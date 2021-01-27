Utilizamos cookies. Al continuar usando este sitio o al hacer clic en "Aceptar", acepta su uso. Los detalles completos están en nuestra política de cookies.
Aceptar

FOMC Recap Dollar Rallies Stocks Unenthused as Powell Holds the Line

Matt Weller
Escrito por : ,  Jefe de Investigación de Mercados
27-01-2021 16:17:00
3 Visitas a la página
Matt Weller
Escrito por : ,  Jefe de Investigación de Mercados

Traders enamored with the minute by minute fluctuations in so-called meme stocks like Gamestop (GME) and AMC Entertainment (AMC) may not have noticed, but we just saw a far more longer-term and macroeconomically-significant news item land: The Federal Reserve’s January monetary policy meeting.

As we outlined in yesterday’s FOMC Preview report, the central bank was never going to make any immediate changes at today’s meeting, but the markets would still key in on any changes the central bank made around the margins of its statement and in Jerome Powell’s press conference.

When it comes to the statement, the Fed made relatively few changes, as the below “red line” shows:

Document shows central bank changes to US Federal reserve statement. Published in January 2021 From Gain Capital/FRB

Source: Federal Reserve, GAIN Capital

The biggest takeaways from the central bank’s statement are that the pace of the recovery has slowed and that the Fed will be closely monitoring the progress of vaccinations as the first step toward normalizing monetary policy. The statement continues to emphasize that the FOMC needs to see inflation run above 2% for some time before removing the current accommodative policy stance. Put simply, there were no signs in the statement that the central bank has changed its outlook on the US economy and monetary policy.

As we go to press, Fed Chairman Powell is winding down his press conference and has generally stressed the importance of remaining accommodative and flexible until inflation actually starts to pick up. Highlighted comments from the presser follow (emphasis ours):

  • PATH OF THE ECONOMY CONTINUES TO DEPEND SIGNIFICANTLY ON THE VIRUS
  • REAL UNEMPLOYMENT RATE CLOSER TO 10%
  • VERY UNLIKELY THAT WE’LL SEE TROUBLING INFLATION
  • SEVERAL DEVELOPMENTS HAVE SIGNALLED A BETTER OUTLOOK LATER IN 2021
  • MONETARY POLICY IS PLAYING A KEY ROLE IN SUPPORTING ECONOMY
  • LIKELY TO TAKE SOME TIME FOR SUBSTANTIAL FURTHER PROGRESS TO BE ACHIEVED
  • POLICY TO REMAIN ACCOMMODATIVE UNTIL GOALS REACHED
  • TOO EARLY TO BE TALKING ABOUT DATES ON TAPERING
  • PATH AHEAD REMAINS HIGHY UNCERTAIN
  • POWELL, ASKED ABOUT GAMESTOP, DECLINES TO COMMENT (you know we had to sneak that one in here!)

Market reaction

Despite the Fed’s generally dovish, steady-as-she-goes tone, US indices have deepened their selloff, with major indices trading lower by 2-3% ahead of the close. Both gold and oil are also ticking lower along with the yield on the benchmark 10-year treasury bond (-2bps to 1.02%). In FX, the US dollar has recovered off its midday lows to resume the uptrend from today’s Asian and European sessions. With little in the way of new information from Powell and Company, traders may look at this near-term rally in the greenback as a selling opportunity until the longer-term 50- and 100-day EMAs start to turn.

Chart analysis of US Dollar index daily chart . Published in January 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Tags relacionados Fed FOMC DXY USD

Últimas noticias

Acciones de Tesla caen un 5% con los recortes de precios afectando los márgenes
Hoy 01:34 p.m.
Nvidia se sube a la ola de la Inteligencia Artificial
Hoy 10:46 a.m.
Nasdaq 100: Qué es y cómo operar con este índice
Ayer 11:10 a.m.
¿Qué es la volatilidad de los mercados financieros?
Ayer 10:55 a.m.
Análisis de los mercados: EUR/GBP y Petróleo en el foco
Ayer 09:17 a.m.
Análisis de Nasdaq 100: NDX continúa enrollándose en una bandera alcista
abril 18, 2023 11:12 a.m.

Es fácil comenzar a operar

La apertura de una cuenta con nosotros es un proceso rápido y sencillo. Solicite una cuenta en línea en cuestión de minutos a través de nuestro formulario de solicitud simple y seguro.

Abrir una cuenta

Plataforma Web Trader

Nuestra sofisticada plataforma web está repleta de funciones.
Leer más

Calendario económico

Ver más

Artículos relacionados

Precio del USD/MXN: peso mexicano fluctúa atento a las minutas de la Fed
Federico Canut
octubre 12, 2022 02:12 p.m.
    Precio del USD/MXN: peso mexicano fluctúa atento a las minutas de la Fed
    Federico Canut
    octubre 12, 2022 02:12 p.m.
      ¿Qué podemos esperar de las Nóminas no Agrícolas (NFP) en el 2022?
      Matt Weller CFA CMT
      enero 7, 2022 11:53 a.m.
        Bancos centrales: ¿Qué políticas tendrán que modificar en el 2022?
        Joe Perry
        diciembre 21, 2021 10:46 a.m.

          Descargo de responsabilidad: La información de este sitio web no está dirigida al público en general de ningún país en particular. No está destinado a la distribución a residentes en ningún país donde dicha distribución o uso infrinja cualquier ley local o requisito reglamentario. La información y las opiniones en este informe son solo para uso de información general y no pretenden ser una oferta o solicitud con respecto a la compra o venta de cualquier divisa o contrato de CFD. Todas las opiniones e información contenidas en este informe están sujetas a cambios sin previo aviso. Este informe ha sido preparado sin tener en cuenta los objetivos de inversión específicos, la situación financiera y las necesidades de cualquier destinatario en particular. Cualquier referencia a movimientos o niveles de precios históricos es informativa basada en nuestro análisis y no representamos ni garantizamos que tales movimientos o niveles puedan volver a ocurrir en el futuro. Si bien la información contenida en este documento se obtuvo de fuentes que se consideran confiables, el autor no garantiza su precisión o integridad, ni asume ninguna responsabilidad por cualquier pérdida directa, indirecta o consecuente que pueda resultar de la confianza de cualquier persona en dicha información u opiniones.


          Los futuros, opciones sobre futuros, divisas y otros productos apalancados implican un riesgo significativo de pérdida y no son adecuados para todos los inversores. Las pérdidas pueden exceder sus depósitos. Aumentar el apalancamiento aumenta el riesgo. Los contratos de oro y plata al contado no están sujetos a la regulación de la Ley de Bolsa de Productos Básicos de EE. UU. Los contratos por diferencia (CFD) no están disponibles para los residentes de EE. UU. Antes de decidir operar con futuros de divisas y materias primas, debe considerar cuidadosamente sus objetivos financieros, nivel de experiencia y apetito por el riesgo. Cualquier opinión, noticia, investigación, análisis, precio u otra información contenida en este documento pretende ser información general sobre el tema tratado y se proporciona en el entendimiento de que no brindamos ningún asesoramiento de inversión, legal o fiscal. Debe consultar con el consejero apropiado u otros asesores sobre todos los asuntos de inversión, legales o fiscales. Las referencias a Forex.com o GAIN Capital se refieren a GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. y sus subsidiarias. Lea Características y riesgos de las opciones estandarizadas.