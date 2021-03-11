Utilizamos cookies. Al continuar usando este sitio o al hacer clic en "Aceptar", acepta su uso. Los detalles completos están en nuestra política de cookies.
Aceptar

European Open 19 trillion stimulus bill confirmed ECB up next

Avatar azul para los colaboradores invitados de FOREX.com
Escrito por : 
11-03-2021 2:20:00
1 Visitas a la página
Avatar azul para los colaboradores invitados de FOREX.com
Escrito por : 

Chart shows daily % Candles (from Asian open) relative to ATR (10). Published in March 2021 by FOREX.com

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index fell by -0.2 points (0%) to close at 6,713.90
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 172.49 points (0.59%) and currently trades at 28,864.32
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has risen by 441.39 points (1.53%) and currently trades at 29,348.91

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 24 points (0.36%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 6,749.60
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 9 points (0.24%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,828.92
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 47 points (0.32%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 14,587.25

Wednesday US Close:

  • The Dow Jones Industrial rose 464.28 points (1.46%) to close at 32,297.02
  • The S&P 500 index rose 23.37 points (0.61%) to close at 3,898.81
  • The Nasdaq 100 index fell -42.42 points (-0.33%) to close at 12,752.07

 

It was the usual ‘pre-central bank meeting day’, as volatility was a shadow of its former self for indices. But news that Biden’s COVID-19 stimulus package saw indices track higher in the second half of the session.

Asian indices were led higher by South Korea’s Kospi 200 and China’s CSI 300 index. The ASX 200 was flat for the session and remains around 6,700 after probing a 5-week low. The Nikkei 225 was also flat and remains anchored around 29k, looking for its next directional move.

Index futures are broadly higher across all regions. Nasdaq 100 E-minis led the US higher, currently trading around 91.5 points (0.7%) and the S&P E-minis have risen 18.25 points (0.5%).


S&P 500 cash at the close: 10 March 2021

  • The index closed -1.31% below its 52-week high
  • 287 (56.83%) stocks advanced and 215 (42.57%) declined             
  • Energy (2.6%) was the strongest sector and Information Technology (-0.4%) was the weakest
  • 7 out of the 11 sectors outperformed the index
  • 83.76% of stocks closed above their 200-day average     
  • 93.86% of stocks closed above their 50-day average        
  • 73.27% of stocks closed above their 20-day average       
 

Biden chalks up major victory with COVID-19 bill

The Biden administration are enjoying the confirmation of one of the largest economic stimulus packages in US history. All $1.9 trillion dollars of it. $400 billion of it is earmarked for $1,400 direct payments to most Americans, whilst local governments, state aid, child tax credit and further funding for vaccine distribution will receive around $350 billion. President Biden is to address the nation later today, which is presumably to confirm the ‘big Biden bill’.

 

Forex: Tiny overnight ranges leaves plenty of room for range expansion today

As to be expected, all pairs ranges remained well below their ATR’s (average true ranges). The Japanese yen was weaker during a mild risk-on session and the best performers were AUD/JPY, NZD/JPY and GBP/JPY. EUR/NZD and EUR/AUD were the weakest.

  • GBP/USD sits just above yesterday’s high, considering a re-test of 1.4000 (currently at 1.3937). Given the 3-day bullish reversal pattern above the 50-day eMA (morning star reversal) we suspect the correction is complete.
  • EUR/GBP is around 20-pips above its February low. With no obvious technical levels of support traders can seek support around the 0.8500 handle but, if momentum turns higher then the bullish target is 0.8596.
  • EUR/JPY has just broken out of a symmetrical triangle on the hourly chart. The 129.97 (call it 130) high is the next target. The triangle projects an approximate target around 131.00.
  • EUR/USD’s bullish candle yesterday was on high volume, particularly with buyers around 1.1900. We remain bullish above this level heading into the ECB meeting but a break below it could see yesterday’s buyers ‘selling’ their holdings to drive prices lower.

EUR/JPY: 131, here we come?

EUR/JPY has just broken out of a symmetrical triangle pattern on the four-hour chart ahead of today’s ECB meeting.

Market chart. Published in March 2021 by FOREX.com

The trend is clearly bullish and the 20 and 50-bar eMAs have provided dynamic support throughout the trend. The breakout has also sent prices back above the December 2018 high. If successful, the triangle projects a target around 131.00.

  • Our near-term bias is bullish above 129.38 (triangle breakout and Dec 2018 high)
  • For longer time-frame traders, the 129 low can be used for risk management
  • We may find profit taking / retracement initially around 130 but, given the overall trend, the bias is for a run to 131.00.

