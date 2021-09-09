Utilizamos cookies. Al continuar usando este sitio o al hacer clic en "Aceptar", acepta su uso. Los detalles completos están en nuestra política de cookies.
Aceptar

ECB to moderately lower pace for PEPP; EUR/USD, EUR/GBP

Joe Perry
Escrito por : ,  Analista de mercados EE.UU.
09-09-2021 13:33:00
31 Visitas a la página
Imagen destacada de las oficinas de la Unión Europea utilizada en los artículos de Noticias y análisis de FOREX.com
Joe Perry
Escrito por : ,  Analista de mercados EE.UU.

The ECB is slowing the pace of bond buying under its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP) to “a moderately lower pace” than in the previous two quarters.  However, in the press conference, Christine Lagarde said that “We are not tapering, we are recalibrating PEPP”.  Until this meeting, the ECB has been buying roughly 80 billion euros worth of bonds.  By not putting a hard number on the amount of bonds the ECB will buy, it allows them the flexibility to change the amount as needed.   The ECB felt that the spread of the delta variant and supply constraints are still a risk,  which therefore, allows them to continue with current financing conditions.  Christine Lagarde also said that there is still some way to go before the pandemic damage to the economy is offset. 

Everything you need to know about the ECB!

As far as the outlook for GDP,  the ECB expects GDP to rise in 2021 to 5.0% vs June’s projection of 4.6%. In addition, they expect 4.6% in 2022 vs 4.7% previous.  They also said that they see inflation rising in the near-term, however it will moderate to their target of 2% in the medium term.  They forecast inflation at 2.2% vs 1.9% for 2021, 1.7% vs 1.5% for 2022 and 1.5% for 2023 vs 1.4% previous.  Note that 2022 and 2023 levels are much lower than the 2% targeted rate.  They also currently do not see a rise in wage inflation.

The result of the ECB meeting may have been a disappointment to traders who were looking for a hard number on the amount they would reduce purchases.  The initial reaction was for EUR/USD to go bid from 1.1830 to 1.1841 as traders were happy to hear of a moderately lower pace of bond buying, however the bid quickly reversed as traders quickly realized that a hard number would not be set and the statement was more on the dovish side.  EUR/USD traded down to 1.1808 as they press conference progressed.

Source: Tradingview, Stone X


Trade EUR/USD now:  Login or open a new account!


On a 240-minute timeframe, EUR/USD has held support at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the August 20th lows to the September 3rd highs near 1.1815, as well as horizontal support at 1.1804.  The next support level is the 50% retracement level from the same timeframe at 1.1787 and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at 1.1758.   

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

In addition, due to comments earlier from BOE Governor Bailey, as well as the dovish ECB, EUR/GBP has taken a big hit.   The pair broke the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the August 10th lows to the September 7th highs near 0.8552, horizonal support, and the 50% retracement level from the same timeframe near 0.8538/0.5832. However, the move is approaching oversold territory on the RSI and may be ready for a bounce.   Below there, price can fall to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at 0.8513.

Source: Tradingview, Stone X


Trade EUR/GBP now:  Login or open a new account!


Given the moves in many of the Euro pairs today, the ECB was taken as more dovish than expected.  Christine Lagarde mentioned another review at the December meeting.  This may take some of the focus away from the October meeting as a time when the committee may announce more “tapering”.  Upcoming economic data, supply constraints, and the path of the virus will drive the focus ECB members.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Tags relacionados EUR forex ECB Trade Ideas

Últimas noticias

El crudo se desploma. ¿Aparecerá la OPEP al rescate?
marzo 16, 2023 10:06 a.m.
Mercados en el foco de esta semana: FTSE y EUR/USD
marzo 15, 2023 03:46 p.m.
Los bancos se desploman a medida que aumenta la preocupación
marzo 15, 2023 03:34 p.m.
Reddit y las “acciones memes” | ¿Qué son y cuáles están en tendencia?
marzo 15, 2023 03:09 p.m.
Mercados en el foco de esta semana: EUR/GBP y USD/JPY
marzo 14, 2023 10:08 a.m.
Se prevé que los precios de las materias primas sean fuertes en 2023
marzo 14, 2023 09:48 a.m.

Es fácil comenzar a operar

La apertura de una cuenta con nosotros es un proceso rápido y sencillo. Solicite una cuenta en línea en cuestión de minutos a través de nuestro formulario de solicitud simple y seguro.

Abrir una cuenta

Plataforma Web Trader

Nuestra sofisticada plataforma web está repleta de funciones.
Leer más

Calendario económico

Ver más

Artículos relacionados

Dos trades en el foco de esta semana: EUR/USD y FTSE
Fiona Cincotta
septiembre 5, 2022 02:13 p.m.
    Dos trades en el foco de esta semana: Petróleo y EUR/USD
    Fiona Cincotta
    marzo 7, 2022 04:12 p.m.
      Informe COT semanal: se forman divergencias entre los precios de FX y el posicionamiento general
      Matt Simpson
      enero 31, 2022 10:27 a.m.
        US Dollar Index (DXY) reaches new 2021 highs
        Joe Perry
        septiembre 29, 2021 06:31 a.m.

          Descargo de responsabilidad: La información de este sitio web no está dirigida al público en general de ningún país en particular. No está destinado a la distribución a residentes en ningún país donde dicha distribución o uso infrinja cualquier ley local o requisito reglamentario. La información y las opiniones en este informe son solo para uso de información general y no pretenden ser una oferta o solicitud con respecto a la compra o venta de cualquier divisa o contrato de CFD. Todas las opiniones e información contenidas en este informe están sujetas a cambios sin previo aviso. Este informe ha sido preparado sin tener en cuenta los objetivos de inversión específicos, la situación financiera y las necesidades de cualquier destinatario en particular. Cualquier referencia a movimientos o niveles de precios históricos es informativa basada en nuestro análisis y no representamos ni garantizamos que tales movimientos o niveles puedan volver a ocurrir en el futuro. Si bien la información contenida en este documento se obtuvo de fuentes que se consideran confiables, el autor no garantiza su precisión o integridad, ni asume ninguna responsabilidad por cualquier pérdida directa, indirecta o consecuente que pueda resultar de la confianza de cualquier persona en dicha información u opiniones.


          Los futuros, opciones sobre futuros, divisas y otros productos apalancados implican un riesgo significativo de pérdida y no son adecuados para todos los inversores. Las pérdidas pueden exceder sus depósitos. Aumentar el apalancamiento aumenta el riesgo. Los contratos de oro y plata al contado no están sujetos a la regulación de la Ley de Bolsa de Productos Básicos de EE. UU. Los contratos por diferencia (CFD) no están disponibles para los residentes de EE. UU. Antes de decidir operar con futuros de divisas y materias primas, debe considerar cuidadosamente sus objetivos financieros, nivel de experiencia y apetito por el riesgo. Cualquier opinión, noticia, investigación, análisis, precio u otra información contenida en este documento pretende ser información general sobre el tema tratado y se proporciona en el entendimiento de que no brindamos ningún asesoramiento de inversión, legal o fiscal. Debe consultar con el consejero apropiado u otros asesores sobre todos los asuntos de inversión, legales o fiscales. Las referencias a Forex.com o GAIN Capital se refieren a GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. y sus subsidiarias. Lea Características y riesgos de las opciones estandarizadas.