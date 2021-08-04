Utilizamos cookies. Al continuar usando este sitio o al hacer clic en "Aceptar", acepta su uso. Los detalles completos están en nuestra política de cookies.
Aceptar

How the SP500 continues to climb a wall of worry and where to from here

04-08-2021 6:09:00
7 Visitas a la página
bandera de Estados Unidos para destacar contenido relacionado con los mercados estadounidenses que se negocian en FOREX.com

In recent weeks, strength in corporate earnings has helped US equity indices climb a wall of worry, including the spread of the Delta variant and Chinese regulatory clampdowns. Although as noted last week here sharp downside moves in Chinese stock markets no longer result in widespread contagion in markets outside of China as it has in the past. 

A reflection of the modern-day realisation that the Chinese economy is not integrated into global markets and local markets, whether the RMB or equity markets, are managed in the direction that authorities prefer.

On the subject of the Delta variant, central banks have been remarkably sanguine about its spread over the past week. Federal Reserve Chairman Powell commenting after the latest FOMC meeting, "there has tended to be less in the way of economic implications from each wave. We will see whether that is the case with the delta variety, but it's certainly not an unreasonable expectation."

The uber dovish RBA included in its statement yesterday an acknowledgment, "The experience to date has been that once virus outbreaks are contained, the economy bounces back quickly."

Further supporting equity markets, reports that countries including the UK are approaching herd-immunity. The University College London estimate total UK population immunity at 87%, close to an estimated herd-immunity threshold of 93%.

After following the road map to new highs outlined two weeks ago here, the expectation is for the S&P500 to push higher again towards trend channel resistance, currently at 4470ish in coming sessions.

From near trend channel resistance, look for the rally to stall and a pullback to develop towards trend channel support at 4320/00, in line with the weaker seasonal’ s seen during August. 

S&P500 Daily Chart

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 4th of August 2021. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Tags relacionados Equities Indices SPX 500 Stocks

Últimas noticias

Horario de trading de las bolsas mundiales
Hoy 02:35 p.m.
Mercados en el foco de esta semana: GBP/USD y USD/JPY
Ayer 09:22 a.m.
Mercados Europeos: WTI vuelve a superar los USD $70 y el yen se mantiene firme
Ayer 08:50 a.m.
Mercados en el foco de esta semana: DAX y GBP/USD
marzo 27, 2023 09:22 a.m.
Una guía sobre la crisis bancaria: ¿Qué pasó y qué viene después?
marzo 22, 2023 01:05 p.m.
Despidos de Big Tech: ¿Habrá más recortes de empleos por venir?
marzo 22, 2023 11:55 a.m.

Es fácil comenzar a operar

La apertura de una cuenta con nosotros es un proceso rápido y sencillo. Solicite una cuenta en línea en cuestión de minutos a través de nuestro formulario de solicitud simple y seguro.

Abrir una cuenta

Plataforma Web Trader

Nuestra sofisticada plataforma web está repleta de funciones.
Leer más

Calendario económico

Ver más

Artículos relacionados

Horario de trading de las bolsas mundiales
Rebecca Cattlin
Hoy 02:35 p.m.
    Una guía sobre la crisis bancaria: ¿Qué pasó y qué viene después?
    Joshua Warner
    marzo 22, 2023 01:05 p.m.
      Despidos de Big Tech: ¿Habrá más recortes de empleos por venir?
      Joshua Warner
      marzo 22, 2023 11:55 a.m.
        Reddit y las “acciones memes” | ¿Qué son y cuáles están en tendencia?
        Joshua Warner
        marzo 15, 2023 03:09 p.m.

          Descargo de responsabilidad: La información de este sitio web no está dirigida al público en general de ningún país en particular. No está destinado a la distribución a residentes en ningún país donde dicha distribución o uso infrinja cualquier ley local o requisito reglamentario. La información y las opiniones en este informe son solo para uso de información general y no pretenden ser una oferta o solicitud con respecto a la compra o venta de cualquier divisa o contrato de CFD. Todas las opiniones e información contenidas en este informe están sujetas a cambios sin previo aviso. Este informe ha sido preparado sin tener en cuenta los objetivos de inversión específicos, la situación financiera y las necesidades de cualquier destinatario en particular. Cualquier referencia a movimientos o niveles de precios históricos es informativa basada en nuestro análisis y no representamos ni garantizamos que tales movimientos o niveles puedan volver a ocurrir en el futuro. Si bien la información contenida en este documento se obtuvo de fuentes que se consideran confiables, el autor no garantiza su precisión o integridad, ni asume ninguna responsabilidad por cualquier pérdida directa, indirecta o consecuente que pueda resultar de la confianza de cualquier persona en dicha información u opiniones.


          Los futuros, opciones sobre futuros, divisas y otros productos apalancados implican un riesgo significativo de pérdida y no son adecuados para todos los inversores. Las pérdidas pueden exceder sus depósitos. Aumentar el apalancamiento aumenta el riesgo. Los contratos de oro y plata al contado no están sujetos a la regulación de la Ley de Bolsa de Productos Básicos de EE. UU. Los contratos por diferencia (CFD) no están disponibles para los residentes de EE. UU. Antes de decidir operar con futuros de divisas y materias primas, debe considerar cuidadosamente sus objetivos financieros, nivel de experiencia y apetito por el riesgo. Cualquier opinión, noticia, investigación, análisis, precio u otra información contenida en este documento pretende ser información general sobre el tema tratado y se proporciona en el entendimiento de que no brindamos ningún asesoramiento de inversión, legal o fiscal. Debe consultar con el consejero apropiado u otros asesores sobre todos los asuntos de inversión, legales o fiscales. Las referencias a Forex.com o GAIN Capital se refieren a GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. y sus subsidiarias. Lea Características y riesgos de las opciones estandarizadas.