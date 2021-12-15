Utilizamos cookies. Al continuar usando este sitio o al hacer clic en "Aceptar", acepta su uso. Los detalles completos están en nuestra política de cookies.
COVID y trading

Índices Bursátiles: qué les depara el 2022 luego de tener un 2021 alcista

De cara al 2022, los principales índices se enfrentan a varios vientos cruzados que podrían amenazar su reciente racha ganadora.

Escrito por : Matt Weller CFA CMT
diciembre 15, 2021 05:07 p.m.

Plan B de Reino Unido: ¿Qué significa esto para los mercados financieros?

El gobierno del Reino Unido acaba de activar su "Plan B", desatando una nueva ola de restricciones. Observamos cómo están respondiendo los mercados y explicamos cómo prepararse.

10 Central Banks – Where they stand towards normalizing policy

With the world beginning to gain control over the coronavirus pandemic, watch for central banks to continue to normalize monetary policy

Escrito por : Joe Perry
septiembre 17, 2021 01:34 p.m.

    Lower coronavirus cases, higher IMF projections boosts GBP

    The IMF upgraded growth for the UK for 2021 to 7%

    Escrito por : Joe Perry
    julio 27, 2021 05:52 p.m.
      Summer 2020 Olympics kick off! What does it mean for the Nikkei 225 Index?

      What if the Olympics turn into a coronavirus super-spreader in Japan?

      Escrito por : Joe Perry
      julio 23, 2021 02:00 p.m.

        US open: Will stocks continue yesterday’s selloff?

        Traders look to buy the dip after coronavirus resurgence fears gripped the markets

        Escrito por : Joe Perry
        julio 20, 2021 11:33 a.m.
          Global Stock Indices slide as Delta variant, China, and Crude Oil weight on markets; USD/CAD higher

          With the large selloff in global stock market indices today, traders may turn cautious on risk.

          Escrito por : Joe Perry
          julio 19, 2021 04:22 p.m.
            Lots of moving parts for GBP/USD

            With all the economic, political, social issues to consider in the US and the UK this summer, direction may be tough to determine in GBP/USD

            Escrito por : Joe Perry
            julio 1, 2021 01:07 p.m.

              Sweden’s in trouble, and it has nothing to do with Euro 2020

              With the current political situation in Sweden and the Riksbank meeting this week, USD/SEK could be in for some volatility.

              Escrito por : Joe Perry
              junio 29, 2021 01:20 p.m.
                What are REITs and how do you trade them?

                REITs – or real estate investment trusts – are a popular way to get exposure to the housing market. You can buy or sell REITs in much the same way as a normal share, but there are a few things to be aware of before you trade. Discover everything you should know about REITs in our complete guide.

                Escrito por : Rebecca Cattlin
                mayo 19, 2021 09:20 a.m.
                  A complete guide to Pfizer stock

                  Long before it rolled out the first Covid-19 vaccine, Pfizer had been at the forefront of mass production of medicine across the globe. But what are its strengths and weaknesses going forward? Our guide endeavours to give you the answers.

                  mayo 10, 2021 12:42 p.m.
                    A complete guide to Moderna stock

                    Moderna has risen rapidly through the ranks of “big pharma” companies after winning multiple contracts to produce Covid-19 vaccines for large sections of the world’s populations. But is it profitable and what scope does it have for growth? Read our guide for the full lowdown.

                    mayo 6, 2021 07:53 a.m.
                      What is a stock market bubble and how do you identify one?

                      A stock market bubble has far-reaching effects on the economy and society at large. There are various stages of a stock market bubble and different ways to identify a speculative bubble. Read on to learn more.

                      Escrito por : Rebecca Cattlin
                      mayo 4, 2021 12:13 p.m.
                        Currency Pair of the Week: GBP/USD

                        With the reopening of the UK underway and the reopening of the US in full swing, the British Pound may outperform the US Dollar.

                        Escrito por : Joe Perry
                        abril 19, 2021 01:07 p.m.
                          FX 2nd Quarter Outlook: DXY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, EUR/GBP

                          With vaccine rollouts and US stimulus checks in hand, the second quarter is expected to boom.

                          Escrito por : Joe Perry
                          abril 13, 2021 04:32 p.m.
                            BOAO Forum: Key themes to watch from the “Asian Davos”

                            The two most important themes to watch will be the discussion around carbon neutrality and the COVID-19 vaccine...

                            Escrito por : Matt Weller CFA CMT
                            abril 12, 2021 12:59 p.m.

                              EUR/USD at key inflection point

                              Traders need to consider when the “pricing in” of the vaccine has reached its peak

                              Escrito por : Joe Perry
                              abril 8, 2021 11:09 a.m.

                                Euro high on vaccines

                                If the vaccine news out of Europe continues to be positive, the Euro may continue to move higher

                                Escrito por : Joe Perry
                                abril 7, 2021 01:19 p.m.

                                  European vaccines will eventually get there: EUR/GBP

                                  Despite the current lockdowns in Europe, the vaccine news to is positive for the Euro.

                                  Escrito por : Joe Perry
                                  abril 6, 2021 01:08 p.m.
                                    EUR/USD retests 1.19 as Europe punts Astrazeneca decision to Thursday

                                    Europe is at least a month or two behind the US and UK in vaccinating its population...

                                    Escrito por : Matt Weller CFA CMT
                                    marzo 16, 2021 01:41 p.m.
                                      ECB Preview: Will the ECB be all bark and no bite?

                                      Increasing bond purchases and talking down rates may already be priced into the market.

                                      Escrito por : Joe Perry
                                      marzo 9, 2021 12:32 p.m.
                                        German data not supportive for EUR/USD, but does it matter?

                                        Europe is still plagued by lockdowns and restrictions.

                                        Escrito por : Joe Perry
                                        marzo 2, 2021 03:09 p.m.
                                          What are cyclical stocks and how do you trade them?

                                          Cyclical stocks are dependent on economic health – their inherent volatility creates opportunities for speculating on rising and falling markets. Discover what cyclical stocks are, the differences between cyclical and non-cyclical industries, and how to start trading cyclicals.

                                          Escrito por : Rebecca Cattlin
                                          marzo 2, 2021 01:37 p.m.

