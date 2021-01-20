Utilizamos cookies. Al continuar usando este sitio o al hacer clic en "Aceptar", acepta su uso. Los detalles completos están en nuestra política de cookies.
Aceptar

ECB Preview Central Bank In Wait and See Mode

Fiona Cincotta
Escrito por : ,  Analista de mercados
20-01-2021 11:48:00
3 Visitas a la página
Fiona Cincotta
Escrito por : ,  Analista de mercados
The ECB is due to give its first policy decision of 2021 on Thursday 21st January at 12:45pm, followed by a press conference at 13:30pm.

No action expected
The ECB are not expected to adjust monetary policy at this meeting, with all the big policy decisions having been taken at the last meeting. In December the ECB increased its Pandemic Emergency Asset Purchase Programme from €1.35 trillion to €1.85 trillion in addition to extending it for a further 9 months, until March 2022. 

Since the last meeting manufacturing in the bloc is holding up well. However, the services PMI remains well in contraction with little prospects of picking up for now amid continued lockdown restrictions in the largest economies, Germany and France. Inflation is also lack luster -0.3% year on year on December.

Short term risk vs medium term growing optimism

Short term risk has turned even further to the downside with higher covid cases and tighter lockdown restrictions. The vaccine rollout is also taking longer than initially hoped.

The ECB economic projections assume lockdown restrictions until the end of March. However, with covid cases and deaths rising and several countries in the block extending lockdown restrictions this assumption could be too optimistic.

Meanwhile Brexit and prospects of additional US stimulus are positive drivers. Furthermore, as the vaccine rollout accelerates and as the weather improves covid cases are expected to lower and economic activity pick up. With this in mind, the ECB could in fact adopt a fairly upbeat tone focusing more on the upbeat medium term developments rather than the near term short term risks.

Euro strength

The strength of the Euro has been in focus over recent weeks and we already know that the ECB is monitoring the exchange rate. Its worth watching out for any comments over the Euro’s elevated value. However, its unlikely that the ECB will take any action.

EUR/USD analysis

The EUR/USD is under pressure around 1.21 after rising to an intra session high of 1.2158 and bouncing off resistance of the descending trendline and falling back through the 50 sma on the 4 hour chart. Although the broader up trend seen on the daily chart remains in tact.

The pair currently trades at 1.21 testing the 20 sma on the 4 hour chart. A break through here could see the 1.2060 critical support tested prior to 1.20.
On the upside a move above 1.2160 the descending trendline resistance could pave the way to 1.2220.

Learn more about trading forex.

Tags relacionados Central Bank

Últimas noticias

Análisis de los mercados: USD/CAD y DAX en el foco
abril 6, 2023 10:46 a.m.
Trading de oro: Comenzar a operar con oro online
abril 5, 2023 04:01 p.m.
Análisis de los mercados: EUR/USD y Oro en el foco
abril 5, 2023 10:28 a.m.
Pronóstico S&P 500: las acciones suben previo a datos económicos
abril 4, 2023 02:26 p.m.
FTSE 100 abre en máximos de 3 semanas
abril 4, 2023 10:28 a.m.
Las acciones de Tesla caen a pesar de las entregas récord
abril 3, 2023 02:44 p.m.

Es fácil comenzar a operar

La apertura de una cuenta con nosotros es un proceso rápido y sencillo. Solicite una cuenta en línea en cuestión de minutos a través de nuestro formulario de solicitud simple y seguro.

Abrir una cuenta

Plataforma Web Trader

Nuestra sofisticada plataforma web está repleta de funciones.
Leer más

Calendario económico

Ver más

Artículos relacionados

Imagen destacada de la bandera japonesa utilizada en los artículos de noticias y análisis de FOREX.com
El yen sube tras el cambio de los límites de la curva de rendimientos del BOJ
Matt Simpson
diciembre 20, 2022 11:13 a.m.
    El IPC de México baja, sin embargo, el IPC subyacente sigue en aumento
    Joe Perry
    diciembre 9, 2022 11:50 a.m.
      El peso mexicano sube días después del aumento de las tasas de interés a 7,75%
      FOREX.com
      junio 27, 2022 10:38 a.m.
        Banxico aumenta en 75 puntos la tasa de interés frente a alza de inflación
        Joe Perry
        junio 24, 2022 03:36 p.m.

          Descargo de responsabilidad: La información de este sitio web no está dirigida al público en general de ningún país en particular. No está destinado a la distribución a residentes en ningún país donde dicha distribución o uso infrinja cualquier ley local o requisito reglamentario. La información y las opiniones en este informe son solo para uso de información general y no pretenden ser una oferta o solicitud con respecto a la compra o venta de cualquier divisa o contrato de CFD. Todas las opiniones e información contenidas en este informe están sujetas a cambios sin previo aviso. Este informe ha sido preparado sin tener en cuenta los objetivos de inversión específicos, la situación financiera y las necesidades de cualquier destinatario en particular. Cualquier referencia a movimientos o niveles de precios históricos es informativa basada en nuestro análisis y no representamos ni garantizamos que tales movimientos o niveles puedan volver a ocurrir en el futuro. Si bien la información contenida en este documento se obtuvo de fuentes que se consideran confiables, el autor no garantiza su precisión o integridad, ni asume ninguna responsabilidad por cualquier pérdida directa, indirecta o consecuente que pueda resultar de la confianza de cualquier persona en dicha información u opiniones.


          Los futuros, opciones sobre futuros, divisas y otros productos apalancados implican un riesgo significativo de pérdida y no son adecuados para todos los inversores. Las pérdidas pueden exceder sus depósitos. Aumentar el apalancamiento aumenta el riesgo. Los contratos de oro y plata al contado no están sujetos a la regulación de la Ley de Bolsa de Productos Básicos de EE. UU. Los contratos por diferencia (CFD) no están disponibles para los residentes de EE. UU. Antes de decidir operar con futuros de divisas y materias primas, debe considerar cuidadosamente sus objetivos financieros, nivel de experiencia y apetito por el riesgo. Cualquier opinión, noticia, investigación, análisis, precio u otra información contenida en este documento pretende ser información general sobre el tema tratado y se proporciona en el entendimiento de que no brindamos ningún asesoramiento de inversión, legal o fiscal. Debe consultar con el consejero apropiado u otros asesores sobre todos los asuntos de inversión, legales o fiscales. Las referencias a Forex.com o GAIN Capital se refieren a GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. y sus subsidiarias. Lea Características y riesgos de las opciones estandarizadas.