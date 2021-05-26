Utilizamos cookies. Al continuar usando este sitio o al hacer clic en "Aceptar", acepta su uso. Los detalles completos están en nuestra política de cookies.
China shucks US corn commodity currencies lower

Joe Perry
Escrito por : ,  Analista de mercados EE.UU.
26-05-2021 14:10:00
China has been cracking down on commodity traders as of late.  Last week, China said there would be severe punishment for excessive speculation, hoarding, or spreading of fake news.  Today, SFE said they would more closely scrutinize commodity traders.  Also, banking regulators asked lenders to stop selling  commodity related assets to retail investors. 

Learn more about the PBOC!

In their latest move, also today, China added more fuel to the fire as they said they would limit some corn imports and cancel several US cargos.  The headline appears to be some political maneuvering ahead of trade talks between the US and China. Watch for more headlines to come.  On release of the news, Corn Futures sank to 602’6, however it held horizontal support from April 15th.

Market chart of USD vs CNH. Published in May 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

And USD/CNH moved to its lowest levels since June 2018!

Market chart of USD vs CNH. Published in May 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

On Monday, the USD/CNH broke below a symmetrical triangle.  The target for a symmetrical triangle is the height of the triangle added to the breakdown level.  This would put the pair near 6.3350! Resistance is at Monday’s lows of 6.3920. Above there, resistance is at the May 18th lows of 6.4179.  Support?  There isn’t any solid support until below the target, at the 2018 levels near 6.3270!

Market chart of USD vs CNH. with symmetrical triangle. Published in May 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

Commodity currencies across the board sold off after the announcement, as fears of contagion into other commodity products hit the markets.  The AUD/USD sold off from overnight highs of 0.7796 down to 0.7738 and formed an additional right shoulder on a 240-minute head and shoulders pattern.  Support at the neckline near 0.7720 and Mondays lows near 0.7705.  The target for the Head and Shoulders pattern is the height from the head to the neckline, added to the breakdown point, near 0.7600, just ahead of horizontal support at 0.7585.  Resistance is above at the overnight highs and then the May 18th highs of 0.7809.

Market chart of AUD vs USD. Published in May 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

A guide to the Australian Dollar

USD/CAD has gone bid on the news as the Canadian Dollar also sold off. This is a pair we have been monitoring since the BOC meeting on April 21st when the central bank announced tapering. The pair had been moving lower, however stalled just below the long-term trendline from March 2020, near 1.2000.  As the RSI began to diverge with price, the pair was just waiting for a catalyst to bounce.  On the China/corn news, USD/CAD bounced through the downward sloping long-term trendline near 1.2100.  Resistance is at the May 3rd highs near 1.2200 and then horizontal resistance near1.2266.  Support is at the May 18th lows of 1.2013, then the lows of May 2015 near 1.1918.

Market chart. Published in May 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

With China cracking down on commodities traders and halting delivery on corn, USD/CNH and commodity currencies are taking a hit.  If China continues to impose restrictions on commodities and traders, today’s volatility in fx and commodities may continue.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Tags relacionados Commodities forex Trade Ideas Trade War

          Descargo de responsabilidad: La información de este sitio web no está dirigida al público en general de ningún país en particular. No está destinado a la distribución a residentes en ningún país donde dicha distribución o uso infrinja cualquier ley local o requisito reglamentario. La información y las opiniones en este informe son solo para uso de información general y no pretenden ser una oferta o solicitud con respecto a la compra o venta de cualquier divisa o contrato de CFD. Todas las opiniones e información contenidas en este informe están sujetas a cambios sin previo aviso. Este informe ha sido preparado sin tener en cuenta los objetivos de inversión específicos, la situación financiera y las necesidades de cualquier destinatario en particular. Cualquier referencia a movimientos o niveles de precios históricos es informativa basada en nuestro análisis y no representamos ni garantizamos que tales movimientos o niveles puedan volver a ocurrir en el futuro. Si bien la información contenida en este documento se obtuvo de fuentes que se consideran confiables, el autor no garantiza su precisión o integridad, ni asume ninguna responsabilidad por cualquier pérdida directa, indirecta o consecuente que pueda resultar de la confianza de cualquier persona en dicha información u opiniones.


          Los futuros, opciones sobre futuros, divisas y otros productos apalancados implican un riesgo significativo de pérdida y no son adecuados para todos los inversores. Las pérdidas pueden exceder sus depósitos. Aumentar el apalancamiento aumenta el riesgo. Los contratos de oro y plata al contado no están sujetos a la regulación de la Ley de Bolsa de Productos Básicos de EE. UU. Los contratos por diferencia (CFD) no están disponibles para los residentes de EE. UU. Antes de decidir operar con futuros de divisas y materias primas, debe considerar cuidadosamente sus objetivos financieros, nivel de experiencia y apetito por el riesgo. Cualquier opinión, noticia, investigación, análisis, precio u otra información contenida en este documento pretende ser información general sobre el tema tratado y se proporciona en el entendimiento de que no brindamos ningún asesoramiento de inversión, legal o fiscal. Debe consultar con el consejero apropiado u otros asesores sobre todos los asuntos de inversión, legales o fiscales. Las referencias a Forex.com o GAIN Capital se refieren a GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. y sus subsidiarias. Lea Características y riesgos de las opciones estandarizadas.