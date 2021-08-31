Utilizamos cookies. Al continuar usando este sitio o al hacer clic en "Aceptar", acepta su uso. Los detalles completos están en nuestra política de cookies.
Aceptar

EU CPI surprises. Hawks come out!

Joe Perry
Escrito por : ,  Analista de mercados EE.UU.
31-08-2021 13:57:00
11 Visitas a la página
Joe Perry
Escrito por : ,  Analista de mercados EE.UU.

Earlier today, the EU released its Flash CPI data for August.  The YoY print was 3% vs 2.7% expected and 2.2% in July.  This is the highest reading in nearly 10 years!  Just as with much of the rest of the developed world, rising inflation stemmed from strong demand and supply chain issues as economies reopen post-Covid.  A rise in energy prices was the main culprit for the increase in inflation.    The Core CPI was 1.6% vs 1.5% expected, more than double the 0.7% in July. 

What is inflation?

Will hawks be looking to change the pace of bond bonding under the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP) come the ECB meeting next week?  Last week,  VP de Guindos suggested that forecasts could be revised upward.  He also added that fiscal and monetary policy should be normalized as well, as the economy recovers. Today, after the CPI print, both Holzman and Knot commented that PEPP could be slowed in Q4.  Knot went as far as saying, “Euro Area inflation may justify end to ECB crisis mode.” However, Chief Economist Lane said that there was no hurry to remove favorable financing conditions and should wait to adjust PEPP.  ECB’s Villeroy also added this week that although the ECB should take account of a recent improvement in financing conditions, they can adjust bond purchases as needed each month under PEPP because they are not tied into buying any specific amount per month.  PEPP is currently set to expire in March 2022.

Your guide to the ECB

EUR/USD had broken out of a descending wedge on August 24th and began moving higher.  However today, the pair ran into resistance on the daily timeframe at a longer-term upward sloping trendline and horizontal resistance.  Although the day isn’t over yet. If today’s candlestick closed near 1.1800, it would form a shooting start, an indication that the pair may be ready to continue its move lower.

Source: Tradingview, StoneX

On a 240-minute timeframe, the EUR/USD had been moving higher in an orderly fashion once it broke out of the descending triangle.  In addition to the resistance mentioned above, the pair also hit the top of the upward sloping channel.  First resistance is near todays highs, the top trendline of the channel, and horizontal resistance, near 1.1850.  Above there, price can run to the next resistance level at 1.1908.  Support is at the bottom trendline of the channel near 1.1780.  Below there is horizontal support near 1.1725 and again near 1.1700.

Source: Tradingview, StoneX

The EU CPI was much higher for August than it was in July.  Already today, the hawks are coming out as both Holzman and Knot have suggested pulling back the amount purchases under PEPP.  But the big question is “Will they have influence over the rest of the ECB members, as well as Lagarde?”

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Tags relacionados EUR forex CPI Trade Ideas

Últimas noticias

Horario de trading de las bolsas mundiales
Ayer 02:35 p.m.
Mercados en el foco de esta semana: GBP/USD y USD/JPY
marzo 28, 2023 09:22 a.m.
Mercados Europeos: WTI vuelve a superar los USD $70 y el yen se mantiene firme
marzo 28, 2023 08:50 a.m.
Mercados en el foco de esta semana: DAX y GBP/USD
marzo 27, 2023 09:22 a.m.
Una guía sobre la crisis bancaria: ¿Qué pasó y qué viene después?
marzo 22, 2023 01:05 p.m.
Despidos de Big Tech: ¿Habrá más recortes de empleos por venir?
marzo 22, 2023 11:55 a.m.

Es fácil comenzar a operar

La apertura de una cuenta con nosotros es un proceso rápido y sencillo. Solicite una cuenta en línea en cuestión de minutos a través de nuestro formulario de solicitud simple y seguro.

Abrir una cuenta

Plataforma Web Trader

Nuestra sofisticada plataforma web está repleta de funciones.
Leer más

Calendario económico

Ver más

Artículos relacionados

Dos trades en el foco de esta semana: EUR/USD y FTSE
Fiona Cincotta
septiembre 5, 2022 02:13 p.m.
    Dos trades en el foco de esta semana: Petróleo y EUR/USD
    Fiona Cincotta
    marzo 7, 2022 04:12 p.m.
      Informe COT semanal: se forman divergencias entre los precios de FX y el posicionamiento general
      Matt Simpson
      enero 31, 2022 10:27 a.m.
        US Dollar Index (DXY) reaches new 2021 highs
        Joe Perry
        septiembre 29, 2021 06:31 a.m.

          Descargo de responsabilidad: La información de este sitio web no está dirigida al público en general de ningún país en particular. No está destinado a la distribución a residentes en ningún país donde dicha distribución o uso infrinja cualquier ley local o requisito reglamentario. La información y las opiniones en este informe son solo para uso de información general y no pretenden ser una oferta o solicitud con respecto a la compra o venta de cualquier divisa o contrato de CFD. Todas las opiniones e información contenidas en este informe están sujetas a cambios sin previo aviso. Este informe ha sido preparado sin tener en cuenta los objetivos de inversión específicos, la situación financiera y las necesidades de cualquier destinatario en particular. Cualquier referencia a movimientos o niveles de precios históricos es informativa basada en nuestro análisis y no representamos ni garantizamos que tales movimientos o niveles puedan volver a ocurrir en el futuro. Si bien la información contenida en este documento se obtuvo de fuentes que se consideran confiables, el autor no garantiza su precisión o integridad, ni asume ninguna responsabilidad por cualquier pérdida directa, indirecta o consecuente que pueda resultar de la confianza de cualquier persona en dicha información u opiniones.


          Los futuros, opciones sobre futuros, divisas y otros productos apalancados implican un riesgo significativo de pérdida y no son adecuados para todos los inversores. Las pérdidas pueden exceder sus depósitos. Aumentar el apalancamiento aumenta el riesgo. Los contratos de oro y plata al contado no están sujetos a la regulación de la Ley de Bolsa de Productos Básicos de EE. UU. Los contratos por diferencia (CFD) no están disponibles para los residentes de EE. UU. Antes de decidir operar con futuros de divisas y materias primas, debe considerar cuidadosamente sus objetivos financieros, nivel de experiencia y apetito por el riesgo. Cualquier opinión, noticia, investigación, análisis, precio u otra información contenida en este documento pretende ser información general sobre el tema tratado y se proporciona en el entendimiento de que no brindamos ningún asesoramiento de inversión, legal o fiscal. Debe consultar con el consejero apropiado u otros asesores sobre todos los asuntos de inversión, legales o fiscales. Las referencias a Forex.com o GAIN Capital se refieren a GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. y sus subsidiarias. Lea Características y riesgos de las opciones estandarizadas.