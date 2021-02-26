Utilizamos cookies. Al continuar usando este sitio o al hacer clic en "Aceptar", acepta su uso. Los detalles completos están en nuestra política de cookies.
Aceptar

European Open All eyes on yields FaceBook refriends Australia

Avatar azul para los colaboradores invitados de FOREX.com
Escrito por : 
26-02-2021 1:35:00
4 Visitas a la página
Avatar azul para los colaboradores invitados de FOREX.com
Escrito por : 

Asian futures:

  • Australia’s ASX 200 index fell by -160.7 points (-2.35%) to close at 6,673.3
  • Japan’s Nikkei 225 index fell by -1031.37 points (-3.42%) to close at 29,136.9
  • Hong Kong’s Heng Seng index has fallen by -934.25 points (-3.11%) currently trades at 29,139.92

FTSE 100:

  • UK’s FTSE 100 futures are currently down -97.5 points (-1.47%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 6,554.46

European futures:

  • The Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently down -61 points (-1.65%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,624.28
  • France’s CAC 40 futures are currently down -200 points (-1.44%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 13,679.33
  • Germany’s DAX futures are currently down 0 points (0%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 5,783.89

US futures:

  • The Dow Jones index fell -559.85 points (-0.175%) to close at 31,402.01
  • The S&P 500 index fell -96.09 points (-2.45%) to close at 3,829.34
  • The Nasdaq 100 index fell -473.88 points (-3.56%) to close at 12,828.311


Yesterday’s bond rout continued to weigh on sentient as Asian indices took Wall Street’s lead and traded broadly lower. The ASX 200 fell to a 3.5 week low of 6,658.90 and, perhaps not too surprisingly, the technology sector was the worst performer, shedding -5.1% after the Nasdaq led losses on Wall Street yesterday. Ultimately, all sectors of the ASX 200 were in the red. The Hang Seng was -2.7 lower but found technical support above the January low, whilst the Nikkei 225 accelerate its downside below 30k, with its next level of support being the January high at 28,979.53. 


RBA step in to retain YCC (yield curve control)

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) were forced to step in and purchase 3-year government bonds today, as the 3-year yield rose above their 1% target. RBA are currently suppressing the short-end of the curve and aim to cap their 3-year at a maximum of 1%. The fact they have to step in at all makes things interesting, because if investors continue to sell their bonds (forcing yields to rise) the RBA must keep buying. If they fail to keep yields low then traders will quickly notice, which reinforces bond selling and sends yields further still. Watch this space…

AUD/USD is testing the January high after failing to hold onto the 80c handle. Now sat at a key support level, traders must keep a close eye on the USD and bond yields to decipher its next move. NZD/USD also hit our first target outlined in today’s Asia Open report and will likely continue to track AUD’s direction so, if AUDs breaks below support, expect NZD to follow.

AUD, GBP and NZD are the weakest majors, USD and JPY are the strongest. AUD/CAD was the only pair to exceed its average true range (ATR) which leaves plenty of potential volatility for FX traders heading into the European and US sessions.


FaceBook re-friends Australia

After a 1-week blackout, FaceBook (FB) switched news back on for Australian users after signing content deals with three small local publishers. The timing is no coincidence.

Just yesterday, Australian parliament passed a new law which forces companies such as FaceBook and Google to pay content to news publishers, if they unable to negotiate a private deal with publishers. The fact that FaceBook have three deals today suggests the Australian government strongarmed the world’s largest media company into submission. And, with the world watching, it could pave the way for other nations to follow suit.

FaceBook currently trades at $254.69 and closed on the 200-day eMA yesterday. We could expect to see the stock weaken if investors feel revenues will be hit (if other nations follow suit) but we also have the fact that equities are broadly lower anyway. From a technical perspective, price action remains corrective since its record high last August, and we are not convinced the corrective low has occurred. A break beneath yesterday’s low assumes bearish resumption and brings the 244 lows into focus for bears.


Gold: Is it ready to fold?

There are different grades of ‘risk-off’. During a run-of-the-mill ‘risk-off’ session gold can appreciate as it attracts safe haven inflows from investors fleeing risker assets such as stocks, commodity currencies or emerging markets. And then there are risker risk-off sessions where gold falls with sentiment, as investors sell all assets to either revert to cash or sell their gold to pay for margin calls in other markets. Last night’s session was the latter as gold fell with stocks, commodities and emerging markets. 

Once again, gold has fallen to re-test the November low around 1,764, having provided a minor rebound towards its 200-day eMA. Suffice to say, the 200-day eMA capped as resistance, price action formed a lower high and we find ourselves waiting for a potential break lower.

