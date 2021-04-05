Utilizamos cookies. Al continuar usando este sitio o al hacer clic en "Aceptar", acepta su uso. Los detalles completos están en nuestra política de cookies.
Aceptar

Oil prices flowing lower

Joe Perry
Escrito por : ,  Analista de mercados EE.UU.
05-04-2021 17:37:00
8 Visitas a la página
Joe Perry
Escrito por : ,  Analista de mercados EE.UU.

Today is April 5th, the first full day the oil markets have been open since OPEC+ announced on April 1st that they would gradually increase production by 2 million barrels per day.  They will increase 350,000 bpd May and June and 450,000 bpd thereafter.  US oil markets moved higher on April 1st  and were closed on Friday. UK markets were closed on Friday and today (however Brent is trading in light volume).  In addition, the US showed large builds last week, indicating that there was already plenty of supply to go around.  With the coronavirus uncertain around the world, particularly in Europe, demand is expected to slow more than previously thought.  As a result, oil prices are lower.

What factors move the price of oil?

USOIL had been moving higher since the pandemic lows in mid-April 2020.  From November 2nd, 2020,  it moved aggressively higher and nearly doubled in price.  On November 8th, USOIL spiked above its 2020 high to 67.94, and pulled back to form a dark cloud cover candlestick pattern, which is a reversal pattern.   Price broke lower a few days later and have since calmed.  However, today USOIL is down nearly 4.5% and looking to test the lows of March 23rd, near 57.28.

Market chart shows US Oil Prices Flowing Lower. Published in April 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview.com, FOREX.com

On a 240-minute timeframe,  USOIL broke lower below the bottom, rising trendline of a symmetrical trendline near 59.20.  This is the first level of resistance.  First support is the March 21st lows near 57.24.  Next support is the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from the November 2nd lows to the March 8th highs, near 54.85.  The 200 Day Moving Average (see daily) sits at 47.00.  In addition to the triangle resistance trendline mentioned above, the downward sloping trendline from the triangle crosses near 61.50 before a long-term trendline (green) dating back to November 9th, which crosses near 63.00.

Chart analysis of WTI Crude oil. Published in April 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview.com, FOREX.com

As one may expect, UKOIL has almost identical price action as USOIL. Price nearly doubled from early November until March 8th, briefly taking out the highs from 2020 at 71.03 and trading as highs as 71.11. From there UKOIL also pulled back, forming a dark cloud cover. Price broke lower a few days later.  However today UKOIL is down nearly 4%  and is threatening to test the March 23rd lows, near 60.25. 

Chart analysis of UK Crude oil. Published in April 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview.com, FOREX.com

On a 240-minute timeframe, UKOIL broke lower today out of a symmetrical triangle near 62.90, which is the first level of resistance.  First support is at the March 21st lows near 60.25 followed by the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the November 2nd lows to the March 8th highs bear 57.82.  Next support is the 200 Day Moving Average (see daily) at 49.49.  Resistance is at the bottom, upward sloping trendline of the triangle, then the downward sloping trendline from the triangle (which confluences with the March 21st highs near 65.38.  Additionally,  the March 10th lows act has horizontal resistance near 66.31.

Market chart shows CFDs on Crude Oil (Brent) Flowing Lower. Published in April 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview.com, FOREX.com

Oil is lower today across the board.  However, with the strong NFP employment numbers on Friday and the stronger than expected ISM data from the US, traders may be looking for more attractive levels to buy. Remember that many markets were closed, and traders were off today.  As a result, traders could possibly walk in tomorrow, see prices down roughly 4%, and start scooping up the offers!

Learn more about oil trading opportunities.




Tags relacionados Brent Oil Trade Ideas OPEC

Últimas noticias

Una guía sobre la crisis bancaria: ¿Qué pasó y qué viene después?
Ayer 01:05 p.m.
Despidos de Big Tech: ¿Habrá más recortes de empleos por venir?
Ayer 11:55 a.m.
Las acciones del banco UBS caen casi un 14% tras comprar el Credit Suisse
marzo 20, 2023 10:20 a.m.
El crudo se desploma. ¿Aparecerá la OPEP al rescate?
marzo 16, 2023 10:06 a.m.
Mercados en el foco de esta semana: FTSE y EUR/USD
marzo 15, 2023 03:46 p.m.
Los bancos se desploman a medida que aumenta la preocupación
marzo 15, 2023 03:34 p.m.

Es fácil comenzar a operar

La apertura de una cuenta con nosotros es un proceso rápido y sencillo. Solicite una cuenta en línea en cuestión de minutos a través de nuestro formulario de solicitud simple y seguro.

Abrir una cuenta

Plataforma Web Trader

Nuestra sofisticada plataforma web está repleta de funciones.
Leer más

Calendario económico

Ver más

Artículos relacionados

La crisis energética mundial: ¿cuándo disminuirá y qué significa para el petróleo?
Fiona Cincotta
mayo 12, 2022 12:05 p.m.
    El crudo sube mientras la UE revela un plan para prohibir las importaciones de petróleo ruso
    Fawad Razaqzada
    mayo 4, 2022 11:57 a.m.
      What is driving the U.K. fuel panic and what comes next for BP?
      septiembre 27, 2021 10:35 p.m.
        Imagen destacada del gráfico de trade view utilizado en los artículos de Noticias y análisis de FOREX.com
        European Open: Social Democrats Narrowly Win German Election
        Matt Simpson
        septiembre 27, 2021 01:14 a.m.

          Descargo de responsabilidad: La información de este sitio web no está dirigida al público en general de ningún país en particular. No está destinado a la distribución a residentes en ningún país donde dicha distribución o uso infrinja cualquier ley local o requisito reglamentario. La información y las opiniones en este informe son solo para uso de información general y no pretenden ser una oferta o solicitud con respecto a la compra o venta de cualquier divisa o contrato de CFD. Todas las opiniones e información contenidas en este informe están sujetas a cambios sin previo aviso. Este informe ha sido preparado sin tener en cuenta los objetivos de inversión específicos, la situación financiera y las necesidades de cualquier destinatario en particular. Cualquier referencia a movimientos o niveles de precios históricos es informativa basada en nuestro análisis y no representamos ni garantizamos que tales movimientos o niveles puedan volver a ocurrir en el futuro. Si bien la información contenida en este documento se obtuvo de fuentes que se consideran confiables, el autor no garantiza su precisión o integridad, ni asume ninguna responsabilidad por cualquier pérdida directa, indirecta o consecuente que pueda resultar de la confianza de cualquier persona en dicha información u opiniones.


          Los futuros, opciones sobre futuros, divisas y otros productos apalancados implican un riesgo significativo de pérdida y no son adecuados para todos los inversores. Las pérdidas pueden exceder sus depósitos. Aumentar el apalancamiento aumenta el riesgo. Los contratos de oro y plata al contado no están sujetos a la regulación de la Ley de Bolsa de Productos Básicos de EE. UU. Los contratos por diferencia (CFD) no están disponibles para los residentes de EE. UU. Antes de decidir operar con futuros de divisas y materias primas, debe considerar cuidadosamente sus objetivos financieros, nivel de experiencia y apetito por el riesgo. Cualquier opinión, noticia, investigación, análisis, precio u otra información contenida en este documento pretende ser información general sobre el tema tratado y se proporciona en el entendimiento de que no brindamos ningún asesoramiento de inversión, legal o fiscal. Debe consultar con el consejero apropiado u otros asesores sobre todos los asuntos de inversión, legales o fiscales. Las referencias a Forex.com o GAIN Capital se refieren a GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. y sus subsidiarias. Lea Características y riesgos de las opciones estandarizadas.