Commodities: Metals drift higher overnight

Gold prices have moved higher overnight and now trades around 1734 at a 5-day high. Silver is also attempting to break above a cluster of averages (10, 20 and 50 eMA’s) between 26.14 – 26.39 and Platinum rose to an 8-day higher overnight, after the Asian session low respected the 10 and 20-day averages as support.

Oil prices have gapped slightly higher after WTI and Brent both found support at their 10-day eMA’s yesterday. WTI trades just below $65 and hints that its small correction could be over with a small bullish candle at support yesterday. Brent currently trades around 68.44.

 

Up Next (Times in GMT)

Economic calendar table shows key financial events across the world . Published in July 2021 by StoneX

Tags relacionados Indices forex Central Bank ECB

Últimas noticias

Dow Jones: ¿Qué sigue para las acciones de Disney antes de las ganancias del Q2?
mayo 9, 2023 02:54 p.m.
Acciones de IA: Cómo invertir en inteligencia artificial
mayo 5, 2023 02:41 p.m.
Nasdaq 100: Apple supera las expectativas de ganancias gracias las ventas de iPhone
mayo 5, 2023 11:49 a.m.
Análisis de los mercados: Oro y USD/CAD en el foco
mayo 5, 2023 11:35 a.m.
Nasdaq 100: ¿Apple informará por segundo trimestre consecutivo menores ingresos y ganancias?
mayo 2, 2023 09:31 a.m.
Análisis de los mercados: EUR/USD y FTSE en el foco
mayo 2, 2023 09:15 a.m.

Es fácil comenzar a operar

La apertura de una cuenta con nosotros es un proceso rápido y sencillo. Solicite una cuenta en línea en cuestión de minutos a través de nuestro formulario de solicitud simple y seguro.

Abrir una cuenta

Plataforma Web Trader

Nuestra sofisticada plataforma web está repleta de funciones.
Leer más

Calendario económico

Ver más

Artículos relacionados

Edificio del Capitolio para mostrar artículos de noticias financieras de STONEX
Dow Jones: las acciones caen frente a la inflación
Fiona Cincotta
abril 28, 2023 02:52 p.m.
    Nasdaq 100: ¿Las ganancias de Meta disminuirán por sexto trimestre consecutivo?
    Matt Weller CFA CMT
    abril 25, 2023 09:08 a.m.
      Nasdaq 100: Qué es y cómo operar con este índice
      Federico Canut
      abril 19, 2023 11:10 a.m.
        Horario de las bolsas mundiales: ¿A qué hora abre y cierran las bolsas?
        Rebecca Cattlin
        marzo 29, 2023 02:35 p.m.

          Descargo de responsabilidad: La información de este sitio web no está dirigida al público en general de ningún país en particular. No está destinado a la distribución a residentes en ningún país donde dicha distribución o uso infrinja cualquier ley local o requisito reglamentario. La información y las opiniones en este informe son solo para uso de información general y no pretenden ser una oferta o solicitud con respecto a la compra o venta de cualquier divisa o contrato de CFD. Todas las opiniones e información contenidas en este informe están sujetas a cambios sin previo aviso. Este informe ha sido preparado sin tener en cuenta los objetivos de inversión específicos, la situación financiera y las necesidades de cualquier destinatario en particular. Cualquier referencia a movimientos o niveles de precios históricos es informativa basada en nuestro análisis y no representamos ni garantizamos que tales movimientos o niveles puedan volver a ocurrir en el futuro. Si bien la información contenida en este documento se obtuvo de fuentes que se consideran confiables, el autor no garantiza su precisión o integridad, ni asume ninguna responsabilidad por cualquier pérdida directa, indirecta o consecuente que pueda resultar de la confianza de cualquier persona en dicha información u opiniones.


          Los futuros, opciones sobre futuros, divisas y otros productos apalancados implican un riesgo significativo de pérdida y no son adecuados para todos los inversores. Las pérdidas pueden exceder sus depósitos. Aumentar el apalancamiento aumenta el riesgo. Los contratos de oro y plata al contado no están sujetos a la regulación de la Ley de Bolsa de Productos Básicos de EE. UU. Los contratos por diferencia (CFD) no están disponibles para los residentes de EE. UU. Antes de decidir operar con futuros de divisas y materias primas, debe considerar cuidadosamente sus objetivos financieros, nivel de experiencia y apetito por el riesgo. Cualquier opinión, noticia, investigación, análisis, precio u otra información contenida en este documento pretende ser información general sobre el tema tratado y se proporciona en el entendimiento de que no brindamos ningún asesoramiento de inversión, legal o fiscal. Debe consultar con el consejero apropiado u otros asesores sobre todos los asuntos de inversión, legales o fiscales. Las referencias a Forex.com o GAIN Capital se refieren a GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. y sus subsidiarias. Lea Características y riesgos de las opciones estandarizadas.