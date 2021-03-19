Utilizamos cookies. Al continuar usando este sitio o al hacer clic en "Aceptar", acepta su uso. Los detalles completos están en nuestra política de cookies.
Aceptar

EURGBP is near its breaking point

Joe Perry
Escrito por : ,  Analista de mercados EE.UU.
19-03-2021 11:04:00
0 Visitas a la página
Joe Perry
Escrito por : ,  Analista de mercados EE.UU.

When the ECB met last week, Christine Lagarde and friends said that the ECB would significantly pick up the pace of bond buying under its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP).  This week, the BOE met.  Andrew Baily and his gang decided they would leave monetary policy unchanged, keeping bond buying at 875 billion pounds.  In Europe, coronavirus cases are entering a “3rd wave”, as countries and cities are either extending or implementing restrictions and lockdowns.  In the UK, schools have reopened and there is a plan of action to reopen the economy.  Theoretically, this means that the Euro should be moving lower vs the Pound, as more bond buying and lockdowns should weigh on the Euro. 

The price action in EUR/GBP on a daily timeframe confirms this view.  As a Brexit deal became more and more of a “sure thing” in late December, EUR/GBP began to move lower. On January 13th the pair broke below the bottom trendline of a symmetrical triangle that the pair has been in since March 2020, and finally halted at support on February 24th,  near 0.8539, and formed a shooting star.  EUR/GBP bounced to horizontal resistance near 0.8736 briefly while unwinding an oversold RSI.  Price moved lower to the February 24th lows on March 9th and has been holding there since.  Note the RSI is moving higher, while price remains near the lows. The RSI now has room to move lower (if price moves lower), without moving into oversold territory immediately.

Chart analysis of EUR to GBP. Published in March 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

On a 240-minute timeframe, price has been range bound since March 4th between 0.8537 and 0.8633.  First resistance is at the downward sloping trendline from the February 26th highs.  If price breaks about the trendline, there is a band of resistance between the March 16th highs of 0.8640 and horizontal resistance near 0.8678.  This area includes the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the February 26th highs to the March 18th lows, near 0.8655. First support is near the March 18th lows of 0.8533. Below there, support is at the 127.2% and the 161.8% extension from the February 24th lows to the February 26th highs near 0.8485 and 0.8416, respectively.  Double bottom horizontal support from late 2020/early 2021 is near 0.8285. (See daily)

Chart analysis of EUR to GBP. Published in March 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

There is a plethora of UK data next week, including Claimant Count, Inflation data, and Retail Sales. If the net result from this data is stronger, EUR/GBP may push below the 0.8533 lows and continue with the longer-term trend.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.



Tags relacionados EUR forex GBP Banks

Últimas noticias

Una guía sobre la crisis bancaria: ¿Qué pasó y qué viene después?
marzo 22, 2023 01:05 p.m.
Despidos de Big Tech: ¿Habrá más recortes de empleos por venir?
marzo 22, 2023 11:55 a.m.
Las acciones del banco UBS caen casi un 14% tras comprar el Credit Suisse
marzo 20, 2023 10:20 a.m.
El crudo se desploma. ¿Aparecerá la OPEP al rescate?
marzo 16, 2023 10:06 a.m.
Mercados en el foco de esta semana: FTSE y EUR/USD
marzo 15, 2023 03:46 p.m.
Los bancos se desploman a medida que aumenta la preocupación
marzo 15, 2023 03:34 p.m.

Es fácil comenzar a operar

La apertura de una cuenta con nosotros es un proceso rápido y sencillo. Solicite una cuenta en línea en cuestión de minutos a través de nuestro formulario de solicitud simple y seguro.

Abrir una cuenta

Plataforma Web Trader

Nuestra sofisticada plataforma web está repleta de funciones.
Leer más

Calendario económico

Ver más

Artículos relacionados

Dos trades en el foco de esta semana: EUR/USD y FTSE
Fiona Cincotta
septiembre 5, 2022 02:13 p.m.
    Dos trades en el foco de esta semana: Petróleo y EUR/USD
    Fiona Cincotta
    marzo 7, 2022 04:12 p.m.
      Informe COT semanal: se forman divergencias entre los precios de FX y el posicionamiento general
      Matt Simpson
      enero 31, 2022 10:27 a.m.
        US Dollar Index (DXY) reaches new 2021 highs
        Joe Perry
        septiembre 29, 2021 06:31 a.m.

          Descargo de responsabilidad: La información de este sitio web no está dirigida al público en general de ningún país en particular. No está destinado a la distribución a residentes en ningún país donde dicha distribución o uso infrinja cualquier ley local o requisito reglamentario. La información y las opiniones en este informe son solo para uso de información general y no pretenden ser una oferta o solicitud con respecto a la compra o venta de cualquier divisa o contrato de CFD. Todas las opiniones e información contenidas en este informe están sujetas a cambios sin previo aviso. Este informe ha sido preparado sin tener en cuenta los objetivos de inversión específicos, la situación financiera y las necesidades de cualquier destinatario en particular. Cualquier referencia a movimientos o niveles de precios históricos es informativa basada en nuestro análisis y no representamos ni garantizamos que tales movimientos o niveles puedan volver a ocurrir en el futuro. Si bien la información contenida en este documento se obtuvo de fuentes que se consideran confiables, el autor no garantiza su precisión o integridad, ni asume ninguna responsabilidad por cualquier pérdida directa, indirecta o consecuente que pueda resultar de la confianza de cualquier persona en dicha información u opiniones.


          Los futuros, opciones sobre futuros, divisas y otros productos apalancados implican un riesgo significativo de pérdida y no son adecuados para todos los inversores. Las pérdidas pueden exceder sus depósitos. Aumentar el apalancamiento aumenta el riesgo. Los contratos de oro y plata al contado no están sujetos a la regulación de la Ley de Bolsa de Productos Básicos de EE. UU. Los contratos por diferencia (CFD) no están disponibles para los residentes de EE. UU. Antes de decidir operar con futuros de divisas y materias primas, debe considerar cuidadosamente sus objetivos financieros, nivel de experiencia y apetito por el riesgo. Cualquier opinión, noticia, investigación, análisis, precio u otra información contenida en este documento pretende ser información general sobre el tema tratado y se proporciona en el entendimiento de que no brindamos ningún asesoramiento de inversión, legal o fiscal. Debe consultar con el consejero apropiado u otros asesores sobre todos los asuntos de inversión, legales o fiscales. Las referencias a Forex.com o GAIN Capital se refieren a GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. y sus subsidiarias. Lea Características y riesgos de las opciones estandarizadas.