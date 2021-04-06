Utilizamos cookies. Al continuar usando este sitio o al hacer clic en "Aceptar", acepta su uso. Los detalles completos están en nuestra política de cookies.
Aceptar

Hopes of summer surge drive SP 500 above 4000 Where to next

Matt Weller
Escrito por : ,  Jefe de Investigación de Mercados
06-04-2021 16:38:00
0 Visitas a la página
Matt Weller
Escrito por : ,  Jefe de Investigación de Mercados

To say that the recent economic data out of the US has been strong would be an understatement.

Fresh on the heels of last week’s jaw-dropping 64.7 reading in the ISM manufacturing PMI survey, a 37-year high, yesterday’s ISM services PMI figure came in at 63.7, a record high for the 40+ years the survey has been ongoing. Meanwhile, Friday’s NFP report showed that the US economy created a staggering 916k net new jobs in March, the highest print in the last seven months. Far from a mere “return to normal,” traders are starting to bet on sultry summer surge in US economic activity as the weather warms and vaccine distribution continues apace.

As the data continues to exceed expectations, traders continue to drive US indices higher. Even with the huge FANMAG stocks lagging the broader market, we’ve seen a smooth rotation to industrial, material, retail, and other “reopening” sectors. As the chart below shows, the S&P 500 has grinded its way steadily higher for a full year now, with any temporary dips finding support near the bottom of a rising channel and the 100-day EMA:

Source: StoneX, TradingView

With the widely-followed index now holding above the key psychological level at 4,000, bulls may feel emboldened to push the S&P 500 up to the next noteworthy level of resistance, the 161.8% Fibonacci extension of the Q1 2020 COVID-19 pandemic selloff near 4140. That area also marks the top of the current upward-trending channel, which could provide another excuse for buyers to take short-term profits.

Regardless, the S&P 500 has closed below its 50-day EMA exactly once in the past five months, so traders will likely continue to buy any near-term dips as long as the index remains above 3900 in the coming weeks.

Learn more about index trading opportunities.


Tags relacionados SPX 500 Indices Trade Ideas

Últimas noticias

Una guía sobre la crisis bancaria: ¿Qué pasó y qué viene después?
marzo 22, 2023 01:05 p.m.
Despidos de Big Tech: ¿Habrá más recortes de empleos por venir?
marzo 22, 2023 11:55 a.m.
Las acciones del banco UBS caen casi un 14% tras comprar el Credit Suisse
marzo 20, 2023 10:20 a.m.
El crudo se desploma. ¿Aparecerá la OPEP al rescate?
marzo 16, 2023 10:06 a.m.
Mercados en el foco de esta semana: FTSE y EUR/USD
marzo 15, 2023 03:46 p.m.
Los bancos se desploman a medida que aumenta la preocupación
marzo 15, 2023 03:34 p.m.

Es fácil comenzar a operar

La apertura de una cuenta con nosotros es un proceso rápido y sencillo. Solicite una cuenta en línea en cuestión de minutos a través de nuestro formulario de solicitud simple y seguro.

Abrir una cuenta

Plataforma Web Trader

Nuestra sofisticada plataforma web está repleta de funciones.
Leer más

Calendario económico

Ver más

Artículos relacionados

Mercados en el foco de esta semana: EUR/GBP y S&P 500
Fiona Cincotta
febrero 23, 2023 09:36 a.m.
    Edificio del Capitolio para mostrar artículos de noticias financieras de STONEX
    Mercado de EEUU: Las acciones caen frente al impacto de los datos de nómina de ADP
    Fiona Cincotta
    octubre 5, 2022 02:22 p.m.
      Perspectiva del Q4: Qué esperar del último trimestre del 2022
      Fiona Cincotta
      octubre 3, 2022 02:15 p.m.
        Perspectiva del Q4: Qué esperar del último trimestre del 2022
        Fiona Cincotta
        octubre 3, 2022 02:15 p.m.

          Descargo de responsabilidad: La información de este sitio web no está dirigida al público en general de ningún país en particular. No está destinado a la distribución a residentes en ningún país donde dicha distribución o uso infrinja cualquier ley local o requisito reglamentario. La información y las opiniones en este informe son solo para uso de información general y no pretenden ser una oferta o solicitud con respecto a la compra o venta de cualquier divisa o contrato de CFD. Todas las opiniones e información contenidas en este informe están sujetas a cambios sin previo aviso. Este informe ha sido preparado sin tener en cuenta los objetivos de inversión específicos, la situación financiera y las necesidades de cualquier destinatario en particular. Cualquier referencia a movimientos o niveles de precios históricos es informativa basada en nuestro análisis y no representamos ni garantizamos que tales movimientos o niveles puedan volver a ocurrir en el futuro. Si bien la información contenida en este documento se obtuvo de fuentes que se consideran confiables, el autor no garantiza su precisión o integridad, ni asume ninguna responsabilidad por cualquier pérdida directa, indirecta o consecuente que pueda resultar de la confianza de cualquier persona en dicha información u opiniones.


          Los futuros, opciones sobre futuros, divisas y otros productos apalancados implican un riesgo significativo de pérdida y no son adecuados para todos los inversores. Las pérdidas pueden exceder sus depósitos. Aumentar el apalancamiento aumenta el riesgo. Los contratos de oro y plata al contado no están sujetos a la regulación de la Ley de Bolsa de Productos Básicos de EE. UU. Los contratos por diferencia (CFD) no están disponibles para los residentes de EE. UU. Antes de decidir operar con futuros de divisas y materias primas, debe considerar cuidadosamente sus objetivos financieros, nivel de experiencia y apetito por el riesgo. Cualquier opinión, noticia, investigación, análisis, precio u otra información contenida en este documento pretende ser información general sobre el tema tratado y se proporciona en el entendimiento de que no brindamos ningún asesoramiento de inversión, legal o fiscal. Debe consultar con el consejero apropiado u otros asesores sobre todos los asuntos de inversión, legales o fiscales. Las referencias a Forex.com o GAIN Capital se refieren a GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. y sus subsidiarias. Lea Características y riesgos de las opciones estandarizadas.