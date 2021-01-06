Utilizamos cookies. Al continuar usando este sitio o al hacer clic en "Aceptar", acepta su uso. Los detalles completos están en nuestra política de cookies.
Aceptar

Dems Win Georgia Senate elections What that means US Dollar and CNH

Joe Perry
Escrito por : ,  Analista de mercados EE.UU.
06-01-2021 15:13:00
7 Visitas a la página
Joe Perry
Escrito por : ,  Analista de mercados EE.UU.

On Monday, we discussed the potential outcomes of the Georgia Senate races and what it means for the US Dollar.  With Democratic candidates Raphael Warncok and Jon Ossoff winning the elections, the Senate is now split 50/50, which means any votes in the Senate that are tied will be decided by Vice President-elect Harris.  This will give Democrats control of the House of Representatives, the Senate, and the White House.  In the short-term,  the US Dollar should continue lower.  President-elect Joe Biden is looking to increase coronavirus stimulus, working with Congress to grant eligible US citizens $2,000 in direct aid vs the current $600.  However, could this news already be priced in?  Today’s early price action would have you think so.  In the longer-term, his proposals to increase taxes many result in pushing the US Dollar Index (DXY) higher. 

DXY

With the news of the unofficial Democrat winners, one would expect the S&P 500 raging higher today and the DXY would be lower. However, BOTH stocks and the US Dollar are higher.  The DXY was lower overnight, so this appears to be a potential short squeeze as the market has been heading lower over the last few months.  On a short-term 60-minute timeframe, the DXY has been in a descending wedge since Friday.  Today, the index broke out of the top of the wedge and is near its target and horizontal resistance at 89.86.  Sellers will be looking to take advantage of this pop to add to their position.  The next resistance level is 90.00.  Short-term support is at the downward sloping trendline of the wedge near 89.45.

Chart analysis of DX daily. Published in January 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

On a longer-term daily timeframe, DXY could be ready for a move higher.  Price is currently trading within a support zone dating back to early 2018.  It is at the 161.8% Fibonacci extension from the lows of September 1st to the highs of September 25th.  In addition, DXY is near the apex of a descending wedge and the RSI is diverging with price.  This confluence of supports suggests there could be a possible bounce on a longer-term daily timeframe.  Longer-term resistance is near 92.00.

Chart analysis of DX daily. Published in January 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

USD/CNH

USD/CNH also suggests that the US Dollar may be ready for a move higher.  The pair has been trading in an orderly downward sloping channel since late May 2020 after breaking below the double top neckline during the week of August 31st.  The pair reached the double top target (red lines) this week, but has halted at horizontal support from May 2018, the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement from the lows of March 2018 to the double top highs and the bottom trendline of the downward sloping channel.  The RSI is also extremely oversold, near 21.23.  This confluence of support near 6.44 suggests there could be a possible bounce on a longer-term weekly timeframe. First resistance is at the top  trendline of the channel near 6.51, however if USD/CNH breaks above, there is room to move much higher. 

Chart analysis of USD/CNH. Published in January 2021 by FOREX.com

 Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

The result of the Georgia Senate elections could result in 2 very different moves for the US Dollar over the next year.  In the short-term, even with today’s bounce earlier, it’s possible that the stimulus will be too great and push the US Dollar lower.  However, with the proposed tax hikes and the look at the longer-term charts, it appears that the US Dollar may be heading higher!

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Tags relacionados forex USD US Election DXY

Últimas noticias

Horario de trading de las bolsas mundiales
Ayer 02:35 p.m.
Mercados en el foco de esta semana: GBP/USD y USD/JPY
marzo 28, 2023 09:22 a.m.
Mercados Europeos: WTI vuelve a superar los USD $70 y el yen se mantiene firme
marzo 28, 2023 08:50 a.m.
Mercados en el foco de esta semana: DAX y GBP/USD
marzo 27, 2023 09:22 a.m.
Una guía sobre la crisis bancaria: ¿Qué pasó y qué viene después?
marzo 22, 2023 01:05 p.m.
Despidos de Big Tech: ¿Habrá más recortes de empleos por venir?
marzo 22, 2023 11:55 a.m.

Es fácil comenzar a operar

La apertura de una cuenta con nosotros es un proceso rápido y sencillo. Solicite una cuenta en línea en cuestión de minutos a través de nuestro formulario de solicitud simple y seguro.

Abrir una cuenta

Plataforma Web Trader

Nuestra sofisticada plataforma web está repleta de funciones.
Leer más

Calendario económico

Ver más

Artículos relacionados

La inflación de México retrocede después de un sorpresivo aumento de tasas
Joe Perry
febrero 24, 2023 10:17 a.m.
    Peso mexicano gana fuerza tras la subida de Banxico de la tasa de interés en 50 puntos
    Federico Canut
    febrero 10, 2023 03:36 p.m.
      El dólar se mantiene mientras las acciones suben
      Fawad Razaqzada
      febrero 9, 2023 02:33 p.m.
        USD/MXN cae a mínimos semanales tras discurso de Powell
        Federico Canut
        febrero 8, 2023 01:44 p.m.

          Descargo de responsabilidad: La información de este sitio web no está dirigida al público en general de ningún país en particular. No está destinado a la distribución a residentes en ningún país donde dicha distribución o uso infrinja cualquier ley local o requisito reglamentario. La información y las opiniones en este informe son solo para uso de información general y no pretenden ser una oferta o solicitud con respecto a la compra o venta de cualquier divisa o contrato de CFD. Todas las opiniones e información contenidas en este informe están sujetas a cambios sin previo aviso. Este informe ha sido preparado sin tener en cuenta los objetivos de inversión específicos, la situación financiera y las necesidades de cualquier destinatario en particular. Cualquier referencia a movimientos o niveles de precios históricos es informativa basada en nuestro análisis y no representamos ni garantizamos que tales movimientos o niveles puedan volver a ocurrir en el futuro. Si bien la información contenida en este documento se obtuvo de fuentes que se consideran confiables, el autor no garantiza su precisión o integridad, ni asume ninguna responsabilidad por cualquier pérdida directa, indirecta o consecuente que pueda resultar de la confianza de cualquier persona en dicha información u opiniones.


          Los futuros, opciones sobre futuros, divisas y otros productos apalancados implican un riesgo significativo de pérdida y no son adecuados para todos los inversores. Las pérdidas pueden exceder sus depósitos. Aumentar el apalancamiento aumenta el riesgo. Los contratos de oro y plata al contado no están sujetos a la regulación de la Ley de Bolsa de Productos Básicos de EE. UU. Los contratos por diferencia (CFD) no están disponibles para los residentes de EE. UU. Antes de decidir operar con futuros de divisas y materias primas, debe considerar cuidadosamente sus objetivos financieros, nivel de experiencia y apetito por el riesgo. Cualquier opinión, noticia, investigación, análisis, precio u otra información contenida en este documento pretende ser información general sobre el tema tratado y se proporciona en el entendimiento de que no brindamos ningún asesoramiento de inversión, legal o fiscal. Debe consultar con el consejero apropiado u otros asesores sobre todos los asuntos de inversión, legales o fiscales. Las referencias a Forex.com o GAIN Capital se refieren a GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. y sus subsidiarias. Lea Características y riesgos de las opciones estandarizadas.