 a.m.
Análisis de los mercados: USD/CAD y EUR/USD en el foco
abril 24, 2023 09:27 a.m.
Alphabet en caída previo a las ganancias del primer trimestre
abril 21, 2023 03:54 p.m.

Es fácil comenzar a operar

La apertura de una cuenta con nosotros es un proceso rápido y sencillo. Solicite una cuenta en línea en cuestión de minutos a través de nuestro formulario de solicitud simple y seguro.

Abrir una cuenta

Plataforma Web Trader

Nuestra sofisticada plataforma web está repleta de funciones.
Leer más

Calendario económico

Ver más

Artículos relacionados

Informe COT semanal: la exposición bajista al AUD alcanza un nuevo récord
Matt Simpson
enero 17, 2022 02:09 p.m.
    Imagen destacada del gráfico de trade view utilizado en los artículos de Noticias y análisis de FOREX.com
    European Open: Social Democrats Narrowly Win German Election
    Matt Simpson
    septiembre 27, 2021 01:14 a.m.
      Imagen destacada del gráfico de trade view utilizado en los artículos de Noticias y análisis de FOREX.com
      Asian Open: Traders Are Their Most Bearish on AUD Futures on Record
      Matt Simpson
      septiembre 19, 2021 07:00 p.m.
        Image de gráfico de operaciones de FOREX.com
        European Open: Volatility Hints at an Upside Break for the S&P 500
        Matt Simpson
        septiembre 16, 2021 12:56 a.m.

          Descargo de responsabilidad: La información de este sitio web no está dirigida al público en general de ningún país en particular. No está destinado a la distribución a residentes en ningún país donde dicha distribución o uso infrinja cualquier ley local o requisito reglamentario. La información y las opiniones en este informe son solo para uso de información general y no pretenden ser una oferta o solicitud con respecto a la compra o venta de cualquier divisa o contrato de CFD. Todas las opiniones e información contenidas en este informe están sujetas a cambios sin previo aviso. Este informe ha sido preparado sin tener en cuenta los objetivos de inversión específicos, la situación financiera y las necesidades de cualquier destinatario en particular. Cualquier referencia a movimientos o niveles de precios históricos es informativa basada en nuestro análisis y no representamos ni garantizamos que tales movimientos o niveles puedan volver a ocurrir en el futuro. Si bien la información contenida en este documento se obtuvo de fuentes que se consideran confiables, el autor no garantiza su precisión o integridad, ni asume ninguna responsabilidad por cualquier pérdida directa, indirecta o consecuente que pueda resultar de la confianza de cualquier persona en dicha información u opiniones.


          Los futuros, opciones sobre futuros, divisas y otros productos apalancados implican un riesgo significativo de pérdida y no son adecuados para todos los inversores. Las pérdidas pueden exceder sus depósitos. Aumentar el apalancamiento aumenta el riesgo. Los contratos de oro y plata al contado no están sujetos a la regulación de la Ley de Bolsa de Productos Básicos de EE. UU. Los contratos por diferencia (CFD) no están disponibles para los residentes de EE. UU. Antes de decidir operar con futuros de divisas y materias primas, debe considerar cuidadosamente sus objetivos financieros, nivel de experiencia y apetito por el riesgo. Cualquier opinión, noticia, investigación, análisis, precio u otra información contenida en este documento pretende ser información general sobre el tema tratado y se proporciona en el entendimiento de que no brindamos ningún asesoramiento de inversión, legal o fiscal. Debe consultar con el consejero apropiado u otros asesores sobre todos los asuntos de inversión, legales o fiscales. Las referencias a Forex.com o GAIN Capital se refieren a GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. y sus subsidiarias. Lea Características y riesgos de las opciones estandarizadas.