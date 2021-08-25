Utilizamos cookies. Al continuar usando este sitio o al hacer clic en "Aceptar", acepta su uso. Los detalles completos están en nuestra política de cookies.
Aceptar

Index in Focus: Russell 2000 making a strong move of its own!

Joe Perry
Escrito por : ,  Analista de mercados EE.UU.
25-08-2021 17:44:00
12 Visitas a la página
Joe Perry
Escrito por : ,  Analista de mercados EE.UU.

While the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ 100 have been making all-time highs, the small cap Russell 2000 has been underperforming and is nearly 5% below its all-time highs. This is even after posting a 5.5% gain over the last 4 days.  Why is RUT underperforming its stock index peers?  Smaller companies are more sensitive to higher interest rates and higher inflation.  With the expectation of tapering to begin “sooner than later”, companies in large cap indices are better positioned to produce strong earnings even though inflation is rising. 

Click here to trade the Russell 2000!

The NASDAQ 100/Russell 2000 shows the ratio of the 2 assets.  If the line is moving higher, then the NASDAQ 100 is performing better.  If the ratio is decreasing, then the Russell 2000 is performing better.  Below we can see that from early September 2020 until mid-March the ratio was moving lower, as investors were concerned that the economy would reopen and the “stay at home” NASDAQ 100 stocks would underperform the mom and pop Russell 2000 “go out” stocks, particularly in hospitality and leisure.  In mid-March, when Fed Chairman Powell said that “substantial further progress” would be needed before the Fed would begin tapering, investors got nervous as inflation and inflation expectation were on the rise (not believing Powell, who said inflation will be “transitory”).  Therefore, the NASDAQ 100 began to outperform the Russell 2000. 

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Since the reversal in March, the ratio has been forming an ascending wedge.  Last week, the ratio moved above the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from the September 2nd highs to the March 12th lows at 6.94.  Horizontal resistance sits just above at 7.08.  However, since then the ratio has turned lower and it is threatening to take out the bottom trendline of the ascending wedge, near 6.08.  If the ratio moves below the trendline, it has room to move to the downside.  First support is at 6.64, with room to move to 6.33.

The Russell 2000 was moving higher from late October 2020 until March.  However, as the NASDAQ 100/Russell 2000 ratio began moving higher, the Russell 2000 was only moving sideways.  The Russell 2000 broke below its upward trend and has been trading between 2085.12 and 2360.17 ever since!  Last week, the small cap index traded below the 200 Day Moving Average at 2085.12 and failed, resulting it the previously mentioned 5.5% gain over the last 4 days  However, near-term resistance is just above at 2256.44.  If price breaks above there, it can move to test its own all-time highs at 2360.16.  Support is below at the 200 Day Moving Average, then the lows from August 19th at 2122.24.  Below there, price can fall to the bottom of the range near 2085.12.

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

The Russell 2000 has had strong gains over the last 4 days.  This may very well be positioning ahead of Fed Chairman Powell’s speech on Friday at the  Jackson Hole Symposium.  With the NASDAQ 100/ Russell 2000 turning lower and threatening to break below the ascending wedge, the index may be at the start of a new trend!



Tags relacionados Indices Interest rates Inflation Trade Ideas

Últimas noticias

El crudo se desploma. ¿Aparecerá la OPEP al rescate?
marzo 16, 2023 10:06 a.m.
Mercados en el foco de esta semana: FTSE y EUR/USD
marzo 15, 2023 03:46 p.m.
Los bancos se desploman a medida que aumenta la preocupación
marzo 15, 2023 03:34 p.m.
Reddit y las “acciones memes” | ¿Qué son y cuáles están en tendencia?
marzo 15, 2023 03:09 p.m.
Mercados en el foco de esta semana: EUR/GBP y USD/JPY
marzo 14, 2023 10:08 a.m.
Se prevé que los precios de las materias primas sean fuertes en 2023
marzo 14, 2023 09:48 a.m.

Es fácil comenzar a operar

La apertura de una cuenta con nosotros es un proceso rápido y sencillo. Solicite una cuenta en línea en cuestión de minutos a través de nuestro formulario de solicitud simple y seguro.

Abrir una cuenta

Plataforma Web Trader

Nuestra sofisticada plataforma web está repleta de funciones.
Leer más

Calendario económico

Ver más

Artículos relacionados

Los bancos se desploman a medida que aumenta la preocupación
Fawad Razaqzada
marzo 15, 2023 03:34 p.m.
    El dólar se mantiene mientras las acciones suben
    Fawad Razaqzada
    febrero 9, 2023 02:33 p.m.
      Edificio del Capitolio para mostrar artículos de noticias financieras de STONEX
      EE.UU.: las acciones suben después de que la inflación se enfríe más de lo previsto
      Fiona Cincotta
      diciembre 13, 2022 03:57 p.m.
        Imagen destacada del gráfico de trade view utilizado en los artículos de Noticias y análisis de FOREX.com
        Análisis técnico: S&P 500, Índice Dólar, GBP/USD y Oro
        Fawad Razaqzada
        noviembre 30, 2022 09:18 a.m.

          Descargo de responsabilidad: La información de este sitio web no está dirigida al público en general de ningún país en particular. No está destinado a la distribución a residentes en ningún país donde dicha distribución o uso infrinja cualquier ley local o requisito reglamentario. La información y las opiniones en este informe son solo para uso de información general y no pretenden ser una oferta o solicitud con respecto a la compra o venta de cualquier divisa o contrato de CFD. Todas las opiniones e información contenidas en este informe están sujetas a cambios sin previo aviso. Este informe ha sido preparado sin tener en cuenta los objetivos de inversión específicos, la situación financiera y las necesidades de cualquier destinatario en particular. Cualquier referencia a movimientos o niveles de precios históricos es informativa basada en nuestro análisis y no representamos ni garantizamos que tales movimientos o niveles puedan volver a ocurrir en el futuro. Si bien la información contenida en este documento se obtuvo de fuentes que se consideran confiables, el autor no garantiza su precisión o integridad, ni asume ninguna responsabilidad por cualquier pérdida directa, indirecta o consecuente que pueda resultar de la confianza de cualquier persona en dicha información u opiniones.


          Los futuros, opciones sobre futuros, divisas y otros productos apalancados implican un riesgo significativo de pérdida y no son adecuados para todos los inversores. Las pérdidas pueden exceder sus depósitos. Aumentar el apalancamiento aumenta el riesgo. Los contratos de oro y plata al contado no están sujetos a la regulación de la Ley de Bolsa de Productos Básicos de EE. UU. Los contratos por diferencia (CFD) no están disponibles para los residentes de EE. UU. Antes de decidir operar con futuros de divisas y materias primas, debe considerar cuidadosamente sus objetivos financieros, nivel de experiencia y apetito por el riesgo. Cualquier opinión, noticia, investigación, análisis, precio u otra información contenida en este documento pretende ser información general sobre el tema tratado y se proporciona en el entendimiento de que no brindamos ningún asesoramiento de inversión, legal o fiscal. Debe consultar con el consejero apropiado u otros asesores sobre todos los asuntos de inversión, legales o fiscales. Las referencias a Forex.com o GAIN Capital se refieren a GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. y sus subsidiarias. Lea Características y riesgos de las opciones estandarizadas.