Utilizamos cookies. Al continuar usando este sitio o al hacer clic en "Aceptar", acepta su uso. Los detalles completos están en nuestra política de cookies.
Aceptar

Core PCE jumps to highest level in 25 years DXY EURUSD

Joe Perry
Escrito por : ,  Analista de mercados EE.UU.
28-05-2021 12:19:00
24 Visitas a la página
Joe Perry
Escrito por : ,  Analista de mercados EE.UU.

A key inflation indicator for the US Federal Reserve released earlier today is going to have FOMC members heads spinning at their next meeting in June.  The Core PCE Price Index is said to be one of the Fed’s favorite inflation indicators. The April reading YoY was 3.1% vs 2.9% expected.  This is the highest reading since the mid-1990s! The Fed has always thought food and energy to be too volatile to be considered when looking at inflation, therefore, they prefer to look at the Core reading.  However, we should still note that the headline PCE Price Index was 3.6% vs 3% expected.  This data is in-line with other recent April data, which suggests that inflation is growing more rapidly then expected.  This has prompted Fed officials recently to comment that they are “talking about talking about tapering bond purchases”.

Everything you need to know about the Federal Reserve

DXY

The US Dollar was well bid before the data release, either on front running the numbers or ahead of month end flows.  Regardless, the data supports the case for a stronger US Dollar.  On a daily timeframe, the DXY has been moving lower in a bullish wedge pattern.  Price tested support on May 25th at 89.68, however failed to move lower the next day.  Yesterday, the US Dollar Index broke through the top downward sloping trendline of the wedge and above recent highs (resistance) at 90.29. 

Market chart. Published in May 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

What is the DXY?

On a 240-minute chart the recently broken horizontal resistance was also the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the May 5th highs to the May 25th lows.  Just above is resistance at the 50% retracement level and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the same timeframe at 90.48 and 90.71, respectively.  Support is back at the top, broken, downward sloping trendline of the wedge near 90.10.  Below there, price can fall to the 89.54 lows and then the bottom trendline of the wedge, near 89.25.  Note that on the 240-minute timeframe, the RSI has moved into overbought territory, an indication that the DXY may be ready for a pullback.

Market chart. Published in May 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

EUR/USD

EUR/USD trades opposite the DXY.  Notice that today the pair broke below the bottom, upward sloping trendline of a rising wedge and tested horizontal support at 1.2160.  It also held the 50% retracement level from the May 5th lows to the May 25th highs.  If price breaks below there, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level sits at 1.2095. Horizontal support at 1.2050 is just below there.  Resistance above is at the bottom, upward sloping trendline of the wedge, near 1.2180 and then the recent highs at 1.2268.

Market chart. Published in May 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

With the Fed’s favorite gauge of inflation coming in stronger than expected, the Fed is now in the hot seat!  Next week, the US will release Non-Farm Payrolls.  If the data is strong and April’s data is revised higher, will the Fed move from “talking about talking about tapering” to just “talking about tapering”?

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Tags relacionados DXY forex PCE

Últimas noticias

Dow Jones: ¿Qué sigue para las acciones de Disney antes de las ganancias del Q2?
Ayer 02:54 p.m.
Acciones de IA: Cómo invertir en inteligencia artificial
mayo 5, 2023 02:41 p.m.
Nasdaq 100: Apple supera las expectativas de ganancias gracias las ventas de iPhone
mayo 5, 2023 11:49 a.m.
Análisis de los mercados: Oro y USD/CAD en el foco
mayo 5, 2023 11:35 a.m.
Nasdaq 100: ¿Apple informará por segundo trimestre consecutivo menores ingresos y ganancias?
mayo 2, 2023 09:31 a.m.
Análisis de los mercados: EUR/USD y FTSE en el foco
mayo 2, 2023 09:15 a.m.

Es fácil comenzar a operar

La apertura de una cuenta con nosotros es un proceso rápido y sencillo. Solicite una cuenta en línea en cuestión de minutos a través de nuestro formulario de solicitud simple y seguro.

Abrir una cuenta

Plataforma Web Trader

Nuestra sofisticada plataforma web está repleta de funciones.
Leer más

Calendario económico

Ver más

Artículos relacionados

Imagen destacada de pepitas de oro a escala utilizada en los artículos de Noticias y análisis de FOREX.com
¿Qué sigue para los activos altamente correlacionados de Oro y DXY?
Joe Perry
diciembre 2, 2022 12:05 p.m.
    El oro brilla en medio de la caída del dólar y la liquidación de criptomonedas
    Joe Perry
    noviembre 10, 2022 10:12 a.m.
      Las minutas del FOMC muestran que la Fed se toma en serio la inflación
      Joe Perry
      octubre 13, 2022 10:43 a.m.
        Las minutas del FOMC muestran que la Fed se toma en serio la inflación
        Joe Perry
        octubre 13, 2022 10:43 a.m.

          Descargo de responsabilidad: La información de este sitio web no está dirigida al público en general de ningún país en particular. No está destinado a la distribución a residentes en ningún país donde dicha distribución o uso infrinja cualquier ley local o requisito reglamentario. La información y las opiniones en este informe son solo para uso de información general y no pretenden ser una oferta o solicitud con respecto a la compra o venta de cualquier divisa o contrato de CFD. Todas las opiniones e información contenidas en este informe están sujetas a cambios sin previo aviso. Este informe ha sido preparado sin tener en cuenta los objetivos de inversión específicos, la situación financiera y las necesidades de cualquier destinatario en particular. Cualquier referencia a movimientos o niveles de precios históricos es informativa basada en nuestro análisis y no representamos ni garantizamos que tales movimientos o niveles puedan volver a ocurrir en el futuro. Si bien la información contenida en este documento se obtuvo de fuentes que se consideran confiables, el autor no garantiza su precisión o integridad, ni asume ninguna responsabilidad por cualquier pérdida directa, indirecta o consecuente que pueda resultar de la confianza de cualquier persona en dicha información u opiniones.


          Los futuros, opciones sobre futuros, divisas y otros productos apalancados implican un riesgo significativo de pérdida y no son adecuados para todos los inversores. Las pérdidas pueden exceder sus depósitos. Aumentar el apalancamiento aumenta el riesgo. Los contratos de oro y plata al contado no están sujetos a la regulación de la Ley de Bolsa de Productos Básicos de EE. UU. Los contratos por diferencia (CFD) no están disponibles para los residentes de EE. UU. Antes de decidir operar con futuros de divisas y materias primas, debe considerar cuidadosamente sus objetivos financieros, nivel de experiencia y apetito por el riesgo. Cualquier opinión, noticia, investigación, análisis, precio u otra información contenida en este documento pretende ser información general sobre el tema tratado y se proporciona en el entendimiento de que no brindamos ningún asesoramiento de inversión, legal o fiscal. Debe consultar con el consejero apropiado u otros asesores sobre todos los asuntos de inversión, legales o fiscales. Las referencias a Forex.com o GAIN Capital se refieren a GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. y sus subsidiarias. Lea Características y riesgos de las opciones estandarizadas.