Utilizamos cookies. Al continuar usando este sitio o al hacer clic en "Aceptar", acepta su uso. Los detalles completos están en nuestra política de cookies.
Aceptar

Now that a plan is in place whats next for GBP

Joe Perry
Escrito por : ,  Analista de mercados EE.UU.
23-02-2021 13:17:00
7 Visitas a la página
Joe Perry
Escrito por : ,  Analista de mercados EE.UU.

The plan to reopen the UK was laid out yesterday, and things couldn’t be better!  Everyone will be back outside and enjoying cocktails and hugs by mid-June.  However, we did see a mixed bag of employment data from the UK today.  Although the headline Claimant Count Change for January was better at -20K vs +25k expected, the unemployment rate ticked higher from 5% to 5.1%.  But that doesn’t matter, because it’s in the past.  The reopening is the future.

Not to sound like a broken record, but the GBP has been on a tear since mid-November.  First, hope for a positive Brexit scenario, and then the done deal.  Throw in a BOE who sounds “less dovish” than other central banks and now a reopening plan.  The UK has been in lockdown for months.  There is no where to go but up.  Fx traders have been anticipating this for just as long as the country has been in lockdown!

But what now?  The plan is here. Will GBP continue to move higher?

GBP/USD moved higher on February 18th above some key levels.  Not only has  pair broken above the upward sloping trendline from the channel back in November, but it also broke above phycological resistance at 1.4000 and is heading into horizontal resistance from the spring of 2018 near 1.4120.  The RSI has moved into overbought territory to 75.87 on a daily timeframe, so there is a possibility of a pullback.  With all the good news out there already, is it possible the pair could pullback?  A confluence of support is back at the upper trendline of the channel and the 1.4000 level.  Below there, price can fall to previous support near 1.3750. However, note that if price does break above 1.4120, it can run up to spring 2018 highs at 1.4376.  Be weary of a pullback to shake out weak longs in these overbought conditions.

Chart analysis of GBP to USD. Published in February 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

EUR/GBP was in a symmetrical triangle since the pandemic highs of March 2020.  However, in mid-January, price broke below the upward sloping bottom trendline of the triangle and hasn’t looked back.  EUR/GBP has recently broken the 161.8% Fibonacci extension from the November 24, 2020 lows to the highs on December 21, 2020 highs, near 0.8466.  However, the RSI is in oversold territory, down near 21.71 and price is moving towards strong long-term horizontal support near 0.8600.  The bounce is not out of the question as bears may look to take profits near these levels. The next level of horizontal support is near 0.8517.  If price does bounce, resistance is at 0.8736, then 0.8810.

Chart analysis of the EUR against Pound Sterling. Published in February 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

Just as with EUR/GBP, GBP/CAD has recently broken out of a symmetrical triangle.  However, even with recent CAD strength, GBP/CAD continues to move higher.  Price is currently moving up to horizontal resistance near 1.7800.  This is the last remaining resistance level before the March 2020 pandemic highs at 1.8055.  The RSI is NOT overbought; however, price is forming an ascending wedge. The expectation is that price moves lower from an ascending wedge, and the target is a 100% retracement of the wedge, near 1.7350.  If the wedge does break,  support is at the January 29th highs of 1.7641 and then again near 1.7500, ahead of the 1.7350 target.

Chart analysis of GBP to CAD. Published in February 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

Although GBP has been moving higher on anticipated good news out of the UK, what happens now that the plan is laid out?  What if variants cannot be controlled?  What if there are vaccine problems?  What is the plan needs to be delayed? There may now be more questions that arise now that the plan has been presented, and the possibility GBP pairs may be ready for a pullback.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.




Tags relacionados GBP forex Coronavirus jobs

Últimas noticias

Alphabet en caída previo a las ganancias del primer trimestre
abril 21, 2023 03:54 p.m.
Análisis de los mercados: GBP/USD y Petróleo en el foco
abril 21, 2023 01:45 p.m.
Acciones de Tesla caen un 5% con los recortes de precios afectando los márgenes
abril 20, 2023 01:34 p.m.
Nvidia se sube a la ola de la Inteligencia Artificial
abril 20, 2023 10:46 a.m.
Nasdaq 100: Qué es y cómo operar con este índice
abril 19, 2023 11:10 a.m.
¿Qué es la volatilidad de los mercados financieros?
abril 19, 2023 10:55 a.m.

Es fácil comenzar a operar

La apertura de una cuenta con nosotros es un proceso rápido y sencillo. Solicite una cuenta en línea en cuestión de minutos a través de nuestro formulario de solicitud simple y seguro.

Abrir una cuenta

Plataforma Web Trader

Nuestra sofisticada plataforma web está repleta de funciones.
Leer más

Calendario económico

Ver más

Artículos relacionados

Horario del mercado de Forex: ¿cuándo es el mejor momento del día para operar con divisas?
Rebecca Cattlin
febrero 7, 2023 10:22 a.m.
    Par de divisas de la semana: USD/CNH
    Joe Perry
    noviembre 29, 2022 09:16 a.m.
      Dos trades en el foco de esta semana: Oro y GBP/USD
      Fiona Cincotta
      septiembre 27, 2022 09:09 a.m.
        Dos trades en el foco de esta semana: EUR/GBP y DAX
        Fiona Cincotta
        septiembre 26, 2022 11:13 a.m.

          Descargo de responsabilidad: La información de este sitio web no está dirigida al público en general de ningún país en particular. No está destinado a la distribución a residentes en ningún país donde dicha distribución o uso infrinja cualquier ley local o requisito reglamentario. La información y las opiniones en este informe son solo para uso de información general y no pretenden ser una oferta o solicitud con respecto a la compra o venta de cualquier divisa o contrato de CFD. Todas las opiniones e información contenidas en este informe están sujetas a cambios sin previo aviso. Este informe ha sido preparado sin tener en cuenta los objetivos de inversión específicos, la situación financiera y las necesidades de cualquier destinatario en particular. Cualquier referencia a movimientos o niveles de precios históricos es informativa basada en nuestro análisis y no representamos ni garantizamos que tales movimientos o niveles puedan volver a ocurrir en el futuro. Si bien la información contenida en este documento se obtuvo de fuentes que se consideran confiables, el autor no garantiza su precisión o integridad, ni asume ninguna responsabilidad por cualquier pérdida directa, indirecta o consecuente que pueda resultar de la confianza de cualquier persona en dicha información u opiniones.


          Los futuros, opciones sobre futuros, divisas y otros productos apalancados implican un riesgo significativo de pérdida y no son adecuados para todos los inversores. Las pérdidas pueden exceder sus depósitos. Aumentar el apalancamiento aumenta el riesgo. Los contratos de oro y plata al contado no están sujetos a la regulación de la Ley de Bolsa de Productos Básicos de EE. UU. Los contratos por diferencia (CFD) no están disponibles para los residentes de EE. UU. Antes de decidir operar con futuros de divisas y materias primas, debe considerar cuidadosamente sus objetivos financieros, nivel de experiencia y apetito por el riesgo. Cualquier opinión, noticia, investigación, análisis, precio u otra información contenida en este documento pretende ser información general sobre el tema tratado y se proporciona en el entendimiento de que no brindamos ningún asesoramiento de inversión, legal o fiscal. Debe consultar con el consejero apropiado u otros asesores sobre todos los asuntos de inversión, legales o fiscales. Las referencias a Forex.com o GAIN Capital se refieren a GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. y sus subsidiarias. Lea Características y riesgos de las opciones estandarizadas.