  • Last week’s low (1760.82) is a pivotal level
  • A break beneath it could pave the way for a clear run towards the 1700 handle (just above a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level)
  • If support holds, we could see another minor bounce higher
  • We would not consider bullish setups on the daily chart until prices break above the 200-day eMA / recent swing high

Up Next (Times in GST)



With bond yields driving the show we could find any data scheduled to be placed on the back burner. The key question for traders today is if yields continue to rise and, if so, will they make markets crack further? With several markets at critical levels (gold at 1764 support, S&P 500 at the 50-day eMA and Nasdaq-100 at key support) it could be a make-or-break session. Keep an eye on the dollar and VIX (which should rise during risk-off, particularly if yields keep rising). But if yields do not rise it could provide a reprieve for markets ahead of the weekend and provide a risk-on bounce heading into the weekend close.


You can view all the scheduled events for today using our economic calendar, and keep up to date with the latest market news and analysis here.

Tags relacionados Equities Indices forex Gold

Últimas noticias

Análisis de los mercados: USD/CAD y EUR/USD en el foco
Hoy 09:27 a.m.
Alphabet en caída previo a las ganancias del primer trimestre
abril 21, 2023 03:54 p.m.
Análisis de los mercados: GBP/USD y Petróleo en el foco
abril 21, 2023 01:45 p.m.
Acciones de Tesla caen un 5% con los recortes de precios afectando los márgenes
abril 20, 2023 01:34 p.m.
Nvidia se sube a la ola de la Inteligencia Artificial
abril 20, 2023 10:46 a.m.
Nasdaq 100: Qué es y cómo operar con este índice
abril 19, 2023 11:10 a.m.

Es fácil comenzar a operar

La apertura de una cuenta con nosotros es un proceso rápido y sencillo. Solicite una cuenta en línea en cuestión de minutos a través de nuestro formulario de solicitud simple y seguro.

Abrir una cuenta

Plataforma Web Trader

Nuestra sofisticada plataforma web está repleta de funciones.
Leer más

Calendario económico

Ver más

Artículos relacionados

Alphabet en caída previo a las ganancias del primer trimestre
Joshua Warner
abril 21, 2023 03:54 p.m.
    Acciones de Tesla caen un 5% con los recortes de precios afectando los márgenes
    Joshua Warner
    abril 20, 2023 01:34 p.m.
      Nasdaq 100: Qué es y cómo operar con este índice
      Federico Canut
      abril 19, 2023 11:10 a.m.
        ¿Qué es la volatilidad de los mercados financieros?
        Federico Canut
        abril 19, 2023 10:55 a.m.

          Descargo de responsabilidad: La información de este sitio web no está dirigida al público en general de ningún país en particular. No está destinado a la distribución a residentes en ningún país donde dicha distribución o uso infrinja cualquier ley local o requisito reglamentario. La información y las opiniones en este informe son solo para uso de información general y no pretenden ser una oferta o solicitud con respecto a la compra o venta de cualquier divisa o contrato de CFD. Todas las opiniones e información contenidas en este informe están sujetas a cambios sin previo aviso. Este informe ha sido preparado sin tener en cuenta los objetivos de inversión específicos, la situación financiera y las necesidades de cualquier destinatario en particular. Cualquier referencia a movimientos o niveles de precios históricos es informativa basada en nuestro análisis y no representamos ni garantizamos que tales movimientos o niveles puedan volver a ocurrir en el futuro. Si bien la información contenida en este documento se obtuvo de fuentes que se consideran confiables, el autor no garantiza su precisión o integridad, ni asume ninguna responsabilidad por cualquier pérdida directa, indirecta o consecuente que pueda resultar de la confianza de cualquier persona en dicha información u opiniones.


          Los futuros, opciones sobre futuros, divisas y otros productos apalancados implican un riesgo significativo de pérdida y no son adecuados para todos los inversores. Las pérdidas pueden exceder sus depósitos. Aumentar el apalancamiento aumenta el riesgo. Los contratos de oro y plata al contado no están sujetos a la regulación de la Ley de Bolsa de Productos Básicos de EE. UU. Los contratos por diferencia (CFD) no están disponibles para los residentes de EE. UU. Antes de decidir operar con futuros de divisas y materias primas, debe considerar cuidadosamente sus objetivos financieros, nivel de experiencia y apetito por el riesgo. Cualquier opinión, noticia, investigación, análisis, precio u otra información contenida en este documento pretende ser información general sobre el tema tratado y se proporciona en el entendimiento de que no brindamos ningún asesoramiento de inversión, legal o fiscal. Debe consultar con el consejero apropiado u otros asesores sobre todos los asuntos de inversión, legales o fiscales. Las referencias a Forex.com o GAIN Capital se refieren a GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. y sus subsidiarias. Lea Características y riesgos de las opciones estandarizadas.