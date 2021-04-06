Utilizamos cookies. Al continuar usando este sitio o al hacer clic en "Aceptar", acepta su uso. Los detalles completos están en nuestra política de cookies.
Aceptar

European Open RBA hold rates traders return to their desks

Avatar azul para los colaboradores invitados de FOREX.com
Escrito por : 
06-04-2021 3:47:00
3 Visitas a la página
Avatar azul para los colaboradores invitados de FOREX.com
Escrito por : 

Chart shows daily % Candles (from Asian open) relative to ATR (10). Published in April 2021 by FOREX.com

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 63.4 points (0.93%) to close at 6,892.10
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has fallen by -349.29 points (-1.16%) and currently trades at 29,739.96
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has risen by 560.39 points (1.97%) and currently trades at 28,938.74

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 29.5 points (0.44%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 6,766.80
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 25 points (0.64%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,970.96
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 133 points (0.88%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 15,240.17

Monday US Close:

  • The Dow Jones Industrial rose 373.98 points (1.13%) to close at 33,527.19
  • The S&P 500 index rose 58.04 points (1.45%) to close at 4,077.91
  • The Nasdaq 100 index rose 268.65 points (2.02%) to close at 13,598.16

Indices: European and US equities are broadly higher

European indices ended the week on a strong note, just like their US counterparts. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones hit fresh record highs and the Nasdaq now looks like it is on a mission to crack 14,000. The DAX closed above 15k for the first time on Thursday and we are yet to see any worrying signs which could spoil its bullish trend on the daily chart. The CAC closed above 6100 for the first time since January 2020 (which was in fact its pre-pandemic peak). And the STOXX 50 closed to its highest level since February 2020, which remains its record high.

The FTSE 100 will open for the first time since Thursday due to the four-day Easter weekend. Yet unlike its European counterparts, its daily trend remains directionless and closed the week with a small Rikshaw Man Doji, just below its 200-week eMA. Thursday’s trade held above its 20-day eMA yet remains trapped within Wednesday’s bearish engulfing candle, therefore a break beneath the engulfing candle cements our bearish bias for the day.

 

No surprises from the RBA

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) kept their policy unchanged today, so rates and their 3-year bond target remain at 0.1%. They reiterated their lower for longer approach although said they are “carefully” monitoring trends in property credit due to the latest housing boom. Expectations for macro-prudential tools to return are likely to rise, and perhaps the pressure has been added with RBNZ doing just that in March. There was little reaction form the Australian dollar, although the ASX 200 closed at a 5-week high.

 

Forex: The dollar is on the back foot

As one would expect following a four-day weekend, trading ranges were small overnight for forex pairs. The US dollar index (DXY) has risen gently from yesterday’s low after printing a noteworthy bearish engulfing candle yesterday. And, as outlined in today’s Asian Open report, we’re waiting for prices to break below 92.50 support.

  • GBP/USD: Cable trades around 1.3900 after posting a solid gain yesterday (its most bullish close in nearly two months). Today’s bias remains bullish above 1.3850 and for a move closer towards 1.4000 resistance.
  • GBP/CHF: 1.3000 remains a key focal point and, therefore, a pivotal level. Take note that  yesterday produced a bearish pinbar at this key level so a break beneath it warns of a retracement.
  • EUR/USD: A bullish engulfing candle formed yesterday which has taken prices just beneath the 1.1835 low. Expect this resistance level to be pivotal today, as a break above it brings the 1.1900 handle into focus.
  • USD/CAD: A second bearish engulfing candle has formed beneath trendline resistance. The bias remains bearish below yesterday’s high. See today’s video for a closer look: [Video] Is the Nasdaq 100 Headed for 14k?

GBP/NZD shows potential for range expansion

Volatility always oscillates between high and low, so when we see prices ‘compress’ (such as a consolidation or low volatility retracement) we are then on the lookout for ‘range expansion’ where volatility increases and a directional move unfolds.

Given GBP/NZD is in a strong uptrend on the daily chart and we suspect bullish range expansion could be materialising, we are keeping a close look to see if momentum really is about to realign itself with the dominant trend.

The 10-day eMA is providing dynamic support and a small bullish inside candle formed yesterday, following a series of bullish and bearish spikes near recent highs. As prices have broken to a two-day high overnight we suspect the correction may be complete.

Chart analysis of GBP to NZD with possible range expansion possible. Published in April 2021 by FOREX.com

  • The bias remains bullish above the 1.9591 low, although if this is a bullish range expansion day then Thursday’s low at 1.9629 could also be used to aid with risk management.
  • The initial target is just below the 1.9800 high but, given the strength of the underlying trend we suspect bulls will try and break higher towards the 1.9956 – 2.000 zone.  
  • A break below 1.9510 wars of a counter-trend phase.

Commodities: Copper springs back to life

Copper may have completed its correction after gapping above $4 yesterday and breaking above trendline resistance. The bias is bullish above yesterday’s gap and for a run towards the February highs and potentially beyond. See today’s video for a closer look.

