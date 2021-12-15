COVID y trading
Ordenar por:
- Más reciente
- Más popular
Índices Bursátiles: qué les depara el 2022 luego de tener un 2021 alcista
De cara al 2022, los principales índices se enfrentan a varios vientos cruzados que podrían amenazar su reciente racha ganadora.
Plan B de Reino Unido: ¿Qué significa esto para los mercados financieros?
El gobierno del Reino Unido acaba de activar su "Plan B", desatando una nueva ola de restricciones. Observamos cómo están respondiendo los mercados y explicamos cómo prepararse.
10 Central Banks – Where they stand towards normalizing policy
With the world beginning to gain control over the coronavirus pandemic, watch for central banks to continue to normalize monetary policy
Opere en el mercado de Forex con confianza
Lower coronavirus cases, higher IMF projections boosts GBP
The IMF upgraded growth for the UK for 2021 to 7%
Summer 2020 Olympics kick off! What does it mean for the Nikkei 225 Index?
What if the Olympics turn into a coronavirus super-spreader in Japan?
US open: Will stocks continue yesterday’s selloff?
Traders look to buy the dip after coronavirus resurgence fears gripped the markets
Global Stock Indices slide as Delta variant, China, and Crude Oil weight on markets; USD/CAD higher
With the large selloff in global stock market indices today, traders may turn cautious on risk.
Lots of moving parts for GBP/USD
With all the economic, political, social issues to consider in the US and the UK this summer, direction may be tough to determine in GBP/USD
Sweden’s in trouble, and it has nothing to do with Euro 2020
With the current political situation in Sweden and the Riksbank meeting this week, USD/SEK could be in for some volatility.
What are REITs and how do you trade them?
REITs – or real estate investment trusts – are a popular way to get exposure to the housing market. You can buy or sell REITs in much the same way as a normal share, but there are a few things to be aware of before you trade. Discover everything you should know about REITs in our complete guide.
A complete guide to Pfizer stock
Long before it rolled out the first Covid-19 vaccine, Pfizer had been at the forefront of mass production of medicine across the globe. But what are its strengths and weaknesses going forward? Our guide endeavours to give you the answers.
A complete guide to Moderna stock
Moderna has risen rapidly through the ranks of “big pharma” companies after winning multiple contracts to produce Covid-19 vaccines for large sections of the world’s populations. But is it profitable and what scope does it have for growth? Read our guide for the full lowdown.
What is a stock market bubble and how do you identify one?
A stock market bubble has far-reaching effects on the economy and society at large. There are various stages of a stock market bubble and different ways to identify a speculative bubble. Read on to learn more.
Currency Pair of the Week: GBP/USD
With the reopening of the UK underway and the reopening of the US in full swing, the British Pound may outperform the US Dollar.
FX 2nd Quarter Outlook: DXY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, EUR/GBP
With vaccine rollouts and US stimulus checks in hand, the second quarter is expected to boom.
BOAO Forum: Key themes to watch from the “Asian Davos”
The two most important themes to watch will be the discussion around carbon neutrality and the COVID-19 vaccine...
-
Nasdaq, Bitcoin, Gold among beneficiaries of falling rates expectations https://t.co/PoqTThBO2C The market is betting that we have reached a peak in terms of rate hikes and that from here looser monetary policy should follow... https://t.co/Patwq3DhDT
EUR/USD at key inflection point
Traders need to consider when the “pricing in” of the vaccine has reached its peak
Opere en el mercado de Forex con confianza
Euro high on vaccines
If the vaccine news out of Europe continues to be positive, the Euro may continue to move higher
European vaccines will eventually get there: EUR/GBP
Despite the current lockdowns in Europe, the vaccine news to is positive for the Euro.
EUR/USD retests 1.19 as Europe punts Astrazeneca decision to Thursday
Europe is at least a month or two behind the US and UK in vaccinating its population...
ECB Preview: Will the ECB be all bark and no bite?
Increasing bond purchases and talking down rates may already be priced into the market.
German data not supportive for EUR/USD, but does it matter?
Europe is still plagued by lockdowns and restrictions.
What are cyclical stocks and how do you trade them?
Cyclical stocks are dependent on economic health – their inherent volatility creates opportunities for speculating on rising and falling markets. Discover what cyclical stocks are, the differences between cyclical and non-cyclical industries, and how to start trading cyclicals.