WTI prices remained near yesterday’s bearish engulfing candle low. If we’ve come to expect anything of it late, its to see it remain volatile and choppy on a daily basis as prices ricochet between 57.25 and 62.30. So, until we see a break outside of that range, then range trading strategies may be the best approach. However, given it has broken beneath its bullish trendline on the daily chart and is in the bottom quartile of its range then we’re keeping a close eye for a potential break below 57.25.

 

Up Next (Times in BST)

Economic calendar table shows global economic events and reports across the world. Published in April 2021 by FOREX.com

You can view all the scheduled events for today using our economic calendar, and keep up to date with the latest market news and analysis here.

  • The IMF (International Monetary Fund) release their World Economic Outlook and Global Financial Stability report.
  • ECB President Christine Lagarde participates in the IMF/World Bank Sprig Meetings.

Tags relacionados Indices forex GBP RBA

Últimas noticias

Una guía sobre la crisis bancaria: ¿Qué pasó y qué viene después?
Ayer 01:05 p.m.
Despidos de Big Tech: ¿Habrá más recortes de empleos por venir?
Ayer 11:55 a.m.
Las acciones del banco UBS caen casi un 14% tras comprar el Credit Suisse
marzo 20, 2023 10:20 a.m.
El crudo se desploma. ¿Aparecerá la OPEP al rescate?
marzo 16, 2023 10:06 a.m.
Mercados en el foco de esta semana: FTSE y EUR/USD
marzo 15, 2023 03:46 p.m.
Los bancos se desploman a medida que aumenta la preocupación
marzo 15, 2023 03:34 p.m.

Es fácil comenzar a operar

La apertura de una cuenta con nosotros es un proceso rápido y sencillo. Solicite una cuenta en línea en cuestión de minutos a través de nuestro formulario de solicitud simple y seguro.

Abrir una cuenta

Plataforma Web Trader

Nuestra sofisticada plataforma web está repleta de funciones.
Leer más

Calendario económico

Ver más

Artículos relacionados

Los bancos se desploman a medida que aumenta la preocupación
Fawad Razaqzada
marzo 15, 2023 03:34 p.m.
    El dólar se mantiene mientras las acciones suben
    Fawad Razaqzada
    febrero 9, 2023 02:33 p.m.
      Edificio del Capitolio para mostrar artículos de noticias financieras de STONEX
      EE.UU.: las acciones suben después de que la inflación se enfríe más de lo previsto
      Fiona Cincotta
      diciembre 13, 2022 03:57 p.m.
        Imagen destacada del gráfico de trade view utilizado en los artículos de Noticias y análisis de FOREX.com
        Análisis técnico: S&P 500, Índice Dólar, GBP/USD y Oro
        Fawad Razaqzada
        noviembre 30, 2022 09:18 a.m.

          Descargo de responsabilidad: La información de este sitio web no está dirigida al público en general de ningún país en particular. No está destinado a la distribución a residentes en ningún país donde dicha distribución o uso infrinja cualquier ley local o requisito reglamentario. La información y las opiniones en este informe son solo para uso de información general y no pretenden ser una oferta o solicitud con respecto a la compra o venta de cualquier divisa o contrato de CFD. Todas las opiniones e información contenidas en este informe están sujetas a cambios sin previo aviso. Este informe ha sido preparado sin tener en cuenta los objetivos de inversión específicos, la situación financiera y las necesidades de cualquier destinatario en particular. Cualquier referencia a movimientos o niveles de precios históricos es informativa basada en nuestro análisis y no representamos ni garantizamos que tales movimientos o niveles puedan volver a ocurrir en el futuro. Si bien la información contenida en este documento se obtuvo de fuentes que se consideran confiables, el autor no garantiza su precisión o integridad, ni asume ninguna responsabilidad por cualquier pérdida directa, indirecta o consecuente que pueda resultar de la confianza de cualquier persona en dicha información u opiniones.


          Los futuros, opciones sobre futuros, divisas y otros productos apalancados implican un riesgo significativo de pérdida y no son adecuados para todos los inversores. Las pérdidas pueden exceder sus depósitos. Aumentar el apalancamiento aumenta el riesgo. Los contratos de oro y plata al contado no están sujetos a la regulación de la Ley de Bolsa de Productos Básicos de EE. UU. Los contratos por diferencia (CFD) no están disponibles para los residentes de EE. UU. Antes de decidir operar con futuros de divisas y materias primas, debe considerar cuidadosamente sus objetivos financieros, nivel de experiencia y apetito por el riesgo. Cualquier opinión, noticia, investigación, análisis, precio u otra información contenida en este documento pretende ser información general sobre el tema tratado y se proporciona en el entendimiento de que no brindamos ningún asesoramiento de inversión, legal o fiscal. Debe consultar con el consejero apropiado u otros asesores sobre todos los asuntos de inversión, legales o fiscales. Las referencias a Forex.com o GAIN Capital se refieren a GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. y sus subsidiarias. Lea Características y riesgos de las opciones estandarizadas.